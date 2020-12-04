GRAND RAPIDS — Even though I was never an outdoorsman in the winter, as my mind drifts back decades and decades, I see myself on a shiny new sled as I am hurtling down “The Big Hill” which was located near my Coleraine home.
Obliterated when Highway 169 was rerouted around Coleraine in the early 1970s, riding “The Big Hill” was an early memory of winter fun.
There were plenty of big hills to slide on such as the huge one at the ski hill when they let you on it. My most memorable hill was Hunter’s Hill; with a lookout for cars on Lakeview Boulevard, a sledder could go down Hunter’s Hill, have enough momentum to cross the street and then finish the ride by heading down a hill at Longyear Park.
What a ride...er...until Ma found out and ordered me to not do it again.
Lots of people pass the days of winter ice fishing and spearing. I have ice fished maybe twice in my life while I was on a spearing trip just once – and that ended in disaster before the fishing started.
My buddy John handed me the ice chisel when we entered the fish house on Prairie Lake and told me to go to work. I soon found out there was some work to do before the fishing started.
While I am pounding away with the chisel, John is monkeying around with the gas stove that would provide us much-needed heat on a cold, crispy day.
All of a sudden I heard a literal “WHHHOOOSSSHHH” which had my head snapping toward the sound behind me.
Lo and behold, what I see is a wall of flames between me and the door with John somewhere in the middle.
Without thinking twice, I used my right shoulder in a blocking motion – taught to me by the late Jim Elioff, the junior high football coach – and caught John in my frantic attempt to get the heck out of there. I wish I could have been outside watching as John and I came tumbling out of that fish house no worse for the wear.
Having had to get saved from drowning once as a youngster, and with the spearing experience, I decided there would be no more water.
Snowmobiling on an ancient Arctic Cat, square-shaped in front with a big window. We would be lucky to reach 10 miles per hour but it was huge fun. I see those machines today and they are worth some money.
Alley hockey, hockey at the rink, shooting baskets on somebody’s driveway, big-time snowball fights, etc.
I guess I didn’t need to be an outdoorsman!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.