Pictured above is the No Swingity group from Dreams Come True Dance during recent competition in Duluth.

 Photo submitted

Dreams Come True Dance Competes in Duluth Regionals

DULUTH — Dreams Come True (DCT) brought 56 competitive routines to compete at Masquerade Regional Dance Competition at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center March 5-7.

Students ages 5-18 competed for DCT. There were eight different dance studios across the Northland that competed and more than 500 hundred total routines.

Below are the special awards and overalls DCT received. The dancers are now working on cleaning and perfecting their dances for their last competitions they will attend in April. Green Competitive Level

4th Overall Petite Solo: Aaliyah Jensen

1st Overall Petite Large Group: Jump in the Line Acrobatic Team

3rd Overall Teen Solo: Ashlynn Cook

1st Overall Teen Solo: Aryanna Daydodge

1st Overall Teen Large Group: Bird Set Free Contemporary Team

Gold Competitive Level

10th Overall Teen Solo: Mia Peters

4th Overall Teen Small Group: Angel Lyrical Team

2nd Overall Teen Small Group: Hey Hi Hello Jazz Team

3rd Overall Teen Small Group: Open Arms Lyrical Team

6th Overall Senior Solo: Grace Boedigheimer

5th Overall Senior Small Group: Bulletproof Lyrical Team

3rd Overall Senior Small Group: No Good Jazz Team

2nd Overall Senior Small Group: No Swingity Jazz Team

Judges Choice Awards:

Peyton Glorvigen- Future Star

Honey Bee Trio: Breezie Shorma, Daisy Foss and Dahliah Barnes- Concept & Choreography

No Good Jazz Team- Choreography & use of space

Parade of Stars Nationals Invite- Dancer two are invited to Nationals who stand out to the judges and will be able to perform in the opening number with all over invites across the regional tour.

Brooke Adamich & Grace Boedigheimer

Steven Boyd Memorial Award Finalist: one dancer from each session is chosen to be a finalist for this award This dancer is chosen by the judges and exudes exceptional level of confidence and undeniable passion for dance through their performance quality.

Chelsie Staydohar

Encore Finalist:

No Swingity Jazz Team

Improv finalist:

Mia Peters & Charli Seelye

