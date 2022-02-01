GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Jinks to be inducted
AUSTIN, Minn. — The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Minnesota Chapter is proud to announce the induction of nine new members for the Class of 2022
Among the honorees is former wrestler and coach Dan Jinks of Grand Rapids. He is a Lifetime Service honoree.
DAN JINKS:
Dan Jinks will become the eighth member of the storied Grand Rapids High School wrestling program to be inducted into this elite Hall of Fame. A 1973 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, Jinks gave back 29 years to the sport of wrestling. A three-sport standout at his alma mater, he is the all-time winningest coach in Grand Rapids wrestling history with a record of 416-196-3. Jinks coached eight of his teams at the MSHSL Dual Meet Tournament with a runner-up finish in 1987. He coached six individual state champions and seven of his wrestlers earned All-American honors at the collegiate level.
The banquet will be held on April 23, at the Austin, Minn. Holiday Inn Conference Center, right off I-90, Exit 178A. The schedule includes a social hour at noon, dinner at 1:30 pm, and presentations, honoree speeches, green jacket parade, and marble plaque inductions from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register online at mn-nwhof.ticketleap.com. Contact Spencer Yohe for more information: spenceryohe@gmail.com, or cell: 320-766-1934.
Other individuals to be inducted include Outstanding American Jim Harstad from St. Cloud; Lifetime Service Honorees include Steve Carr (Forest Lake), Bill Germann (Eden Prairie) Mike Hendrickson (Little Falls), Don Krusemark (Blue Earth), Jerry Reker (Rochester), Chuck Siefert (Rochester), and Joel Skillings of Minnesota.
National Girls & Women in Sports Day
GRAND RAPIDS — National Girls and Women in Sports Day was first observed in 1987 to remember the Olympic volleyball player Flo Hyman and acknowledge her as the best female volleyball player of her time and her work in promoting equal representation of women in sports.
Hyman died of a genetic disorder, Marfan’s syndrome, while playing a tournament in Japan.
Since then, the day has evolved to commemorate all women athletes, their achievements, the positive impacts of inclusion of women in sports, and to address the challenges regarding equal participation of women in sports activities. The day also appreciates the progression made since the enactment of the civil rights law, Title IX.
Title IX was a public law passed in 1972 that completely changed the women’s narrative in sports. The legislation called for equal participation of everyone in all the programs and activities that were federally funded, which meant all public schools would ensure equitable sports opportunities to the students, regardless of their gender. Title IX was a breakthrough in women’s sports. Before this, only one in 27 girls had access to sports activities. But, today, that statistic has lowered to two in five girls, which is a commendable improvement.
National Girls and Women in Sports Day is celebrated in all 50 states. The day is usually celebrated by organizing community events, award ceremonies, and other sports activities that inspire girls and women to play sports and be active.
On Wednesday, the day is being celebrated on at girls hockey and Thursday at the girls basketball game, with introductions and cake.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 67
Chisago Lakes 49
CHISAGO LAKES — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team got a much-needed win on the road on Jan. 29, at it snapped a four-game losing streak in defeating Chisago Lakes 67-49.
Grand Rapids took a 38-25 advantage into the locker room at halftime and then outscored Chisago Lakes by five points in the second half to get the victory.
Ian Salmela led four Thunderhawk players in double figures in scoring with 15 points. Luke Roy scored 13, and Austin Hanson and Ethan Florek both contributed a dozen points. Christopher Roy added six points.
Reed Marquardt led Chisago Lakes with 11 points. Patrick Rowe scored nine, Owen Larson, eight, Ian Larsen, six, and Abe Olson and Luke Thompson both added five.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 5-10 on the season while Chisago Lakes drops to 2-14 with the loss.
GR 38 29 — 67
CL 25 24 — 49
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 15, Kaydin Metzgar 3, Caleb Rychart 2, Austin Hanson 12, Ethan Florek 12, Luke Roy 13, Christopher Roy 6, Danny Markovich 4.
