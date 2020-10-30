GRAND RAPIDS — Well, the 2020 baseball season is a wrap. The Dodgers were definitely better than the Rays, undoubtedly better than every other team in baseball. They’ve got it all – pitching, hitting and defense.
The Rays over achieved possibly, but had their bats not been on life support, they may have gone to game seven and perhaps pulled a rabbit out of their hat
In20 postseason games, the Rays batted an anemic .211. Take away rookie Randy Arozarena’s historic, record-breaking .370 average and Tampa hit only .191. (The Twins hit .119 in their brief postseason appearance.)
I thought there were two defining moments in the Series. Tampa manager Kevin Cash, who will probably win manager of the year honors, has been coming under fire from everywhere regarding his decision to pull pitcher Blake Snell in the midst of a possible record-setting performance. Snell owned the Dodgers in game six. In five plus innings he had given up two hits, struck out nine, including the Dodgers top three batters two times each. In the nine postseason innings Snell pitched against the Dodgers he gave up a total of four hits and struck out 18! How do you pull a guy with those numbers?
I’m guessing some of the blame has to go to whoever is in charge of “analytics” for Tampa.
Cash, the Twins’ Rocco Baldelli and a host of “new age” managers live and die by analytics Old school managers are long gone, managers who managed a game by what they saw, what their gut told them, and what their years of experience dictated.
Who knows what data the analytical geniuses used when coming to the conclusion that Snell had to go? Was it pitch count? (But Tyler Glasnow threw 112 pitches in four innings a day or two before and he was left in.) Was it because the New Moon occurred in the sign of Scorpio? Because Mercury is in retrograde? Numbers show 6’5” left handers can’t throw more than 70 pitches? I just don’t get the reasoning.
Can you imagine Red Schoendist walking out to the mound to pull Bob Gibson after Gibson had given up only two hits and struck out nine in five innings? Can you imagine the look in Gibson’s eyes? Gibson’s stare would make Hannibal Lecter’s eyes look like those of your two-month-old puppy dog.
Can you hear Tom Kelly telling Jack Morris in the ninth inning of game seven “Well Jack, the data guys upstairs just called on the dugout phone; their spreadsheet info says it’s time for you to hit the showers?” I’m thinking Jack would first tell TK “I want you to walk slowly back to the dugout, grab some sunflower seeds and sit your butt down – if you know what’s good for you.” Second, he’d look up at the box in the Metrodome where the analytic geniuses were and give them that Morris stare until the boys left the box for an emergency run to the rest room.
In that inning Tuesday evening, an old-school manager with a stop watch hanging out of his back pocket, and an eye for the game and a feel for the situation would never have made that move. iPad managers are destroying the beauty of the game. For Tampa, this data overload may have cost them the Series.
The other defining moment of the Series was the bottom of the ninth of game four. The hit, the bobbled ball in the outfield, the ball popping out of the catcher’s glove, Arozarena flying around third, falling down and stumbling to the plate, Brett Phillips running around the outfield like an airplane, tears of joy in his eyes. If that had been a game seven ending, it would immediately catapult the game to first all time in greatest endings ever. As a game four, it still ranks high as one of the greatest World Series endings in Series history. Here are my five most memorable.
*Morris’s 10-inning, 126-pitch game seven in the 1991 Series has to rate right up there in my top five World Series games ever.
*Kirby Puckett’s 10th inning game six home run (And we’ll see you…tomorrow night) off the Braves’ Charlie Leibrandt in that 1991 Series, arguably the best World Series ever, will forever be etched in the minds of baseball fans everywhere.
*Carlton Fisk’s waving his game six home run to stay fair in game six of the 1975 World Series is iconic. Story goes that capturing Fisk waving the ball foul was an accident. Usually the cameraman follows the ball. This time however, cameraman Louis Gerard told his producer he couldn’t, that there was “a rat on my leg that’s as big as a cat. It’s staring me in the face.” So, he just kept the camera on Fisk. The rest, as they say, is history.
*Then there’s the error by Bill Buckner on a routine ground ball that cost the Boston Red Sox game 6 of the 1986 Series against the Mets, who went on to win the championship in seven.
*Finally, there was game seven of the 1960 World Series between the Yankees and the Pirates. Now this was a year before the Twins moved to Minnesota and the Yankees were my favorite team. The game was an afternoon game and I was in elementary school, but my teacher, Mr. Saarf, happened to be a big sports fan and we were allowed to listen to the game on our transistor radios! The Yankees had won in three blow outs, 16-3, 10-0 and 12-0. The Pirates had won three close games. I figured there was no way Mickey and Yogi and Whitey and Kubek and the boys would ever lose.
A little timeline perspective here. Two days prior to game seven, the Andy Griffith Show debuted. The day before the game, Nikita Khrushchev pounded his shoe on the desk during a UN General Assembly. Later that night, Richard Nixon and John Kennedy would conduct their third televised presidential debate. Yes, I’m that old!
In game seven the Pirates jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. Yankees came back to take the lead in the sixth, 5-4. New York scored two more in the eighth while the Pirates scored five in the bottom of the inning. The Yankees scored twice in the top of the ninth to tie things up at 9-9.
There was a total of 24 hits in the game. Then there was the hit. Bill Mazeroski hit a walk off home run to give Pittsburgh the title. The weak hitting Mazeroski’s 430-foot home run is still the only game seven walk off home run in World Series history. Twenty-four hits, 19 runs. The game was played in two hours and 36 minutes. And the killer statistic? Not a single strike out. Not one!
The 1960 World Series also has another unique distinction. It’s been the only World Series ever where the MVP of the Series was from the losing team. The honor went to Yankee second baseman Bobby Richardson. If the Tampa-Dodger Series had gone seven games with the Dodgers winning, I believe Tampa rookie Randy Arozarena could have possibly joined Richardson as the second player ever to win the MVP award playing for the losing team.
