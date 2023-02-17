GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Gangi competes at state
BIWABIK — Grand Rapids High School senior Sanny Gangi, the lone Thunderhawk to ski in this year’s state Nordic Ski Race at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, peformed well in her fourth state meet.
Gangi placed 47th in the meet in a time of 33 minutes and 55 seconds. She was timed in 17:48 in the Classic portion of the race and 16:06 in the freestyle portion.
Zoe Devine of Ely won the state title with a combined time of 30:08.
Wrestling
Section 7AA Team Tournament
HIBBING — In quarterfinal action at Hibbing, Grand Rapids advanced with a 46-23 win over Hibbing. Other quarterfinal matches saw Pierz beat Milaca-Faith Christian 37-30, Aitkin topped Rock Ridge 39-22, and Mora stopped Rush City/Braham 57-16.
Grand Rapids 46
Hibbing 23
The Thunderhawks defeated Hibbing 46-23 in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA Wrestling Tournament.
Ben Masheimer of Hibbing beat Owen Schauer by fall in 3:03 in the 106-pound match, but Grand Rapids then won the next seven matches. Joey Seeley won by an 11-3 major decision over Nehimia Figueroa at 113 pounds, and Asher Brenden pinned Jackson Willard in 56 seconds at 120. At 126 pounds, Holden Brink won by forfeit, and Alex Lehman won the 132-pound match over James Ojala by fall in 2:46. Connor Keith was victorious over Ayden Pratt with a pin in 19 seconds at 138, Warren Ritter won by fall over Aaron Rolf in 1:55 at 145 pounds, and Tanner Morlan won a 10-4 decision over Trevor VonBrethorst at 152.
Lucky Benz of Hibbing defeated Oliver Spahn by fall in 1:01 in the 160-pound match, and the Bluejackets’ Bryson Larrabee defeated Trevor Snetsinger by a 13-0 major decision at 170. At 182 pounds, the Bluejackets’ Cooper Hendrickson beat Weston Danielson by a 15-6 major decision.
Jaxon Thompson of Grand Rapids won the 195-pound match with a 12-5 decision over Drew Shay, but Thomas Hagen of Hibbing won the 220-pound match over Joe Berg by fall in 2:34. Ian Larrabee tipped Clayton Danielson of the Thunderhawks by a 12-10 decision in the heavyweight match.
The semifinals and finals were conducted on Feb. 17, at Cloquet. Grand Rapids was slated to wrestle Pierz in the semifinals.
Grand Rapids 46 Hibbing 23
106 – Ben Masheimer (Hibbing) over Owen Schauer (GR) Fall 3:03
113 – Joey Seely (GR) over Nehimia Figueroa (Hibbing) Maj 11-3
120 – Asher Brenden (GR) over Jackson Willard (Hibbing) Fall 0:56
126 – Holden Brink (GR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 – Alex Lehman (GR) over James Ojala (Hibbing) Fall 2:46
138 – Connor Keith (GR) over Ayden Pratt (Hibbing) Fall 0:19
145 – Warren Ritter (GR) over Aaron Rolf (Hibbing) Fall 1:55
152 – Tanner Morlan (GR) over Trevor VonBrethorst (Hibbing) Dec 10-4
160 – Oliver Spahn (GR) over lucky Benz (Hibbing) Fall 1:01
170 – Bryson Larrabee (Hibbing) over Trevor Snetsinger (GR) Maj 13-0
182 – Cooper Hendrickson (Hibbing) over Weston Danielson (GR) Maj 15-6
195 – Jaxon Thompson (GR) over Drew Shay (Hibbing) Dec 12-5
220 – Thomas Hagen (Hibbing) over Joe Berg (GR) Fall 2:34
285 – Ian Larrabee (Hibbing) over Clayton Danielson (GR) Dec 12-10
Section Hockey
Tournament
Section 7AA
GRAND RAPIDS — The Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament will start on Saturday, Feb. 18, with a pair of games slated. At 2 p.m. at Mars Arena in Duluth, No. 7 seed Duluth Marshall will face No. 10 seed Northern Edge.
