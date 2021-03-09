GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of athletic events that involved area people and teams:
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 36
Aitkin 31
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks tipped Aitkin by the score of 36-31 in a good dual match recently.
The Thunderhawks won the final three matches to overcome a big Aitkin lead and take the win. The comeback started at 195 pounds where Matti Rajala took a 9-5 decision. Then, Clayton Danielson pulled Grand Rapids to within 31-30 with a pin over Nathan Stifter at 220 pounds. Then, in the match-deciding match, Thunderhawk heavyweight Noah Brenden won by fall over Sam Ostrode in 3:11.
Also taking wins for Grand Rapids were Alex Lehman, Justin Jobe, Dusty Wilke, and Caydon Lehman.
GR 36, Aitkin 31
106: Alex Lehman (GRRA) over John Pelarski (AITK) (Fall 0:38) 113: Justin Jobe (GRRA) over Nathan Trotter (AITK) (Dec 5-2) 120: James Erickson (AITK) over Asher Brenden (GRRA) (TF 19-4 4:46) 126: Marshall Larson (AITK) over Oliver Spahn (GRRA) (Fall 0:25) 132: Kenny Erickson (AITK) over Philip Keenan (GRRA) (MD 12-2) 138: Carson Kullhem (AITK) over Zach Wilke (GRRA) (Dec 5-3) 145: Dusty Wilke (GRRA) over Hayden Workman (AITK) (Fall 3:39) 152: Caydon Lehman (GRRA) over Tyler Decent (AITK) (Fall 2:22) 160: Jack Grell (AITK) over Brayden Jones (GRRA) (Dec 5-3) 170: Jacob Williams (AITK) over Trevor Snetsinger (GRRA) (MD 15-7) 182: Hunter Hills (AITK) over Weston Danielson (GRRA) (Fall 1:49) 195: Matti Rajala (GRRA) over Zachary Leitinger (AITK) (Dec 9-5) 220: Clayton Danielson (GRRA) over Nathan Stifter (AITK) (Fall 5:51) 285: Noah Brenden (GRRA) over Sam Ostrode (AITK) (Fall 3:11)
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 60
PCHF 24
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids defeated Hinckley-Finlayson 60-24 to finish the regular season with a fine 27-3 record.
Taking wins for the Thunderhawks were Alex Lehman, Justin Jobe, Asher Brenden, Philip Keenan, Zach Wilke, Dusty Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Brayden Jones, Clayton Danielson and Mason Peterson.
Grand Rapids, 60. Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson, 24
106: Alex Lehman (GRRA) over (PCHF) (For.) 113: Justin Jobe (GRRA) over (PCHF) (For.) 120: Asher Brenden (GRRA) over (PCHF) (For.) 126: Tristian Johnson (PCHF) over Tanner Morlan (GRRA) (Fall 3:25) 132: Philip Keenan (GRRA) over (PCHF) (For.) 138: Zach Wilke (GRRA) over caleb Cunnien (PCHF) (Fall 0:40) 145: Dusty Wilke (GRRA) over (PCHF) (For.) 152: Caydon Lehman (GRRA) over Damien Torgerson (PCHF) (Fall 0:27) 160: Brayden Jones (GRRA) over Timmy Johnson (PCHF) (Fall 0:27) 170: Jacob Lindahl (PCHF) over Trevor Snetsinger (GRRA) (Fall 1:44) 182: Gavin Rockstroh (PCHF) over Weston Danielson (GRRA) (Fall 1:49) 195: Logan Klecki (PCHF) over Matti Rajala (GRRA) (Fall 0:29) 220: Clayton Danielson (GRRA) over (PCHF) (For.) 285: Mason Peterson (GRRA) over Justin Matson (PCHF) (Fall 0:17)
Girls Basketball
MIB 70,
Greenway 29
COLERAINE — Jordan Zubich led all scorers with 22 points Saturday as the Rangers ran past Greenway, 70-29.
Mountain Iron-Buhl also got 18 points from Sage Ganyo and 11 points from Ava Butler en route to the win.
MI-B assistant coach Byron Negen said the Rangers played good defense and moved the ball real well as a team. The girls were making the extra pass to get the basketball to the open player, he added.
The Raiders were paced by Jadin Saville with 16 points.
