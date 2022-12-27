Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy athletes pictured bottom row from left are Emma Morris, Kali Benes, Selah Villenueve, Luisa Francis, and Kennedy Garner. In the top row are Sophie Halter, Hattie Eskeli, Claire Fannin, Ali Bretto, Allie Haarklau, Kaycee Calliguri, Kat Trest, Luisa Hoen, and Kate Clairmont.
ST. PAUL — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) opened its competitive season for Levels 8-10 at the Spirit Holiday Invite held at Hamline University on Dec. 17.
GRGA took first place as a team in both levels eight and nine, finishing ahead of TAGS Eden Prairie in Level 8 and Granite City Gymnastics of St. Cloud in Level 9.
In Level 8 action, Ali Bretto led the team overall and placed first all-around with a score of 34.3. Bretto also finished in the top-three on all four individual events. She placed first on vault – 8.75, second on bars – 8.4, third on beam – 8.275 and third on floor – 8.875.
Kennedy Garner put together a solid meet for the team, leading the way on bars with an 8.9 – first place and floor with a 9.05 – second place.
Hattie Eskeli finished first in her age group on beam with an 8.475 while Kali Benes finished second in her age group on bars with an 8.95. Luisa Francis finished second on floor with a score of 8.9.
Kaycee Calliguri was the top Level 9 finisher in the meet with a score of 35.925. Calliguri also won the bars with a 9.25 and beam with an 8.8. Additionally, Calliguri was second on floor with an 8.525 and tied teammate, Allie Haarklau, for first on vault with a 9.35.
Haarklau was also second all-around in the meet with a score of 34.6. Level 9 newcomer, Emma Morris, notched a second-place beam finish with a score of 8.5.
GRGA was represented in Level 10 for the first time in five years by Kat Trest and Selah Villenueve. Trest led the team on vault, beam and floor with a trio of second-place finishes, while Villenueve led the way on bars also with a second-place finish.
GRGA will compete next at the Safari Invite held in Wisconsin Dells on Jan. 6-8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.