Chisago Lakes: Reed Marquardt 11, Abe Olson 5, Jack Walker 4, Owen Larsen 8, Luke Thompson 5, Patrick Rowe 9, Ian Larsen 6.
Total Fouls: GR 18; CL 23; Fouled Out: Zander Schmidt, Thompson; Free Throws: GR 14-of-30; CL 11-of-16; 3-pointers: GR, Metzgar, C. Roy 2; CL, Marquardt 2, Walker, Olson, O. Larsen, Thompson, Rowe.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 77
Virginia 44
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team made it two wins in a row as it had its way with the Virginia Blue Devils in taking a 77-44 victory Jan. 31, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led big at the half at 42-35 and then turned in a stellar second-half defensive effort in allowing only 19 points as they cruised to the victory.
Ian Salmela nailed four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Grand Rapids. Austin Hanson scored 12, Christopher Roy, 10, Luke Roy, nine, Kaydin Metzgar, eight, and Caleb Rychart added six.
Jalen Miskowitz scored 13 points to lead Virginia. Zane Lokken scored 12, Noah Mitchell, nine, and Gavin Dahl added eight.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 6-10 on the season. It will play host to Hibbing on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:15 p.m., and then will travel to Bemidji for an 11:30 a.m. contest on Saturday, Feb. 5. It will travel to Hibbing for a game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, Virginia falls to 5-13 on the season.
V 25 19 — 44
GR 42 35 — 77
Virginia: Zane Lokken 12, Gavin Dahl 8, Jalen Miskowitz 13, Noah Mitchell 9, Ryan Herberg 2.
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 20, Kaydin Metzgar 8, Caleb Rychart 6, Austin Hanson 12, Ethan Florek 2, Luke Roy 9, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 2, Colton Johnson 2, Christopher Roy 10, Lincoln Maasch 2, Danny Markovich 4.
Total Fouls: V 13; GR 11; Fouled Out: Herberg; Free Throws: V 5-of-10; GR 9-of-14; 3-pointers: V, Lokken 2, Miskowitz; GR, Salmela 4, Rychart 2, Hanson 2, L. Roy, C. Roy.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 67
Chisago Lakes 53
CHISAGO LAKES — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team traveled to Chisago Lakes on Jan. 29, and came away with a 67-53 win.
Grand Rapids led 42-29 at the half and outscored Chisago Lakes by one point in the second half to take the win.
The Thunderhawks hit an amazing 20 of their 21 free throw attempts in the game.
Taryn Hamling led Grand Rapids with 19 points while Jessika Lofstrom had 17 points and eight rebounds. Braya LaPlant finished with nine points while Kyra Giffen had seven points and six rebounds and Hannah Hostetter had seven points.
Alyssa Hempel led Chisago Lakes with 20 points. Greta Gillach scored 12 while Emily Erickson added 11.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 17-2 on the season. It will play host to Cloquet on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7:15 p.m. and then will be home against Duluth East on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m.
Chisago Lakes falls to 10-6 on the season.
GR 42 25 — 67
CL 29 24 — 53
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 4, Kyra Giffen 7, Hannah Hostetter 7, Jessika Lofstrom 17, Taryn Hamling 19, Braya LaPlant 9, Amanda Scherping 4.
Chisago Lakes: Alyssa Hempel 20, Brianna Wille 3, Kaitlyn Wille 1, Greta Gillach 12, Katherine Sauerssig 6, Emily Erickson 11.
Total Fouls: GR 17; CL N/A; Fouled Out: Lofstrom; Free Throws: GR 20-of-21; CL N/A; 3-pointers: GR, Giffen, Hamling, LaPlant; CL, N/A.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 73
N-K 57
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 73-57 in NLC action Jan. 28, at Coleraine.
Greenway led by just 33-30 at the half but the Raiders outscored the Spartans by 13 points in the second half to pick up the win.
Mathias MacKnight scored 30 points to pace Greenway in scoring. Grant Hansen tallied 24 while Tyler Swedeen had eight and Grant Rychart added six.
