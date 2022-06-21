GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Youth Baseball Clinic
WARBA. – The Minnesota Twins will conduct a free Play Ball! Minnesota youth baseball clinic in Warba.
The clinic will take place at Warba-Feeley Field Saturday, July 9, and will run from 3 to 5 p.m. In the event of rain, the clinic will be relocated to Northern Lights Community School.
Presented by Great River Energy, Play Ball! Minnesota youth clinics are for boys and girls ages 6-12. Participants are required to register for this free clinic at www.playballmn.com.
Play Ball! Minnesota instructors will provide all the necessary equipment for the clinic; however, players should bring their gloves.
The Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinics are available to participants and communities free of charge; funding is provided by the Twins Community Fund and Great River Energy.
“For more than 60 years, Twins youth clinics have provided baseball instruction to young players in communities throughout Twins Territory,” said Kristin Rortvedt, executive director of the Twins Community Fund. “We’re proud to continue this tradition for a new generation of ballplayers.”
Created in 1961 by longtime Twins scout Angelo Giuliani, the clinic program serves to promote baseball and softball to boys and girls throughout the region. Since the beginning of the program, more than 800,000 youth have participated in a Twins youth clinic. For a complete 2022 Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinics schedule visit www.playballmn.com.
Play Ball! Minnesota is an initiative of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. In collaboration with Minnesota youth baseball and softball organizations, Play Ball! Minnesota was organized to promote youth baseball and softball in the Upper Midwest.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Week 5
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Clairmont Financial 53
Deerwood Bank White 53
Grand Rapids Loan 51
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 51
Northcliff Property Service 46
Grand Rapids Dental Care 44
Pokegama Grill 44
North Compass Financial 39
Carroll Funeral Home 37
Dolan Law 37
Miskovich Dental 33
Coldwell Bank Platinum 30
NBC 22
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 4
Low Scores
Chris Carlson 36
Steve Forneris 36
Bob Dolan 39
Chris Payne 39
John Ryan 39
Pete Greeninger 39
Stewart Bastian 39
Palmer Division
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 54
Davis Oil 53
Ping 49
Eagles 48
Wells Fargo Legacy 47
Itasca Reliable 43
Coldwell Banker Diamond 39
McCoy Construction 38
Paul Bunyan 36
Ping 36
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 33
Current Electric 33
Greater Insurance 32
Acheson Tire 27
Deerwood Bank Maroon 20
Low Scores
Matt McClure 33
Blake Henrichsen 35
Joe Benik 36
Keith Oleheiser 36
Ryan Dekich 36
Travis Kane 36
Nate Haskins 37
Adam Pavel 38
Mitch Witkofsky 38
Sam Rendle 38
Chris Christy 39
