g

Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy athletes pictured bottom row from left are Emma Morris, Kali Benes, Selah Villenueve, Luisa Francis, and Kennedy Garner. In the top row are Sophie Halter, Hattie Eskeli, Claire Fannin, Ali Bretto, Allie Haarklau, Kaycee Calliguri, Kat Trest, Luisa Hoen, and Kate Clairmont.

 Photo submitted

ST. PAUL — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) opened its competitive season for Levels 8-10 at the Spirit Holiday Invite held at Hamline University on Dec. 17.

GRGA took first place as a team in both levels eight and nine, finishing ahead of TAGS Eden Prairie in Level 8 and Granite City Gymnastics of St. Cloud in Level 9.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments