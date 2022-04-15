Region 8 winners in the 2022 Minnesota State Knights of Columbus Freethrow Championship Contest that was conducted recently in St. Cloud are pictured above. From left are Tennile Morrison from Deer River won the second place trophy for age 10 girls, Tatum Morrison from Deer River won the first place trophy for age 11 girls, and Shea Tennessy from Bigfork won the third place trophy for age 13 girls
Region 8 winners in the 2022 Minnesota State Knights of Columbus Freethrow Championship Contest that was conducted recently in St. Cloud are pictured above. From left are Tennile Morrison from Deer River won the second place trophy for age 10 girls, Tatum Morrison from Deer River won the first place trophy for age 11 girls, and Shea Tennessy from Bigfork won the third place trophy for age 13 girls
ST. CLOUD — The 2022 State Knights of Columbus Freethrow Championship Contest was conducted at Cathedral High School in St Cloud on Saturday, April 2.
Approximately 130 boys and girls ages 9-14 from 12 Knights of the Columbus regions throughout the state competed for first, second, or third place trophies. One boy and one girl winner from each region are invited to participate in the state championship contest. So each of these girls who won trophies from our region had to compete with 11 other region winners.
Winners in Region 8 were Tatum Morrison of Deer River who took first place. She tied with another 11-year-old girl and won the five-shot tie breaker round with two out of five free throws made.
Tennile Morrison of Deer River took second for age 10 girls. She made 20 out of 25 free throw attempts. The first place winner made 21.
Shea Tennessy from Bigfork won third place for age 13 girls. She made 20 out of 25 free throws while the first place winner made 23 out of 25 attempts and the second place finisher made 21.
