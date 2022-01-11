GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids High School senior Dan Wohlers is looking to build upon last season’s success as the Sport Lite points leader in the Dennis Kirk Regional Snocross Series.
Snocross involves specialized, high-performance snowmobiles and the sport’s name comes from a mix of snowmobile and motocross. Riders race at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour while battling for position on the track. When hitting a jump, the snowmobiles often reach heights of 40 feet.
Wohlers has been riding snowmobiles all his life and he’s well-known for his aggressive style of riding.
“I had a bunch of old beater sleds and I put them through the wringer,” he said with a laugh. “We were always hitting jumps and breaking stuff all the time.”
It only made sense that he would give Snocross a shot.
Wohlers first tried the sport at the urging of his brother, Zach, after the two of them went to a regional Snocross event at Quadna Mountain Park in Hill City.
He started dabbling in racing and found some success, which was enough to light his competitive fire. Last year, Dan decided to compete in the Dennis Kirk Regional Series in Minnesota and ended up winning the points title in the Sport Lite class with 224 points.
“When you get into a race, you’re riding side-by-side with other guys,” Dan said. “It’s a lot different than riding on trails. It’s pretty intense.”
Wohlers said he’s been riding Polaris machines since he was young and he likes the way they handle on the track, so it was a perfect match.
“The way Polaris has it set up. It flies really straight unless I make a mistake,” Wohlers said. “If I make a mistake and the sled gets sideways, you just let it work under you and correct it slowly. You try to center it before you land. You don’t want to land sideways.”
Pete Wohlers, Dan’s father, spent decades racing dirt track and he said the support he’s seen in the Snocross community was incredible.
“Polaris treated us like family and we would have been lost without their help,” Pete said. “The snowmobile community is like no other and has welcomed us like we have been doing it forever.”
This year, Wohlers is racing in the national circuit and is competing against professional riders from across the world. He’s also aiming for an invite to a professional racing team, so he decided to upgrade his sled this year. In October, he picked up a brand-new 2022 Polaris 600R racer. The new snowmobile and increased horsepower will help him stay competitive this season.
In his first national race, Wohlers finished second in the Sport Lite finals at the Pirtek Snocross National at Canterbury Park in Shakopee on Jan. 7-8.
The Polaris 600R weighs about 420 pounds and it takes a lot of strength and endurance to race competitively in a crowded field. The sport can be brutally dangerous and it requires a high-level of athleticism to operate the souped-up machine.
Wohlers plays varsity football and baseball at Grand Rapids High School. He’s known for his speed on the field and he’s also competed in the Minnesota High School Weightlifting Championships. His athleticism helped him handle the snowmobile as he navigates a crowded race track and when he’s flying through the air.
When he’s not in school, he can either be found in the gym or in his garage working on the Polaris.
“I’m in the gym almost every day and I try to run as much as I can,” Wohlers said. “I’m not a huge fan of running, but my main struggle right now is my endurance. When I’m racing, I can probably do 10-12 really hard laps, then I start to get tired.”
Dan and Pete work together to keep his snowmobile in top condition during the season. Unlike professional riders, they don’t have team mechanics to maintain the machine, nor a second snowmobile in case one breaks down. All the maintenance work falls on their shoulders, but it’s a labor of love.
“I probably spend 90 percent of my time in this garage,” Wohlers said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s where I like to be.”
