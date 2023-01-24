GRAND RAPIDS — World class curler, Korey Dropkin, made a guest appearance at the Itasca Curling Club on Thursday, Jan. 19, picking up a six-end game with local league curlers.
On the ice, Dropkin offered helpful insights to fellow teammates on sweeping techniques as well as rock delivery. Following the game, he provided in-depth instructions on “directional sweeping,” which influences the trajectory of the rock, as well as answered various questions pertaining to the sport of curling.
Dropkin competed as recently as last week (Jan. 10-15) in the Canadian Open, part of the Grand Slam World Curling Tour, in Camrose, Alberta, Canada. As a Junior curler, Dropkin won three United States Junior Curling Championships and was a member of the 2012 Winter Youth Olympics.
On the World Curling Tour, Dropkin has been a regular at events conducted in various countries around the globe. He won his first United States Men’s Curling Championship in 2021. The following season, he finished runner-up at the 2021 United States Olympic Curling Trials and will be competing again to represent the United States in the 2026 Olympic games to be conducted in Milan Cortina, Italy.
Dropkin, originally from Southborough, Mass., currently resides in Duluth.
Itasca Curling Club (the Friendliest Club in Minnesota), established in 1968, provides and promotes curling opportunities to Itasca County and surrounding area with an emphasis on youth and skill development for curlers of all ages and skill levels. If you’re interested in learning to curl, playing on a league, occasionally subbing, or just learning the basics, please contact the Itasca Curling Association at curl@itascacurling.com or 218.999.5875.