In the other game on Feb. 18, No. 8 seed Blaine will play No. 9 seed Anoka at 3:30 p.m. at Fogerty Arena.
Quarterfinal action starts on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with No. 1 seed Duluth East and No. 2 seed Andover receiving byes into the semifinals. No. 3 seed Grand Rapids will play host to No. 6 seed Forest Lake in a 7 p.m. game, and No. 4 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton will play host to No. 5 seed Coon Rapids.
Boys Basketball
Hermantown 89
Grand Rapids 69
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost at home to Hermantown on Feb. 14, by the score of 89-69.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 5-15 on the season while Hermantown improves to 16-6.
Boys Basketball
Pequot Lakes 45
Grand Rapids 33
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost at home to Pequot Lakes on Feb. 16, by the score of 45-33.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 5-16 on the season. It played Detroit Lakes on Feb. 18, and will travel to Duluth Marshall for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 21. It will travel to Proctor for 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 23, and will travel to Cloquet for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 24.
With the win, Pequot Lakes is now 14-5 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 77
Mesabi East 46
DEER RIVER—The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team couldn’t match up with the firepower of Deer River on Tuesday night, falling on the road 77-46.
Hayden Sampson led the way for the Giants with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Colin Anderson added 10 points.
The Warriors were paced by Ethan Williams’ 24 points. Cale Jackson finished with 14.
The win is Deer River’s sixth in a row and improves its record to 16-5 on the season while Mesabi East falls to 2-17.
ME 21 25—46
DR 42 35—77
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 7, Easton Sahr 4, Colin Anderson 10, Dakota Jerde 2, Cooper Sickel 6, DaJuan Edstrom 2, Hayden Sampson 15; Three pointers: Jones 1, Anderson 2, Sampson 1; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 14, Caiden Schjenken 7, Ethan Williams 24, Marcus Hinman 2, Nick Bakkedahl 7, Kayden Gotchie 3, Rhett Mundt 6, Fred Jackson 6, Sam Rahier 5, Kyle Gotchie 3; Three pointers: C. Jackson 4, Schjenken 1, Williams 1, Ka. Gotchie 1, F. Jackson 2, Rahier 1, Ky. Gotchie 1; Free throws: 2-2; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
North Woods 67
Greenway 51
COOK—The North Woods’ girls’ basketball team took care of business in the first half, leading 43-28 over Greenway at the break. The Raiders kept pace in the second half, leaving the Grizzlies to take the 67-51 win.
Hanah Kinsey and Kiana LaRoque led North Woods with 17 points apiece. Helen Koch added nine.
Lydia Johannson had 16 for Greenway in the loss with Alyizzia Roy chipping in nine.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 7-16 for the season while North Woods improves to 13-10.
G 28 23—51
NW 43 24—67
Greenway: Klara Finke 6, Layla Miskovich 4, Alyizzia Roy 9, Chloe Hansen 7, Talia Saville 4, Lydia Johannson 16, Hannah Fawcett 5; Three pointers: Roy 1, Fawcett 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Helen Koch 9, Brynn Chosa 1, Tatum Barto 5, Hannah Kinsey 17, Kiana LaRoque 17, River Cheney 6, Talise Goodsky 8; Three pointers: Koch 1, LaRoque 1, Cheney 1, Goodsky; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
LFBF 64
N-K 58
LFBF — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost a road game to Littlefork-Big Falls by a 64-58 score on Feb. 14.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 7-14 on the season. It played Mt. Iron-Buhl on Feb. 17, and will travel to South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
With the win, LFBF improves to 8-10.
Boys Basketball
McGregor 64
Hill City 57
MCGREGOR — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost on the road on Feb. 14, by a 64-57 score to McGregor.
