Dreams Come True Dance Competes in Duluth Regionals
DULUTH — Dreams Come True (DCT) brought 56 competitive routines to compete at Masquerade Regional Dance Competition at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center March 5-7.
Students ages 5-18 competed for DCT. There were eight different dance studios across the Northland that competed and more than 500 hundred total routines.
Below are the special awards and overalls DCT received. The dancers are now working on cleaning and perfecting their dances for their last competitions they will attend in April. Green Competitive Level
4th Overall Petite Solo: Aaliyah Jensen
1st Overall Petite Large Group: Jump in the Line Acrobatic Team
3rd Overall Teen Solo: Ashlynn Cook
1st Overall Teen Solo: Aryanna Daydodge
1st Overall Teen Large Group: Bird Set Free Contemporary Team
Gold Competitive Level
10th Overall Teen Solo: Mia Peters
4th Overall Teen Small Group: Angel Lyrical Team
2nd Overall Teen Small Group: Hey Hi Hello Jazz Team
3rd Overall Teen Small Group: Open Arms Lyrical Team
6th Overall Senior Solo: Grace Boedigheimer
5th Overall Senior Small Group: Bulletproof Lyrical Team
3rd Overall Senior Small Group: No Good Jazz Team
2nd Overall Senior Small Group: No Swingity Jazz Team
Judges Choice Awards:
Peyton Glorvigen- Future Star
Honey Bee Trio: Breezie Shorma, Daisy Foss and Dahliah Barnes- Concept & Choreography
No Good Jazz Team- Choreography & use of space
Parade of Stars Nationals Invite- Dancer two are invited to Nationals who stand out to the judges and will be able to perform in the opening number with all over invites across the regional tour.
Brooke Adamich & Grace Boedigheimer
Steven Boyd Memorial Award Finalist: one dancer from each session is chosen to be a finalist for this award This dancer is chosen by the judges and exudes exceptional level of confidence and undeniable passion for dance through their performance quality.
Chelsie Staydohar
Encore Finalist:
No Swingity Jazz Team
Improv finalist:
Mia Peters & Charli Seelye
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.