Allie Haarklau has qualified for the Level 9 Western National Championships to be conducted in Boise, Idaho.

 photo submitted

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy’s (GRGA) Level 8-10 gymnasts competed at the Region IV Championships conducted in Milwaukee, Wis., on April 14 and 15.

The Regional meet includes the top qualified gymnasts from Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin.


