GRAND RAPIDS — As of this writing, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are three wins away from not only a World Series championship, but championship No. 2 for their respective cities.
Los Angeles already has one championship banner under its belt this season via the Lakers, while Tampa has the Stanley Cup champion Lightning.
This will be the 18th time in the history of sport where a city is home to two major sports champions in the same season. The last city with such bragging rights was Boston. In the 2018-2019 season both the Red Sox and the New England Patriots captured crowns.
Only one city in the history of professional sports can lay claim to having three champions in one season. Back in 1935, the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Red Wings all won world championships for the Motor City.
Philadelphia has the distinction of being the only city that had four teams compete for the world championship in one season. In 1980, the Phillies won the World Series. In that same year, the Eagles played but lost in the Super Bowl, the Flyers lost in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Islanders, and the NBA’s 76’ers lost in the NBA Finals to the Lakers.
Tampa has a very good shot at joining Detroit to become only the second city to have three major sports champs. The Lightning have done their part, the Rays are close, and it seems Tom Brady and the Buccaneers look like contenders.
That’s one of the reasons I’m pulling for the Rays to knock off the Dodgers. It’s been 85 years since a city has won three championships in a season; it’s about time somebody joined Detroit in that very exclusive club.
The Rays-Dodgers matchup is classic David vs. Goliath. That’s my second reason for pulling for the Rays. I’ve got to go with the underdog, the little guy.
The Dodgers play in Chavez Ravine, a beautiful iconic major league ballpark. The Rays play in “The Trop,” a domed stadium that makes the old Metrodome seem like Yankee Stadium.
The Dodgers led all of
see series, 9d
series
from page 8d
baseball in attendance with almost 4 million people walking through the turnstiles. The Rays? Second from the bottom, drawing 14,700 fans per game.
LA’s payroll of $228 million is second by a couple million to the Evil Empire, the New York Yankees. The Rays’ payroll is under $60 million – Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts make $31 and $32 million per year, respectively. The two earn more than the entire Rays team.
The history, the names. Think of all those Dodgers from the past – Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Roy Campanella, Duke Snider, Maury Wills, Jackie Robinson, Davy Lopes, Kirk Gibson, Ron Cey, Steve Garvey, Pee Wee Reese, Walter Alston, Tommy Lasorda. What Rays come to mind? Well, there’s Evan Longoria. And Evan Longoria. And Evan Longoria.
The Dodgers had Vin Scully. The Rays have Dewayne Staats.
Dodger games are attended by the Hollywood crowd – Samuel L. Jackson, Kanye, Jeff Bridges, Kelsey Grammer, Jessica Alba, Larry King, Will Ferrell, Fergie, Magic Johnson, and Charlie Sheen among others.
Tampa has “Bubba the Love Sponge” and Dick Vitale.
The Dodgers corporate sponsors include Bank of America, Boeing, AT&T, Budweiser and Pepsi.
Tampa has Old Dominion Freight Lines, Suncoast Credit Union and Kauffman Tire.
Dodger Stadium has a center field plaza with play areas for kids, a huge retail section, two acres of food offerings and martini glass-shaped planters.
Tampa’s Tropicana Field has a stingray petting pool in the outfield.
The Dodgers lineup is loaded with marquee stars. The Rays lineup is loaded with no-names. I’ve always loved the underdog.
Final reason? These no names can play ball. Manager Kevin Cash, a career .183, 12 HR, 58 RBI former major league catcher, is the best manager in the game. He’s creative in his defensive alignments and the way he utilizes his pitchers. He’s cool and calm but won’t back down. When New York’s Aroldis Chapman went head hunting against Tampa this season, Cash’s threat to the Yankees – “I have a whole damn stable of pitchers that throw 98 mph. Period” – was a great bit of Yankee trolling and a masterful, if unintended, motivator for his squad.
Tampa puts on a defensive clinic every night, a “Cirque du Soleil” of defensive highlights – diving catches, leaping catches, unbelievable defensive range at short, first basemen that make extraordinary plays look routine. They’ve got the chunky, personable Ji-Man Choi at first base who became the first Korean born player in MLB history to get a hit in the World Series. They’ve got rookie Randy Arozarena who surpassed Derek Jeter’s post season rookie hit record. They’ve got players, players who play multiple positions, players who love and support each other. They’ve got that “stable of pitchers” who can hit three digits on the radar gun. And maybe my No. 1 reason I want the Rays to win it all? They’ve got Nick Anderson, one of the best relief pitchers in the game. Nick Anderson, born in Crosby, Minn., who attended Brainerd High School and St. Cloud State Universaity, and who now lives in Maple Grove, Minn. Nick He’s one of us! Go Rays!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.