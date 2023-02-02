OGILVIE — Coach Gary Baker wrestled for Grand Rapids High School under legendary coach Skip Nalan.
He went on to wrestle at Itasca State Junior College where he earned All-American honors. After wrestling for Itasca, Baker wrestled at Drake University. While wrestling for Drake University, he wrestled against Dan Gable.
Baker then went on to be the head coach at Ogilvie High School for 20 seasons. While at Ogilvie High School, Coach Baker started a local tournament in 1981. Coach Baker’s vision was to bring a tournament like the Skip Nalan Invitational to Ogilvie.
An interesting note is that Coach Baker won a Skip Nalan championship as a wrestler, coached in the tournament, and also officiated in the tournament.
Baker spent 32 years as a social studies teacher at Ogilvie – 16 in the old school, and 16 in the new school. He is now in his 16th year of retirement.
Baker served on the Ogilvie Fire Department for 36 years. He served 20 years as a first responder. And, he served 30 years with the Deer Hunters Association.
Baker currently serves on the Ogilvie City Council.
Baker is now serving his 50th year as a Lions Club member, 50 years of serving the Ogilvie Community.
“On behalf of all of the people Coach Baker has served, we would like to say thank you. Your service has been noticed and is appreciated by countless students, wrestlers and community members,” said Ogilvie officials.
“As the Skip Nalan Invitational was named after your coach, Gary, we name this tournament after our coach. This tournament will now be known as the Gary Baker Invitational Wrestling Tournament.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.