McGregor led 34-27 at the half; both teams scored 30 points in the second half as McGregor took the win.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 3-16 on the season while McGregor improves to 4-14.
Boys Hockey
Park Rapids 4
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost at home against Park Rapids by a 4-1 score on Feb. 14.
After a scoreless first period, Greenway got on the scoreboard first when Aden Springer took feeds from Keller Mitchell and Dylan Villenueve to score on a power play at 7:49 of the second period. But Park Rapids was able to score twice before period’s end to take a 2-1 advantage into the final period. Jeron Pinoniemi scored the first goal while Kale Ravnaas tallied what proved to be the winning goal with just 17 seconds remaining in the period.
Braden Stewart and Pinoniemi scored the lone goals of the third period for Park Rapids as it took the victory.
Sawyer Torkelson finished with 23 saves in the nets for Park Rapids while Ethan Ambuehl was credited with 39.
With the loss, Greenway is 8-16 on the season while Park Rapids improves to 13-10-1.
PR 0 2 2 — 4
G 0 1 0 — 1
First Period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. G, Aden Springer (Keller Mitchell, Dylan Villenueve), 7:49 (pp); 2. PR, Jeron Pinoniemi (Talen May), 9:58; 3. PR, Kale Ravnaas (Braden Stewart, Joshua Hillukka), 16:43.
Third Period: 4. PR, Stewart (Joshua Hillukka, Joey Hillukka), 1:05 (pp); 5. PR, Pinoniemi (Parker Vinge, Joey Hillukka), 14:23 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: PR 7-for-20 minutes; GR 4-for-11 minutes.
Goalie saves: Sawyer Torkelson, PR, 8-11-4—23; Ethan Ambuehl, G, 11-12-16—39.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 86
Greenway 50
COLERAINE — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Greenway 86-50 in a road contest on Feb. 16.
Deer River led big at 53-22 at the half and it cruised to the victory.
Deer River unleashed a 3-point barrage as it sank 15 in the game. Cale Jackson nailed five 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 19 points. Caiden Schjenken scored 18, Ethan Williams, 13, Sam Rahier connected on four 3-pointers and scored 12,, Rhett Mundt had 11 and Nick Bakkedahl added eight.
Gage Olson had 18 points to top Greenway in scoring. Stephen McGee scored 10, Tyler Swedeen, nine, and Colin Robertshaw added six.
With the win, Deer River’s seventh in a row, the Warriors improve to 17-5. They will play host to Blackduck in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 20.
Greenway falls to 3-20 with the loss. It will play host to Bigfork in a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
DR 53 33—86
G 22 28—50
Deer River: Cale Jackson 19, Caiden Schjenken 18, Ethan Williams 13, Marcus Hinman 2, Nick Bakkedahl 8, Rhett Mundt 11, Sam Rahier 12, Lawrence Bowstring 3.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 3, Tyler Swedeen 9, Colin Robertshaw 6, Gage Olson 18, Stephen McGee 10, Ethan Eiden 4.
Total fouls: DR 13; G 8; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: DR, Jackson 5, Schjenken 2, Williams, Bakkedahl 2, Rahier 4, Bowstring; G, Hess, Swedeen, Olson 2; Free throws: GR 7-of-8; G 2-of-6.
Boys Basketball
Northland 81
Hill City 41
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost to Northland-Remer by an 81-41 score at home on Feb. 16.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 3-17 on the season. It is next in action on Friday, Feb. 24, for a 7:15 p.m. home game against Braham.
With the win, Northland-Remer improves to 21-1 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Rock Ridge 6
Greenway 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team ended its regular season with a 6-0 loss to Rock Ridge at home on Feb. 16.
Rock Ridge scored two goals in each period to take the win. Ethan Jacobson and Ian Mikulich scored in the first period with Isaac Flatley and Sam Troutwine turning on the red light in the second period. Scoring in the final period were Brant Tiedeman and Cooper Levander.
