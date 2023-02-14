s

Isaac Danielson of the Itasca Ski and Outing Club is shown on a recent jump.

 photo submitted

COLERAINE — The older jumpers from the Itasca Ski and Outing Club have been competing around the Central Division with hopes of being selected for the Central Division Junior National Team.

This year it would be extra special to be selected as it is being hosted on their home turf in Coleraine. Itasca ski jumpers competing around the division include: Gavin Mjolsness, Connor Swanson, Isaac “Cubbie” Danielson, and Bradyn Scholl.


Tags

