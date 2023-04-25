MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy’s (GRGA) Level 8-10 gymnasts competed at the Region IV Championships conducted in Milwaukee, Wis., on April 14 and 15.
The Regional meet includes the top qualified gymnasts from Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin.
GRGA had a strong showing, with several top individual podium finishers. But the meet was highlighted by Level 9, Allie Haarklau, qualifying on to the Level 9 Western National Championships in Boise, Idaho, for the second year in a row.
Haarklau needed to finish in the top seven in the all-around to earn a spot at nationals. She came into the regional meet ranked 12th, but put together a perfect meet, hitting all of her routines, to finish in fifth place overall. Haarklau scored a personal best on floor of 9.425 to finish second and a personal best in the all-around of 36.025. She was also fourth on bars with a 9.0 and sixth on vault with a 9.025.
In Level 8, GRGA crowned a Regional champion on the vault and also had two additional top-three finishers on that event. LuluHoen won the vault title, scoring a personal best of 9.5. Hattie Eskeli finished second, while Luisa Francis finished in third place in that event. Eskeli scored a 9.275 and Francis scored a 9.225.
In addition to her second-place vault finish, Eskeli had GRGA’s top floor score of 9.175 and finished in third place on that event. Kennedy Garner and Kali Benes also finished in the top three individually for GRGA, with both girls placing third in their respective age groups on the balance beam. Benes scored her personal best beam score of 9.225 while Garner hit a 9.3.
The Region IV Championship meet closed out the season for GRGA’s Level 8 and Level 10 athletes. Haarklau will travel to Boise, Idaho, on May 7, and represent Minnesota and Region IV at the Level 9 national competition.