Gaige Waldvogel nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Marcus Moore scored 13 while Justice Rebrovich and Brody Erickson both added seven
With the win, Greenway is now 8-9 on the season. It is next in action on Friday, Feb. 4, when it travels to North Woods for a 7:15 p.m. game.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 7-8 on the season. It played Hill City on Feb. 1, and will be at Bigfork for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 3. It will travel to Barnum for a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 5.
NK 30 27 — 57
GWY 33 40 — 73
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 23, Marcus Moore 13, Justice Rebrovich 7, Conner Perryman 3, Brody Erickson 7, Daniel Olson 4.
Greenway: Westin Smith 4, Grant Hansen 24, Mathias MacKnight 30, Grant Rychart 6, Tyler Swedeen 8.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: NK 12-of-20; G 20-of-29; 3-pointers: NK, Waldvogel 5, Moore, Perryman; G, Smith, Hansen 2, Rychart 2.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 87
Northland 73
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Northland-Remer 86-70 in action Jan. 28, at Deer River.
The game was close at the half as the Warriors led 39-38, but Deer River had a 13-point scoring advantage in the second half to pull away for the win.
Ty Morrison scored 24 points to lead the Warriors while pulling down 14 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists to record the triple double for Deer River. Tait Kongsjord had 22 points and 15 rebounds while Mikhail Wakonabo scored 11, Ethan Williams, seven, Rhett Mundt had six points and five rebounds, and Caiden Schjenken scored six.
Nathan Johnson had 27 points and nine rebounds for Northland-Remer while Nolan Carlson had 11 points, five rebounds and nine assists. LIam Wake hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while pulling down seven rebounds and Alec Wake also had 11. Qiden Carlson had 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
With the win, Deer River improves to 12-2 on the season. It will be home against South Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 3, for a 7:15 p.m. contest, and will travel to Chisholm for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 4.
With the loss, Northland-Remer is now 10-5 on the season.
NR 38 35 — 70
DR 39 48 — 86
Northland-Remer: Nolan Carlson 11, Aiden Carlson 10, Alec Wake 11, Liam Wake 11, Nathan Johnson 27.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 4, Caiden Schjenken 6, Ethan Williams 7, Mikhail Wakonabo 11, Mason Olson 2, Rhett Mundt 6, Sam Rahier 4, Tait Kongsjord 22, Ty Morrison 24.
Total Fouls: NR 6; DR 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: NR 4-of-8; DR 4-of-6; 3-pointers: NR, N. Carlson 2, A. Wake, L. Wake 3; DR, Jackson, Schjenken 2, Wakonabo 3, Morrison 2.
Girls Basketball
Two Harbors 58
Greenway 49
COLERAINE — Karly Holm had 23 points as the Agates beat the Raiders in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Two Harbors was Rachel Bopp with 15.
Jadin Saville finished with 22 points for Greenway. Klara Finke had 16.
TH 26 32 — 58
GHS 28 21 — 49
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 23, Paige Haugen 4, Rachel Bopp 15, Olivia Fosness 6, Ava Fosness 8.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Finke 16, Layla Miskovich 7, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 22.
Total Fouls: Two Harbors 17; Greenway 17; Fouled Out: Talis Saville; Free Throws: Two Harbors 11-20; Greenway 20-29; 3-pointers: Holm 2, Bopp 2, Finke, Jadin Saville 2.
Trap & Skeet
GRAND RAPIDS — All Grand Rapids area students interested in trap and skeet shooting with the Grand Rapids High School trap and skeet team should attend an informational meeting on Feb. 10, at the Grand Rapids High School Media Center.
The informational meeting will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to answer any questions.
Registration for team and students starts on Feb. 1, and closes on March 21.
The meeting will include information on shoot days, cost, and expectations of team members. Please do not sign up until you have all the information.
