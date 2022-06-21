GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:

Youth Baseball Clinic

WARBA. – The Minnesota Twins will conduct a free Play Ball! Minnesota youth baseball clinic in Warba.

The clinic will take place at Warba-Feeley Field Saturday, July 9, and will run from 3 to 5 p.m. In the event of rain, the clinic will be relocated to Northern Lights Community School.

Presented by Great River Energy, Play Ball! Minnesota youth clinics are for boys and girls ages 6-12. Participants are required to register for this free clinic at www.playballmn.com.

Play Ball! Minnesota instructors will provide all the necessary equipment for the clinic; however, players should bring their gloves.

The Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinics are available to participants and communities free of charge; funding is provided by the Twins Community Fund and Great River Energy.

“For more than 60 years, Twins youth clinics have provided baseball instruction to young players in communities throughout Twins Territory,” said Kristin Rortvedt, executive director of the Twins Community Fund. “We’re proud to continue this tradition for a new generation of ballplayers.”

Created in 1961 by longtime Twins scout Angelo Giuliani, the clinic program serves to promote baseball and softball to boys and girls throughout the region. Since the beginning of the program, more than 800,000 youth have participated in a Twins youth clinic. For a complete 2022 Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinics schedule visit www.playballmn.com.

Play Ball! Minnesota is an initiative of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. In collaboration with Minnesota youth baseball and softball organizations, Play Ball! Minnesota was organized to promote youth baseball and softball in the Upper Midwest.

Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

Week 5

Team Pts.

Nicklaus Division

Clairmont Financial 53

Deerwood Bank White 53

Grand Rapids Loan 51

Wells Fargo Delta Blues 51

Northcliff Property Service 46

Grand Rapids Dental Care 44

Pokegama Grill 44

North Compass Financial 39

Carroll Funeral Home 37

Dolan Law 37

Miskovich Dental 33

Coldwell Bank Platinum 30

NBC 22

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 4

Low Scores

Chris Carlson 36

Steve Forneris 36

Bob Dolan 39

Chris Payne 39

John Ryan 39

Pete Greeninger 39

Stewart Bastian 39

Palmer Division

1st National Wealth Mgmt. 54

Davis Oil 53

Ping 49

Eagles 48

Wells Fargo Legacy 47

Itasca Reliable 43

Coldwell Banker Diamond 39

McCoy Construction 38

Paul Bunyan 36

Ping 36

1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 33

Current Electric 33

Greater Insurance 32

Acheson Tire 27

Deerwood Bank Maroon 20

Low Scores

Matt McClure 33

Blake Henrichsen 35

Joe Benik 36

Keith Oleheiser 36

Ryan Dekich 36

Travis Kane 36

Nate Haskins 37

Adam Pavel 38

Mitch Witkofsky 38

Sam Rendle 38

Chris Christy 39

