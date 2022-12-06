GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Wrestling
Rush City Invite
RUSH CITY — The Deer River High School wrestling team won the Rush City Invitational which was conducted Dec. 3, in Rush City.
The Warriors totaled 197.5 points to edge second place Mille Lacs which had 196.5. They were followed by Ogilvie 191, Rush City-Braham 183, Rock Ridge 142, Proctor-Hermantown 81, Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy 39, and Crosby-Ironton 30.
Nathias Parks won the 152-pound division as he defeated Landyn Remer of Mille Lacs in the championship match by fall in 3:40.
Jojo Thompson won the 195-pound weight division as he beat Owen Heins of Ogilvie by fall in 3:59 in the championship match.
Charles Ikola took second place at 113 pounds, losing to Creeden Spengler of Mille Lacs in the championship match by an 11-6 decision.
Dylan Gielen finished second in the 138-pound weight class as he lost to Landon Umbreit of Rush City-Braham in the championship match by fall in 1:05.
Tygh Gullickson ended up in second place as he dropped the championship match to John Paul Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton by a 5-0 decision.
At 182 pounds, Gus Thompson finished second, losing to Zak McPhee of Proctor-Hermantown in the championship match by an 8-2 decision.
Tate Evans finished third at 126 pounds. He defeated Landin Laakso of Proctor-Hermantown by fall in 48 seconds in the third place match. Donovan Schmid of Mille Lacs won the weight division.
Ian Benham was fourth at 106 pounds. He lost the third place match to Vincent Schmid of Mille Lacs by fall in 1:10. Beau Hudoba of Ogilvie won the weight division.
At 132 pounds, Preston Reed placed fourth, losing the third place match to Dutch Hedblom of Rock Ridge by fall in 3:55. Carter Adickes of Mille Lacs won the division.
Wyatt Gullickson was fifth at 145 pounds, defeating Clayton Lingen of Crosby-Ironton in the fifth place match by fall in 1:42. Isaak Coolidge of Rush City-Braham won the division.
At 170 pounds, Hunter Rhodes was fifth as he defeated Carter Magaard of Ogilvie by fall in 26 seconds in the fifth place match. Jesse Eklund of Rush City-Braham won the division.
Lee Perrington finished fifth at 220 pounds as he downed Nenzong Xiong of Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy in the fifth place match. Landen Halvorson of Ogilvie won the division.
Girls Hockey
GRG 7
Shakopee 3
SHAKOPEE — The Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning girls hockey team went on the road and came away with a 7-3 victory over Shakopee on Dec. 3.
Trailing 2-1 entering the final period, GRG exploded for six goals in the final period to take the victory.
Shakopee led 2-0 after the first period on the strength of goals from Emma Heyer and Rilee Nash, with Nash’s coming on a power play.
GRG scored the lone goal of the second period as Shakopee took a 2-1 edge after two periods. Scoring the Lightning goal was Kyle DeBay which came on a power play.
The third period belonged to GRG as it outscored Shakopee 6-1 in the period. Kalle Reed opened the scoring for the Lightning in the period followed by goals from Allie LeClaire, two goals from Molly Pierce, Mercury Bischoff and DeBay with her second goal.
Nash of Shakopee scored the final goal as the Lightning took the win.
Samantha Baratto kicked out 19 shots in the nets for GRG. Molly Morrow was credited with 33 saves for Shakopee.
Bischoff figured in all seven GRG goals, recording a goal and six assists. Reed and LeClaire both finished with a goal and two assists.
The Lightning are now 4-3 on the season and played Rock Ridge on Dec. 6. They will be home for a 7 p.m. contest versus Proctor-Hermantown on Thursday, Dec. 8.
With the loss, Shakopee is now 2-4 on the season.
S 2 0 1 – 3
GRG 0 1 6– 7
First period: 1. S, Emma Heyer (Annika Willmert, Nadia Rylance), 3:16; 2. S, Rilee Nash (Annika Willmert), 16:05 (pp).
Second period: 3. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Mercury Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), 4:26 (pp).
Third period: 4. GRG, Kalle Reed (Bischoff, LeClaire), 3:23; 5. GRG, LeClaire (Bischoff, Cali Madsen), 4:47; 6. GRG, Molly Pierce (Bischoff, Reed), 5:35; 7. GRG, Bischoff (Mira Rajala, Emma Moran), 9:36 (pp); 8. GRG, Pierce (Bischoff, Reed), 14:02; 9. GRG, DeBay (Bischoff) (sh)(en); 10. S, Nash (Callie Peterson), 16:39 (pp). Goalie saves: Molly Morrow, S, 13-11-9-33; Samantha Baratto, GRG, 5-4-10-19; Total penalties: S 6-for-12 minutes; GR 6-for-12 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 1
Forest Lake 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team continued its strong defensive play to start the season as it blanked Forest Lake 1-0 in play on Dec. 3, at home.