For more information, or if you cannot attend the meeting, contact Frank Redfield at 218-220-0660 or email redfield@paulbunyan.net.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 79
Hill City 52
HILL CITY —The Hill City High School boys basketball team fell to Cherry 79-52 in play at Hill City on Jan. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to --- on the season. It played Nashwauk-Keewatin on Feb. 1, and will travel to Cook County for a 6:30 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 4. It remains on the road for a 4 p.m. game versus Silver Bay on Saturday, Feb. 5, and then will travel to Wrenshall for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
With the win, Cherry improves to 12-3 for the season.
Wrestling
Orono Tournament
LONG LAKE, Minn. — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team placed 11th out of 20 teams in the tough Orono Tournament which was conducted Jan. 29, at Long Lake, Minn.
St. Michael-Albertville won the tournament with 265 points followed by Scott West with 151. They were followed in order by Zumbrota-Mazeppa 143.5, New Prague 135.5, Rocori 94.5, Blaine 93.5, Osseo 92, Mound-Westonka 88.5, Totino-Grace 76, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 68, Grand Rapids 65, Park 53, Woodbury 40, Orono 32, Eden Prairie 29, Bloomington Kennedy 23, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7.5, Columbia Heights 3.5, Minneapolis Washburn 3, and Roseville 0.
Asher Brenden of Grand Rapids took sixth place at 106 pounds. He lost to Noah Schaefer of Zumbrota-Mazeppa by a 4-0 decision in the fifth place match. Lawson Eller of New Prague defeated Chase Mills of St, Michael-Albertville in the final with Austin Herbst of Totino-Grace taking third.
At 113 pounds, Mason Mills of St. Michael-Albertville downed Cole Munsterteiger of Mound-Westonka for the title. Lucas Williams of Zumbrota-Mazeppa was third.
At 120 pounds, Matt Randolph of Scott West beat Jack Nelson of Mound-Westonka for the championship. Victor Franco of Dassel-Cokato-/Litchfield was third.
At 126 pounds, Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville defeated Alex Braun of Woodbury for the title. Cooper Rowe of Mound-Westonka placed third.
Connor Wakefield of Grand Rapids finished fourth at 132 pounds. In the third place match, he lost to Gunnar Mullen of Park by fall in 1:38. Caleb Thoennes of St. Michael-Albertville won the weight division with a win over Cooper Larson of Blaine.
At 138 pounds, Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids finished fifth while teammate Philip Keenan took sixth. In the fifth place match, Morlan topped Keenan by an 11-6 decision. Koy Buesgens of New Prague won the title over Luke Studer of Blaine. Landon Church of Scott West was third.
At 145 pounds, Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville won the title with a win over Kaleb Lochner of Zumbrota-Mezeppa. Luke Dorweiler of New Prague was third.
Austin Moscho of Rocori won the 152-pound title with a win over Jimmy Heil of St. Michael-Albertville. Jordyn Greseth-Clending of Blaine was third.
At 160 pounds, Jed Westero St. Michael-Albertville won the title with a victory over Michael Loger of Totino-Grace. Ashton Holbrook of Scott West was third.
Senior Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids remained undefeated on the season as he won the 170-pound championship. Wilke, 20-0 on the season, came away with a decisive 11-4 decision over Tristan Holbrook in the championship match. Bryon Sauvy of St. Michael-Albertville was third.
At 182 pounds, Joey Novak of New Prague won the title by beating Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mezeppa in the title match. Dylan Thomas of Scott West placed third.
At 195 pounds, Aidan Wayne of Osseo won the championship by beating Matthew Goebel of Rocori in the title match. Hayden Hoernemann of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield was third.
At 220 pounds, Jacob Meissner of Osseo won the title with a win over Sam Dioszeghy of Mound-Westonka. Grady Minnerath of Rocori was third.
At 285 pounds, Will Sather of Eden Prairie won the division by beating Owen Barthel of St. Michael-Albertville. Brendan Rokala of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield was third.
Boys Hockey
EGF 8
Greenway 0
EAST GRAND FORKS — Brock Schultz scored two goals as the Green Wave blanked the Raiders Saturday at home.
