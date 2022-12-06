d

The Deer River High School varsity wrestling team competed at the Rush City Invitational on Saturday Dec. 3. Deer River brought 13 wrestlers and placed first in team points taking home the first place trophy. The Warriors wrestled in Holdingford on Dec. 6

GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:

Wrestling