The win improves the Thunderhawks’ record to 4-0 on the season. Grand Rapids has outscored its four opponents by 9-3 in the four games this season.
After two scoreless periods, the winning goal came with just 29 seconds remaining in regulation time when Thunderhawk sophomore Gus Drennen found the back of the net with Bauer Murphy assisting.
Myles Gunderson recorded the shutout in the nets for Grand Rapids as he kicked out 19 shots. Andrew Saxe of Forest Lake was credited with 24 stops.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 4-0 on the season. It played Proctor on Dec. 6, and it will be home against Roseau for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday, Dec. 9. The Thunderhawks will entertain Warroad on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.
With the loss, Forest Lake falls to 0-2 for the season.
FL 0 0 0 – 0
GR 0 0 1– 1
First period: 1. No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 1. GR, Gus Drennen (Bauer Murphy), 16:31.
Goalie saves: Andrew Saxe, FL, 9-10-5-24; GR, Myles Gunderson, 5-4-10-19; Total penalties: FL 2-for-4 minutes; GR 2-for-4 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 56
St. Peter 43
MINNETONKA — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated St. Peter 56-43 in the Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School on Dec. 3.
The Thunderhawks forged out a 27-20 advantage at the half and then outscored St. Peter by six in the second half to take the victory.
The potent combination of Taryn Hamling and Jessika Lofstrom combined for 39 points in the victory for Grand Rapids. Hamling led the Thunderhawks with 21 points and Lofstrom had 18. Kyra Giffen scored six, Amanda Scherping, five, Braya LaPlant, three, Hannah Hostetter, two, and Kate Jamtgaard added one.
Annika Southworth scored 18 points to lead St. Peter. Rhyan Holmgren scored 14, and Abby Maloney added six.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 2-2 for the season. It played Bemidji on Dec. 6, and it is scheduled to play Cloquet at Superior High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 12:45 p.m. The Thunderhawks will then be home for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Rock Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
With the loss, St. Peter falls to 1-1 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 90
LFBF 33
LITTLEFORK — The Deer River High School girls basketball team ran past Littlefork-Big Falls 90-33 in play on Dec. 2, on the road.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Warriors are 2-0 on the season. They played Rock Ridge on Dec. 6, and they will be at Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Dec. 8.
With the loss, Littlefork-Big Falls falls to 0-2 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 69
North Woods 43
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team downed North Woods in home action on Dec. 5, by the score of 69-43.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Huskies improve to 3-1 on the season. It is next in action on Monday, Dec. 12, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Carlton.
With the loss, North Woods is 1-2 on the season.
Girls Basketball
HCN 58
McGregor 37
MCGREGOR — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team downed McGregor 58-37 in road action on Dec. 5.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City/Northland improves to 1-1 on the season. It is next in action at Hill City on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a 7:15 p.m. game against International Falls. It will remain home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus East Central on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Boys Basketball
Red Lake 86
N-K 40
RED LAKE — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost to Red Lake in a road game on Dec. 5, by the score of 86-40.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 0-2 for the season. It will be at Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Dec. 9, and it will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus North Woods on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Red Lake is now 1-0 with the win.
Boys Basketball
LFBF 54
Bigfork 52
LITTLEFORK — The Bigfork High Schoolboys basketball team lost its season opener to Littlefork-Big Falls on the road by a score of 54-52 on Dec. 1.
Results of the game were not available.
Bigfork falls to 0-1 with the loss. It played North Woods on Dec. 6, and will be at home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Northome-Kelliher on Friday, Dec. 9.
Littlefork-Big Falls is now 1-0 for the season.
Women’s
Basketball
Anoka-Ramsey 90
Itasca 45
ANOKA — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell to Anoka-Ramsey by the score of 90-45 on Dec. 2.
Anoka-Ramsey led 54-26 at the half and then outscored the Vikings by 17 points in the second half to take the win.
Destiny Casey led a balanced Anoka-Ramsey scoring attack with 18 points and she added seven rebounds and three steals. Cece Bell had 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals, Janea Arnoldi scored 12 points and recorded four steals, Kimori Morris and Toni Williams both scored 11, and Mikayla Kanenwisher had 10 points and six steals.
Tianna Jones led Itasca with 12 points while pulling down five rebounds. Lily Gidley had eight points and three steals, Cass Dahn scored seven and pulled down seven rebounds, Mariah Graves had six points and seven rebounds, Brooke Meyer scored sic points, and Lacie O’Leary had six points and five rebounds.