Greenway (9-7) played host to Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
MI-B 39 31 -- 70
Greenway 18 11 -- 29
MI-B: Jacie Kvas 4, Jordan Zubich 22, Gabby Lira 7, Sage Ganyo 18, Ava Butler 11, Lauren Maki 8. 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Lira 1, Ganyo 3, Butler 2, Maki 1. Free throws: 7-11. Total fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.
G: Kianna Nucent 2, Andeja Schad 2, Layla Miskovich 2, Nicholle Ramirez 2, Chloe Hansen 4, Lydia Johansen 1, Jadin Saville 16. 3-pointers: Saville 2. Free throws: 1-4. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Boys Basketball
Northland 71
MIB 60
REMER — Asher Zubich dropped in a game-high 33 points to help lead Mountain Iron-Buhl, but it wasn’t quite enough as Northland came away with the 71-60 win.
The Rangers’ Josh Holmes also hit for double figures with 13 points.
Northland was paced by Harris Carlston with 18 points.
Northland (13-3) played at Chisholm Monday.
MI-B 22 38 -- 60
Northland 38 33 -- 71
MI-B: Asher Zubich 33, Cooper Salinas 1, Mason Clines 7, Josh Holmes 13, Nikolas Jesch 4, MiCaden Clines 2, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Holmes 1. Free throws: 8-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
N: Harris Carlson 18, Nolan Carlson 12, Carson Johnson 9, Aiden Carlson 11, Alec Wake 13, Liam Wake 4, Nathan Johnson 4. 3-pointers: H. Carlson 4, N. Carlson 2, C. Johnson 1, A. Carlson 1, A. Wake 1. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 93,
Bigfork 48
BIGFORK — the Spartans had four players in double figures Friday in a 93-48 victory over the Huskies.
Brent Keranen’s 13 points put him into the 1,000 career point club, while Gaige Waldvogel led all scorers with 26 points. Daniel Clusiau also hit for 21, while Keegan Warmuth dropped in 15.
For the Huskies, Jared Lovdahl came into the contest needing 31 points to hit 1,000 for his career. He ended the game with 31 points.
N-K 62 31 — 93
Bigfork 22 26 — 48
N-K: Gaige Waldvogel 26, Marcus Moore 3, Daniel Clusiau 21, Jeff Lorenz 5, Conner Perryman 5, Daniel Olson 3, Keegan Warmuth 15, Isaiah Austed 2, Brent Keranen 13. 3-pointers: Waldvogel 6, Moore 1, Clusiau 2, Perryman 1, Lorenz, Dan Olson 1, Keranen 1. Free throws: 5-12. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
BF: Jared Lovdahl 32, Colton Rahier 4, Jhace Pearson 3, Bradley Haley 9, 3-pointers: Jared 1. Free throws: 7-16. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Boys Basketball
Pequot Lakes 57
Grand Rapids 43
PEQUOT LAKES — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell to Pequot Lakes 57-43 in action Friday on the road.
Pequot Lakes jumped out to a big 34-19 advantage at the half and the Thunderhawks were never able to recover. Grand Rapids did outscore Pequot Lakes by one point in the second half but it wasn’t enough.
Alex Morgan scored 16 points to pace Pequot Lakes. Eli Laposky nailed five 3-pointers and scored 15 points while Ryan Harmala scored nine and Ryan Monahan added five.
Austin Hanson had 16 points to lead Grand Rapids in scoring. Ty Pederson scored 16 points.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 7-7 for the season.
Pequot Lakes is now 12-2 on the season.
GR 19 24 — 43
PL 34 23 — 57
Grand Rapids: Kaydin Metzgar 2, Austin Hanson 17, Ethan Florek 2, Trent Johnson 2, Ty Pederson 16, Luke Roy 4.
Pequot Lakes: Bode Magnuson 4, Nic Kotaska 2, Carter Sjoblad 2, Alex Morgan 16, Ryan Monahan 5, Ryan Harmala 9, Eli Laposky 15, Sam Rysavy 4.
Three pointers: GR, none; PL, Harmala, Laposky 5; Free throws: GR 11-of-16; PL 7-of-14; Total fouls: GR, 11; PL, 12. Fouled out: Johnson.