Levi Maki had to face just 11 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for Rock Ridge. Derek Gibeau had 50 saves for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway completes its regular season with an 8-17 record. Rock Ridge improves to 16-8-1.
RR 2 2 2 — 6
G 0 0 0 — 0
First Period: 1. RR, Ethan Jacobson (Kasey Lamppa, Ian Mikulich), 1:35; 2. RR, Mikulich (Levi Flatley, Jacobson), 11:25 (pp).
Second period: 3. RR, Isaac Flatley (Grady Dimberio, Derik Dahl), 5:15; 4. RR, Sam Troutwine (Lamppa, Levi Flatley), 7:26.
Third Period: 5. RR, Brant Tiedeman (Ryan Manninen, Evan Graves), 3:29; 6. RR, Cooper Levander (Evan James, Dahl), 9:49.
Penalties-Minutes: RR 4-for-8 minutes; GR 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Levi Maki, RR, 4-2-5—11; Derek Gibeau, G, 19-19-12—50.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Feb. 12
2-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 62.09
2. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 60.32
3. Cooper Sickel, Mesabi East, 59.15
4. Max Williams, Rock Ridge, 58.75
5. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 58.62
8. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 55.49
3-pt. FG Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 45.83
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 44.25
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 43.21
4. Jalen Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 36.00
5. Ethan Lauzen, Chisholm, 34.78
6. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 34.75
8. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 33.82
10. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 33.13
Free Throw Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 90.48
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 88.00
3. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 77.27
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 75.00
5. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 71.49
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 14.67
2. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 14.47
3. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.10
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 14.00
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 13.90
8. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.23
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 11.47
2. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.30
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 9.41
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 8.00
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 7.87
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 7.65
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 7.10
8. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 5.64
10. Gage Olson, Greenway, 5.27
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 5.89
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 4.55
3. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.68
4. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.60
5. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.33
Steals
3 or more games
1. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 3.36
2. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.13
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.87
4. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 2.73
5. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 2.68
Blocks
3 or More Games
1. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 2.30
2. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.93
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 1.86
4. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 1.08
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 1.07
Girls Basketball
Through Feb. 12
2-pt. FG Percentage
25 or more attempts
1. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 55.26
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 54.55
3. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 53.54
4. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 52.73
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 50.34
6. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 49.44
7. Hannah Fawcett, Greenway, 47.92
10. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 44.17
3-pt. FG Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 45.10
2. Talia Saville, Greenway, 37.50
3. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 36.36
4. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 35.38
5. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 34.78
10. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 29.59
Free Throw Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Hannah Anderson, Intl. Falls, 76.19
2. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 75.71
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 73.13
4. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 67.44
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 65.71
8. Talia Saville, Greenway, 62.96
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 62.86
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 22.95
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 20.60
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 16.62
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 15.70
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 15.06
9. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 9.59
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 17.00
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 11.40
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 10.40
4. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 10.00
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 9.28
6. Paige Nason, Deer River, 815
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.50
10. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 5.91
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.38
2. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 4.13
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.30
4. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.15
5. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 2.82
Steals
1. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.50
2. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 3.00
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 2.94
4. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 2.85
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.62
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.48
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 2.20
3. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 2.05
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.67
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.77
Boys Hockey
As of Feb. 12
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 16-19-35
2. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 12-17-29
3. Jake Stadler, North Shore, 15-13-28
3. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 7-21-28
5. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 5-20-25
6. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 11-12-23
7. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 11-9-20
7. Kasey Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 8-12-20
9. Brant Tiedeman, Rock Ridge, 12-5-17
9. Royce Allan, Intl. Falls, 8-9-17
9. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 7-10-17
9. Julius Maish, Intl. Falls, 4-13-17
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 92.89
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 90.61
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 88.34
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 87.90
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.82
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.90
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 2.61
3. Keaton Maish, Intl. Falls, 3.38
4. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 4.01
5. Ethan Ambeuhl, Greenway, 4.20