Justin Overgaard, Jaksen Panzer, Caleb Schmiedeberg, Grady Magner, Landon Jamieson and Seth Aker also scored for East Grand Forks.
Chase Mero stopped 11 shots to get the shutout win.
Nathan Jurganson had 21 saves in 1 1/2 periods of work. Derek Gibeau had 16 saves.
GHS 0 0 0 — 0
EGF 4 4 0 — 8
First Period — 1. EGF Justin Overgaard (Brock Schultz, Jaksen Panzer), 7:35; 2. EGF, Panzer (Landon Jamieson, Sam Frost), 10:06; 3. EGF, Schultz (Panzer, Overgaard), pp, 12:24; 4. EGF, Caleb Schmiedeberg (Jace Fore, Zach Stocker), 13:12.
Second Period — 5. EGF, Schultz (Overgaard, Grady Magner), pp, 5:29; 6. EGF, Magner (Panzer), 7:53; 7. EGF, Jamieson (Panzer, Cole Bies), 11:01; 8. EGF, Seth Aaker (Schmiedeberg), 14:23.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Greenway, Nathan Jurganson 14-7-x—21; Derek Gibeau x-9-7—16; East Grand Forks, Chase Mero 3-5-3—11.
Penalties — Greenway 3-6; East Grand Forks 0-0.
Boys Hockey
Denfeld 4
Greenway 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Duluth Denfeld at home 4-0 on Jan. 31.
The Hunters scored twice in the first period with Cooper McClure and Andy Larson turning on the red light.
There was no scoring in the middle period. Denfeld put the game away with two goals in the third period as Connor McClure and Cooper McClure both scored.
Austin Wick had 20 saves in recording the shutout in the nets for Duluth Denfeld. Nathan Jurganson had 14 saves and Ethan Ambel had 33 saves for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway is now 8-8 on the season. It will play Duluth Marshall on the road in a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 3, and will be home against Crookston for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 4.
With the win, Duluth Denfeld improves to 14-7 on the season.
DD 2 0 2 — 4
GWY 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. DD, Cooper McClure (Braeden Erickson, John Bloomquist), 6:18; 2. DD, Andy Larson (Kaden Postal, McClure), 15:05.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 3. DD, Connor McClure (Bloomquist, Postal), 10:45; 4. DD, Cooper McClure (Connor McClure, Erickson), 11:44.
Goalie Saves — DD, Austin Wick 14-7-x—20; Nathan Jurganson, G, 14-0-0—14, Ethan Ambel, G, 5-13-15—33.
Penalties — DD 2-for-4 minutes; G 3-for-6 minutes.
Girls Hockey
GRG 4
Alexandria 1
ALEXANDRIA — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team skated past Alexandria on the road on Jan. 28, taking a 4-1 victory.
Mercury Bischoff scored the only goal of the first period as GRG led 1-0.
The Lightning scored two unanswered goals in the second period to lead 3-0. Turning on the red light for GRG were Mercury Bischoff and Kylie DeBay.
A goal by Jazzy Bischoff put the Lightning ahead 4-0 in the third period. Kaci Trosvig scored late to ruin the shutout bid of GRG’s Makenzie Cole who finished with 20 saves.
Jordan O’Kane had 34 saves in goal for Alexandria.
With the win, GRG is now 14-8 on the season while Alexandria falls to 11-10-1.
GRG 1 2 1 — 4
A 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Molly Pierce), 11:56.
Second Period — 2. GRG, M. Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff), 8:46; 3. GRG, Kylie DeBay, 8:57.
Third Period — 4. GRG, J. Bischoff (M. Bischoff, Reed), 0:17; 5. A, Kaci
Trosvig (Hanley Block, Emma Ramstorf), 12:26.
Goalie Saves — Makenzie Cole, GRG, 9-6-5—20; Jordan O’Kane, A, 12-8-14—34.
Penalties — GRG 1-for-2 minutes; A 3-for-6 minutes.
