GRAND RAPIDS — For recreation in our golden years, my wife Vicki and I like to take rides in the car to various places in the county.
We like to drive remote county roads, where much of our driving time takes place. But we also travel through the towns in Itasca County a lot as part of our drives.
One thing I have noticed that stands out big time to me is the lack of children outside playing during the peak hours of beautiful summer days.
There are no kids riding bikes in the streets, the parks are basically empty and I can’t recall the last time I have seen a pickup baseball or softball game on one of the many available diamonds.
What really shocks me is the lack of children outside playing in their own yards.
The only time I see kids playing any sport at all outside is when they gather for structured practices on teams that have adult coaches.
OK, I get it. I am old and times have changed, supposedly for the better. These aren’t the days of no Internet or three television channels.
And, admittedly, knowing the way I am, I am sure I would be doing the same thing as young people today, taking advantage of technology to make things fun.
I am assuming the young people are in their houses being entertained by technological advances that have passed me by with a swoosh. I surely don’t want to sound like sour grapes here because young people still achieve great things in sports or academics regardless of how they get there.
I am just wondering where they are.
----------
I would like to thank Blake Mortenson of Grand Rapids and formerly of Eveleth, an intern here this summer at the Herald-Review.
I took basically the entire month of June off and Blake stepped up and put out a quality product two times a week.
He also did a fantastic job with podcasts that can be found on the Herald-Review site.
It was nice to have a young person around to keep me on my toes. Thanks, Blake.
----------
The Minnesota Twins made some needed moves at the trading deadline to add depth to the pitching staff. I commend the Twins front office for making the moves it did without mortgaging the future.
It looks like there will be a real pennant race this fall and I am getting excited about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.