Girls Hockey
GRG 5
CEC 2
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) Lightning girls hockey team got back on the winning track as it defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) 5-2 in action on Friday on the road.
The Lightning jumped out to an early lead scoring three unanswered goals in the first period. Claire Vekich scored a shorthanded goal with 6:30 remaining in the period, and Mercury Bischoff added the final two goals 2:18 apart as GRG led 3-0 after one period.
CEC scored with eight seconds left in the second period with Dana Jones finding the back of the net. The Lightning took the 3-1 lead into the third period.
CEC cut the GRG lead to one as Lily Hanson scored at the 5:12 mark of the third period. But Cali Madsen gave GRG back its two-goal lead with a score at the 9:17 mark and Vekich iced the game with her second goal with 3:11 left.
Makenzie Cole kicked out 17 shots in the nets for GRG while CEC’s Araya Kiminski and Roena Diver combined for 21 saves.
GRG is now 10-6 and played Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday.
With the loss, CEC falls to 7-4 for the season.
GRG 3 0 2— 5
CEC 0 1 1— 2
First Period — 1. GRG, Claire Vekich, 10:30 (sh); 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 10:54; 3. GRG, Bischoff (Jade Rohloff), 13:12.
Second Period — 4. CEC, Dana Jones (Marina Dostal), 16:52
Third Period — 5. CEC, Lily Hanson, 5:12; 6. GRG, Cali Madsen (Jazzy Bischoff, Rohloff), 9:17; 7. GRG, Vekich (Mercury Bischoff), 13:49
Goalie Saves — GRG, Makenzie Cole 7-5-5—17; CEC, Araya Kiminski 4-5-10—19; Roena Diver 0-0-2—2; Penalty minutes — GRG, 3-for-6 minutes; CEC, 2-for-4 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 6
CEC 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team ripped Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) 6-0 in home action Saturday.
The Thunderhawks led 2-0 after one period on the strength of goals by Braeden Holcomb and Joey DelGreco.
Grand Rapids put the game away by scoring four unanswered goals in the second period. Jack Peart had a pair of goals in the period while DelGreco and Garett Drotts also scored.
There was no scoring in the third period.
Wyatt Pilkenton had to stop just 14 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for the Thunderhawks.
Zach Tyman and Jacob Walsh combined to make 35 stops for CEC.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 12-1 for the season. It played Roseau on Monday.
With the loss, CEC is now 9-6-1 for the season.
CEC 0 0 0— 0
GR 2 4 0— 6
First Period — 1. GR, Braeden Holcomb (Hunter Bischoff, Jack Peart), 7:13; 2. GR, Joey DelGreco (Justin Kerr, Garett Drotts), 8:10.
Second Period — 3. GR, Peart, (pp) (time not available); 4. GR, DelGreco (Drotts), 10:48; 5. Peart (Hayden DeMars, Easton Young), 10:48; 6. GR, Drotts (Kerr), 16:59
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — CEC, Zach Tyman 0-3-7—10, Jacob Walsh 17-8-0—25; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 7-0-7—14; Penalty minutes — CEC, 3-for-17 minutes; GR, 5-for-10 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Virginia 57
Greenway 52
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team was nipped by Virginia 57-52 Friday in Coleraine.
Mason Carlson scored 25 points to lead the Virginia offensive attack. Dan Squares scored 10, Logan Nordby, eight, and Nick Peters added seven.
Westin Smith connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to pace the Raiders. Grant Hansen made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points and J.J. Hall and Mathias MacKnight both added eight.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 65
Ely 48
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team dumped Ely 65-48 in action Monday at home.
J.J. Hall was unstoppable in the game for the Raiders as he hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 39 points. Westin Smith made four 3-pointers and scored 12 while Grant Hansen added eight.
Joey Bianco nailed four 3-pointers and scored 29 points for Ely. Emmett Faltsek had 14 while Brock Latourell added eight.
With the win, Greenway is now 4-12 for the season. It will conclude its regular season on Wednesday, March 10, with a 7:15 p.m. game on the road against Deer River.
With the loss, Ely falls to 10-5 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Duluth East 76
Grand Rapids 39
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to a good Duluth East squad on the road Monday by the score of 76-39.
