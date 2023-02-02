c

Former Grand Rapids wrestler and longtime Ogilvie coach Gary Baker was honored.

 photo submitted

OGILVIE — Coach Gary Baker wrestled for Grand Rapids High School under legendary coach Skip Nalan.

He went on to wrestle at Itasca State Junior College where he earned All-American honors. After wrestling for Itasca, Baker wrestled at Drake University. While wrestling for Drake University, he wrestled against Dan Gable.