Girls Hockey
GRG 6
Duluth 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team blanked Duluth 6-0 in play Jan. 31, in Grand Rapids.
Molly Pierce and Kyle DeBay scored in the first period for GRG, and Mercury Bischoff scored the lone goal of the second period as the Lightning led 3-0 entering the final period. The goals by Pierce and DeBay came on power plays while Bischoff’s goal came short-handed.
Two of the three goals for GRG in the third period came on special team play. Bischoff scored a power play goal in the period while Pierce added an empty net shorthanded goal.
Makenzie Cole had 19 saves in recording the shutout for GRG while Sophie Mitchell had 37 saves for Duluth.
With the win, GRG is now 15-8 on the season. It will be at home against Bemidji at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and it will conclude its regular season with a 7 p.m. contest versus Hibbing/Chisholm on Friday, Feb. 4.
With the loss, Duluth falls to 5-18 on the season.
D 0 0 0 — 0
GRG 2 1 3 — 6
First Period — 1. GRG, Molly Pierce (Mercury Bischoff, Jazzy Bischoff), 9:08 (pp); 2. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Mira Rajala, Jade Rohloff), 13:28 (pp).
Second Period — 3. GRG, M. Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Pierce), 14:08 (sh).
Third Period — 4. GRG, M. Bischoff (J. Bischoff, Pierce), 1:37 (pp); 5. GRG, M. Bischoff, 7:44; 6. Pierce (Makenzie Cole), 16:26 (sh) (en).
Goalie Saves — Sophie Mitchell, D, 16-10-11—37; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 6-5-8—19.
Penalties — D 8-for-30 minutes; GRG 7-for-14 minutes.
Girls Basketball
CLB 73
Deer River 23
CASS LAKE — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost on the road to Cass Lake-Bena by a 73-23 score on Jan. 29.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Warriors are 6-12 for the season. Results of their game against Bigfork on Jan. 31 were not available. They will travel to North Woods for a game on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, Cass Lake-Bena is 14-2 for the season.
Men’s Basketball
Itasca 72
Vermilion 65
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team defeated Vermilion at home on Jan. 29, by the score of 72-65.
Results of the game were not available.
ICC is 11-10 overall and 5-3 in conference play and it will be home against Fond du Lac on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. It will be on the road Saturday, Feb. 5, for a 3 p.m. contest versus Central Lakes.
With the loss, Vermilion is 0-17 overall and 0-7 in conference play.
Women’s Basketball
Rainy River 69
Itasca 33
GRAND RAPIDS — Rainy River defeated the Itasca Community College women’s basketball team by a 69-33 score in play Jan. 31, in Grand Rapids.
Rainy River led 31-17 at the half and outscored Itasca 38-16 in the second half to win going away.
Arcadya Conway hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 points while adding 10 rebounds for Rainy River. Livonna Wallace had 15 points and seven rebounds, Shamiyah Bradford scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds while Cierra Lindquist had six points and six rebounds. Kierra Edley had six points and nine rebounds and B’jne Arvie also had six points and recorded five rebounds.
Mya Roberts led Itasca with 12 points while Haley Murray had eight points and 10 rebounds. Lily Gidley scored seven points.
The Vikings are 2-13 overall and 2-2 in conference play and they are next in action on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at home versus Rainy River.
With the win, Rainy River is 9-9 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
RR 31 38 — 69
I 17 16 — 33
Rainy River: Cierra Lindquist 6, Livonna Wallace 15, B’jne Arvoe 6. Arcadya Conway 20, Kyss Benoit 7, Kierra Edley 6, Shamiyah Bradford 8.
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 2, Haley Murray 8, Mya Roberts 12, Lacey Lindekugel 1, Lily Gidley 7, Hailey Giacomini 3.
Total Fouls: RR 17; I 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: RR 6-of-14; I 9-of-18; 3-pointers: RR, Lindquist, Wallace, Conway 3, Bradford; I, Roberts 2.
