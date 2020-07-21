GRAND RAPIDS — I remember there was a story circulating a while back on the reason the Hibbing athletic teams were called the Bluejackets.
According to the story, the Hibbing schools wanted the team name to be the Greyhounds because of the successful bus company that originated in Hibbing. Duluth East wanted to be called the Bluejackets because of the ties Duluth and Lake Superior had to the U.S. Naval Reserve.
The “unofficial” explanation was that whoever was in charge of things down in St. Paul screwed up and put Duluth down for the Greyhounds and Hibbing down for the Bluejackets. No one complained and that’s the way it stayed. A few years ago, the Hibbing Daily Tribune looked into that story and called that explanation a “myth” and investigated to determine the true origin of the name. They came up with a few theories, but nothing concrete.
Many high school teams are named after something unique about their communities. The Bemidji and Cloquet Lumberjacks, the Proctor Rails, the Two Harbors Agates, the Aitkin Gobblers, the St Paul Johnson Governors, the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters and the Ely Timberwolves are just a few.
When I first started coaching and teaching in Shakopee the team name was the Indians, named after the Mdewakanton Dakota people who lived near the banks of the lower Minnesota River. The school changed the name to the Sabers in 1993. Two years later in 1995, the Grand Rapids Indians became the Thunderhawks. Shakopee and Grand Rapids were way ahead of the game.
The NFL’s Washington Redskins are no more. For some time now, many have wanted the name changed, many wanted it to remain; the current situation in the nation definitely sped up the process.
There are cries for the Texas Rangers to change its name too; some feel that naming a team after a law enforcement agency sends the wrong message. I don’t know. Certainly, there are legitimate reasons that some team names should be changed. There is a danger however, that we could go overboard with the “cultural sensitivity” issue and ask for other offensive names to be abolished. Maybe there should be a wholesale change of all sports teams’ nicknames.
As long as the Redskins are gone, we need to get rid of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Indians.
The Vikings? Naming a team after pillagers, plunderers and savages
who raided more civilized nations for treasures and women? The Scandanavian term “vikingr” is the word for pirate. Nope. Vikings have to go.
The same goes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Oakland Raiders and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nasty groups to name a team after!
The Royals? Honoring Kings and Queens? No way. Gone.
The Angels – what about the atheists and non-believers who are offended? Angels, gone.
The Padres? Forget it, sounds kind of Catholic to me. Gone.
The Cowboys? The ones who always shot the Indians in movies? Gone!
Celtics – Making fun of leprechauns? Gone.
The Yankees? That name should be toast. It’s offensive to the southern folks who don’t have a team named for the Confederacy. If there is no team honoring the rebels you can’t have a team honoring the blue coats. Gone.
76’ers – Honoring our founding fathers who stole this land? Gone.
The Brewers? You can’t have a team that promotes alcohol. Gone.
The Wizards? How dare the NBA name a team after the occult? Withcraft? Gone.
Jazz? You can have a team honoring jazz but nothing honoring rock-n-roll or country? Nope.
The Browns? Obvious. Gone.
The New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants promote obesity, a growing childhood epidemic. Wrong message to kids. Gone.
Cincinatti Reds? Naming a team after barbiturates? Are you kidding me? Gone.
The San Diego Chargers promote irresponsible spending habits. Get rid of the name. We are in enough debt as it is.
Even our Twins. It’s kind of offensive to triplets or the majority of us who don’t have a twin.
I guess to be on the safe side all teams should be named after animals. Then again, PETA might object.
Maybe we should just forget team nicknames; let’s just call them by their city or state. This Sunday the Minneapolis Football team will face the Green Bay Football team. