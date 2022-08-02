GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Eagle Ridge Women’s Hot Iron Tournament
COLERAINE — The Eagle Ridge Women’s League played host to a two-person scramble on July 26.
A total of 60 women participated. A delicious taco buffet was served after completion.
“It was a great time had by all,” said league members.
Following are the results:
First Flight: Low Gross: Deb Showalter and Michelle Tessier; Second Gross: Joan Haaskamp and Sandy Arcand; Low Net: Jan Maki and Terri Fjosne
Second Flight: Low Gross: Angie Baratto and Denise Nichols; Second Gross: Nikki Young and Kayla Young; Low Net: Max Moe and Marilynn Hrouda
Third Flight: Low Gross: Ann Will and Debbie Vergin; Second Gross: Carol Peterson and Nancy Hanna; Low Net: Margo Sodahl and Gayle Hanes
Fourth Flight: Low Gross: Theresa Troumbly and Judy Bryan; Second Gross: Tonya LaFrenier and Diane Kobal; Low Net: Laurie Stoll and Liisa Lamppa
Fifth Flight: Low Gross: Cathy Kilpatrich and Diane Pittenger; Second Gross: Mary Kay Googins and Cindy Gross; Low Net: Bev Novak and Kathy Hoffman.
Swan Lake CC 3-Lady Scramble
PENGILLY — The annual 3-lady Scramble sponsored by Marlene Bisbee kicked off on Saturday, July 30, at Swan Lake Country Club.
A full slate of 24 teams was entered in this event. The weather was perfect with sunny skies, light breezes and temperatures in the low 80s.
The day started with registration, coffee and rolls at 8 a.m. followed by 18 holes of scramble style golf with lunch on the course, and ended with a delicious Mexican spread of food, raffle drawings, split-the-pot, skins and tournament place prizes.
In the Third Flight, placing third was team Okerberg, Myrum and Rouloux with a score of 89. Second place went to team Darcie, Carol and Susan with a score of 87. First place went to team Gabardi, Roberts and Anderson with a score of 86.
In the Second Flight, placing third was team Bisbee with a score of 83. Second place went to team Getz, Getz and Peterson with a score of 81. First place went to team Shelly, Godfrey and Bymark with a score of 80.
In the First Flight, placing third was team Mahew, Meysman and Schold with a score of 76. Second place went to team Maki, Himes and Malinkovich with a score of 76. First place went to team Maras, Savage and Riley with a score of 75.
In the Championship Flight, placing third was the team of Gibson, Martin and Hoffman-Saccoman with a score of 72. Second place went to team Maki, Fjosne and Lagrenier with a score of 72. Taking home all the marbles with a first place score of 60 was the team of Showalter, Erickson and Kromy.
“Thanks to all the gentlemen who grilled lunch and kept the beverages flowing out in Sugar Shack all day. Also thanks to Alex Rule and his staff for tending to inside duties in the clubhouse,” league members said. “Also, many thanks to Marlene Bisbee’s capable tournament leadership team of Jill Nelson, Lori Chellico and Lisa Peratalo.
“Finally, this annual golf outing would not be possible without the continued generous sponsorship of this great event by Marlene Bisbee. Thanks Marlene!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.