The Greyhounds led 30-20 at the half but then outscored the Thunderhawks 46-19 in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Mattie Thompson scored 18 points to lead Duluth East. Michael Kostelic drained four 3-pointers and scored 16, Noah Paulson, 14, Joe Vos, 19, and Drew Larkin hit three 3-pointers and scored nine.
Austin Hanson scored 17 points to lead the Thunderhawks. Brady Bachmann scored 10 and Ty Pederson added seven.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is 7-8 on the season. It will play Cloquet on the road for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, March 13, and it will be home on Tuesday, March 16, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Bemidji to end the regular season.
Duluth East is 12-3 on the season.
GR 20 19 — 39
DE 30 46 — 76
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 17, Brady Bachmann 10, Trent Johnson 3, Ty Pederson 7, Luke Roy 2.
Duluth East: Zaa Buffalo 4, Giovani Saldivar 3, Drew Larkin 9, Cam Oliphant 2, Joe Vos 10, Michael Kostelic 16, Mattie Thompson 18, Noah Paulson 14.
Three pointers: GR, Hanson, Bachmann 2, Johnson; DE, Saldivar, Larkin 3, Kostelic 4, Thompson; Free throws: GR 5-of-7; DE 9-of-11; Total fouls: GR, 9; DE, 9; Fouled out: None.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 7
Roseau 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team skated past Roseau 7-3 in action Monday at home.
Grand Rapids jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period with Braeden Holcomb scoring twice and John Bonner adding another.
Roseau’s Max Strand scored just 46 seconds into the second period on a power play, and Kellen Murphy scored on another power play at the 5:36 mark to cut the T’Hawk lead to 3-2. However, Jack Peart and Garett Drotts scored later in the period as Grand Rapids took a 5-2 advantage into the final period.
The Thunderhawks iced the game with two late goals in the final period the first by Bonner and the second by Holcomb on the power play to record the hat trick.
Noah Urness scored with under two minutes remaining for the Rams for the final goal of the game.
Wyatt Pilkenton kicked out 20 shots in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Andrew Tuttle had 30 saves for the Rams.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 13-1 for the season. They are next in action Saturday, March 13, when they travel to play Wayzata in a 2:30 p.m. contest. With the loss, Roseau falls to 11-5 for the season.
R 0 2 1— 3
GR 3 2 2— 7
First Period — 1. GR, Braeden Holcomb (Jack Peart, Easton Young), 6:27; 2. GR, John Bonner (Henry Sterle, Hayden DeMars), 8:22; 3. GR, Holcomb (Young, Peart), 13:26 (pp).
Second Period — 4. R, Max Strand (Kellen Murphy, Thor Byfuglien), 0:46 (pp); 5. R, Murphy (Gavin Gunderson, Byfuglien), 5:36 (pp); 6. GR, Peart (Justin Kerr, Joey DelGreco), 10:09; 7. GR, Garett Drotts (Kerr, DelGreco), 14:50
Third Period — 8. TR, Bonner (Holcomb, Peart), 13:13; 9. GR, Holcomb (Peart, Young), 14:18 (pp); 10. R, Noah Urness (Paul Huglen, Murphy), 15:01.
Goalie Saves — R, Andrew Tuttle 12-8-10—30; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 2-13-5—20; Penalty minutes — R, 3-for-6 minutes; GR, 3-for-6 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 2
E-G 1
EVELETH — The Greenway High School boys hockey team took a big road win on Monday, downing Eveleth-Gilbert 2-1.
Greenway scored its two goals in the first period with Coleman Groshong and Darric Davidson turning on the red light.
There was no scoring as the Raiders took their two-goal lead into the third period. Gavin Skelton broke up Raider goalie Nathan Jurgansen’s shutout bid with a goal with 1:17 remaining.
Jurgansen was fantastic in the nets for Greenway as he kicked out 44 of the 45 shots he faced in the game. Eveleth-Gilbert goalie Andrew Torrel finished with 26 saves.
With the win, Greenway is now 7-7-2 for the season. It will be on the road to International Falls for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday, March 11, and it will conclude its regular season with a 2:30 p.m. contest versus Duluth Denfeld on the road Saturday, March 13. Eveleth-Gilbert falls to 6-5-4.