Itasca 26 19 —45
AR 54 36 —90
Itasca: Lily Gidley 8, Tianna Jones 12, Brooke Meyer 6, Cass Dahn 7, Mariah Graves 6, Lacie O’Leary 6.
Fergus Falls: Kimori Morris 11, Mikayla Kanenwisher 10, Janea Arnoldi 12, Sydney Kehr 6, Cece Bell 13, Destiny Casey 18, Toni Williams 11, Ah’Janay Yancy 9.
Total Fouls: ICC 19; AR 19; Fouled Out: Dahn; 3-pointers: ICC, Graves 2, Jones, O’Leary 2; AR, Morris, Kanenwisher 2, Kehr, Bell, Casey 2, Yancy; Free throws: ICC 14-of-26; AR 14-of-22.
Women’s
Basketball
Riverland 114
Itasca 50
RIVERLAND — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell to Riverland Community College in road action on Dec.3, by the score of 114-50.
Savannah Longhoma was on fire from the outside for Riverland as she nailed eight 3-pointers and finished with 33 points in addition to dishing out nine assists and recording four steals. Kenai Holien hit four 3-pointers and had eight assists, Camryn McQuery scored 17 and added 12 rebounds and three blocks, Reana Schmitt scored 16 and had 13 rebounds, six steals and four blocks, and Laura Granada scored 15.
Mariah Graves connected on four 3-pointers and led ICC with 12 points. Brooke Meyer had 10 points and eight rebounds, Lily Gidley scored 10, Cass Dahn had eight points and seven rebounds, and Lacie O’Leary added eight points. Tianna Jones had five rebounds.
Itasca is now 0-11 for the season. The Vikings are next in action on Friday, Dec. 9, for a 5:30 p.m. home game versus Ridgewater. They will remain at home on Saturday, Dec. 10, for a 1 p.m. matchup against Minnesota West.
Itasca 19 31 —50
AR 68 46 —114
Itasca: Lily Gidley 10, Tianna Jones 2, Brooke Meyer 10, Cass Dahn 8, Mariah Graves 12, Lacie O’Leary 8.
Riverland: Kenai Holien 21, Camryn McQuery 17, Reana Schmitt 16, Savannah Longhoma 33, Nora Mecoleta 5, Erika Thurnau 4, Laura Granada 15, Macie Werdel 3.
Total Fouls: ICC 18; R 13; Fouled Out: Gidley; 3-pointers: ICC, Gidley, Graves 4, Meyer 2, O’Leary 2;R, Holien 4, Longhoma 8, Granada 2, Werdel; Free throws: ICC 5-of-13; AR 14-of-22.
Wrestling
Edina Invite
EDINA — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team placed seventh out of 12 teams at the tough Edina Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 4.
Little Falls was first with 193.5 points followed by Hudson, Wis. 177. Farmington 162, Monticello 124, Burnsville 115, Edina 112.5, Grand Rapids 107.5, Sibley East 102, Lake City 85, Bloomington Kennedy 47, Minneapolis South 22, and St. Croix Lutheran 3.
Connor Keith of Grand Rapids battled to a second place finish at 145 pounds. He lost to Kobi Cameron of Little Falls in the championship match by fall in 5:49.
Tanner Morlan of the Thunderhawks came in second in the 152-pound division. He lost to Beau Robinson of Little Falls in the championship match by a major decision.
Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids was second in the 285-pound division. He lost to Syvonte Miller of Burnsville in the championship match by a 6-1 decision.
Warren Ritter of the Thunderhawks came in third place at 152 pounds. He defeated Weston Roberson of Lake City in the third place match by an 11-4 decision.
Grand Rapids’ Alex Lehman finished in third place at 132 pounds. He defeated Ayden Ripplinger of Burnsville by fall in 1:07 in the third place match. Landon Nebel of Edina won the weight class.
At 138 pounds, the Thunderhawks’ Justin Jobe placed fourth. He lost the third place match to Josh Sotelo of Sibley East . Noah Cameron of Little Falls won the weight division.
Oliver Spahn of Grand Rapids finished in fifth place in the 160-pound division. He beat Michael Farias of Sibley East in the fifth place match by a 6-2 decision. Griffen Fieldseth of Monticello won the weight division.
Asher Brenden of the Thunderhawks finished in sixth place at 126 pounds. He lost to Anthony Perez of Monticello in the fifth place match by a 9-3 decision. Davis Parrow of Farmington won the weight division.
Jaxon Thompson of Grand Rapids was sixth in the 182-pound division. He lost to Mason Bauer of Monticello by a 9-3 decision in the fifth place match. Ethan Winkleman of Hudson won the weight division.
