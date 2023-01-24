c

Korey Dropkin is shown in action.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — World class curler, Korey Dropkin, made a guest appearance at the Itasca Curling Club on Thursday, Jan. 19, picking up a six-end game with local league curlers.

On the ice, Dropkin offered helpful insights to fellow teammates on sweeping techniques as well as rock delivery. Following the game, he provided in-depth instructions on “directional sweeping,” which influences the trajectory of the rock, as well as answered various questions pertaining to the sport of curling.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments