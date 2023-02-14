COLERAINE — The older jumpers from the Itasca Ski and Outing Club have been competing around the Central Division with hopes of being selected for the Central Division Junior National Team.
This year it would be extra special to be selected as it is being hosted on their home turf in Coleraine. Itasca ski jumpers competing around the division include: Gavin Mjolsness, Connor Swanson, Isaac “Cubbie” Danielson, and Bradyn Scholl.
The season started with the first of four qualifier competitions, the Iron Range Classic, hosted by the Itasca Ski and Outing Club on the 70-meter hill in Coleraine. The overall tournament winner was Maxim Glyvka from the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Ill. He flew down to 71 and 72 meters with great style which earned him 235 points. Scholl placed fifth and Danielson second in the U16 class. Mjolsness placed sixth and Swanson placed seventh in the U20 class.
Danielson then went on to place first in the U16 class in the 5K Nordic Combined race with an impressive showing with his time only 18 seconds behind the Central Divisions top Nordic Combined skier who competed in the U20 class.
The second of four Junior National qualifiers was conducted in Eau Claire, Wis., on the 55-meter hill. Itasca ski jumper results were Danielson second place and Scholl in fifth place in the U16 class. Mjolsness pulled in a third place in the U20 class. Danielson placed first in the Nordic Combined race.
The third Junior National Qualifier was conducted in Minneapolis on the 70-meter hill. The boys had a great time skiing under the lights in front of a large crowd. In the U16 class, Danielson was second and Scholl was fifth. In the U20 class, Mjolsness was eighth and Swanson ninth.
Mjolsness and Swanson headed to Ishpeming the next weekend to compete in the forth qualifier meet on the K60 hill in a huge US Cup tournament that also included the huge 90 meter, affectionately named “Suicide Hill”. K60 results: Mjolsness second and Swanson fourth. Mjolsness competed in the US cup on Suicide Hill and did a great job on the big hill with the “big dogs” and placed eighth. Mjolsness chose to compete in the higher level US cup U20 class for his Nordic Combined race and pulled in a third place which included a cash prize. Swanson was first in the K60 U20 Nordic Combined.
Meanwhile at home, various Itasca Ski and Outing Club members have been working diligently to get prepared for the 2023 Junior Nationals competition. Last spring, Coleraine was chosen to be the site of the event. Though this is a great honor it is also a huge undertaking.
Mt. Itasca also be hosting the Central Division Championships, which will be conducted Feb. 19, with the Junior Nationals going from Feb. 21-25. Watch for more details on the events coming soon.