G 2 0 0— 2
EG 0 0 1— 1
First Period — 1. G, Coleman Groshong (Joe Herfindahl), 9:06; 2. G, Darric Davidson (Taevon Wells), 16:43.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 3. EG, Gavin Skelton (Brandon Lind, Nick Troutwine), 15:43.
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 15-13-16—44; EG, Andrew Torrel 12-9-5—26; Penalty minutes — G, 2-for-4 minutes; GR, 2-for-4 minutes.
Girls Hockey
GRG 6
EG 1
VIRGINIA — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team ripped Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1 in action Monday on the road.
The Thunderhawks scored one goal in each of the first two periods to lead 2-0 entering the final period. Claire Vekich scored in the first period while Mercury Bischoff found the back of the net in the second period for GRG.
Eveleth-Gilbert scored just 42 seconds into the third period when Kyle Barazelli scored to cut the lead to 2-1. However, it was all Lightning after that as they scored four straight goals. Mercury Bischoff scored twice in the period to record the hat trick while Vekich and Amber Elich also turned on the red light.
Kenny Martinson had 15 saves in goal for GRG while Rachel Woods kicked out 29 for E-G.
With the win, GRG is 11-6 for the season. It will play its final regular season game on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at home against Duluth. Eveleth-Gilbert is now 8-7 for the season.
GRG 1 1 4— 6
EG 0 0 1— 1
First Period — 1. GRG, Claire Vekich (Mercury Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), 6:18.
Second Period — 2. GRG, Bischoff (Kaisa Reed, Amber Elich), 9:45
Third Period — 3. EG, Kylie Baranzelli, 0:42; 4. GRG, Bischoff (Vekich, Elich), 6:15; 5. GRG, Elich (Vekich), 6:51; 6. GRG, Vekich (Bischoff, Kalle Reed), 9:27 (pp); 7. GRG, Bischoff, 16:28.
Goalie Saves — GRG, Kenny Martinson 3-5-7—15; EG, Rachel Woods 8-11-10—29; Penalty minutes — GRG, 3-for-6 minutes; EG, 1-for-2 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 63
Duluth Marshall 55
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team avenged an early-season loss to Duluth Marshall by beating the Hilltoppers 63-55 in home action Monday.
Grand Rapids led 35-26 at halftime and Duluth Marshall outscored the Thunderhawks by one point in the second half but it was not near enough as Rapids took the win.
Taryn Hamling scored 22 points to lead the Thunderhawks. Jessika Lofstrom scored 12, Braya LaPlant, nine, Kate Jamtgaard, eight, and Kyra Giffen and Jenny Bowman both added six points.
Duluth Marshall’s fine player, Gianna Kneepkens, scored 46 points in the losing effort. Laila Monroe added five.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 12-3 on the season. It will play Virginia at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at home, and then will play host to Hermantown at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, March 15. The regular season ends with a 7 p.m. road game against Bemidji on Tuesday, March 16.
Duluth Marshall falls to 14-2 for the season.
DM 26 29 — 55
GR 35 28 — 63
Duluth Marshall: Ava Meierotto 2, Ada Skafte 2, Gianna Kneepkens 46, Laila Monroe 5.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 8, Kyra Giffen 6, Braya LaPlant 9, Jessika Lofstrom 12, Taryn Hamling 22, Jenny Bowman 6.
Boys Basketball
Northland 64
Chisholm 54
CHISHOLM — Nolan Carlson led the Eagles with 19 points as they went on the road and beat the Bluestreaks Monday on Bob McDonald Court.
Alex Wake finished with 14 points for Northland. Aiden Carlson had nine and Nathan Johnson eight.
Jude Sundquist had 18 points for Chisholm. Noah Sundquist and Bryce Warner each had 10.
NHS 31 33 — 64
CHS 35 19 — 54
Northland: Harris Carlson 8, Nolan Carlson 19, Carson Johnson 4, Aiden Carlson 9, Alec Wake 14, Liam Wake 2, Nathan Johnson 8.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 10, Jude Sundquist 18, Bryce Warner 10, July Abernathy 2, Shane Zancouske 2, Sean Fleming 6, Nathan Showalter 6.
Total Fouls: Northland 14; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: Fleming; Free Throws: Northland 9-13; Chisholm 7-12; 3-pointers: Harris Carlson 1, Nolan Carlson 3, Aiden Carlson, Alec Wake 3, Warner.
