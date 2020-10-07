GRAND RAPIDS — It’s exciting that the seasons for high school volleyball and football teams are ready to start.
The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team will open its season Thursday at 7 p.m. when it travels to Duluth Denfeld. The home opener for the Thunderhawks is set for Saturday at noon.
Meanwhile, the Thunderhawk football team will be at home on Friday to open the season against Duluth East at 7 p.m.
It will be interesting to see how the new turf at Noble Hall Field comes into play for football. Grand Rapids has a speedy team this year and the Thunderhawks should be able to take advantage of that speed and quickness on the new turf to do some exciting things.
Good luck to all area high school volleyball and football teams on a good season. I am sure everybody is just happy to be out and playing.
----------
What will the Twins do in the offseason?
They have so many station-to-station players and the team relies so much on the home run that when they don’t come, the team has nothing to fall back on.
Some trades need to be made to bring in players who have speed and the ability to execute the fundamentals.
It would be great to see the Twins put together a package to include catcher Mitch Garver, shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielder Eddie Rosario for a top-flight starting pitcher or a great closer.
Having an ace at the top of the starting rotation would be a great addition to the team.
Meanwhile, the closer position was in shambles at the end of the season. Taylor Rogers and Sergio Romo weren’t the answer down the stretch and a closer would anchor what is a good bullpen.
Another thing the Twins should look at is allowing the starting pitchers to go longer in games. In the playoffs manager Rocco Baldelli had a quick hook for his starters and ultimately the team paid the price as the relievers could not do enough to win games.
That 18-game postseason losing streak is a bad, bad thing and let’s hope the team gets a chance to break that streak in the playoffs next season.
----------
Well, the Minnesota Vikings got their first win of the season on Sunday, but they nearly imploded in doing so.
The Vikings put on tight coverage all game which frustrated the Houston passing game. Then they go into the prevent defense on the final drive and Houston nearly tied the game.
To heck with the prevent defense and keep the same pass defense the entire game. Why change when it has worked all game? Sheesh.
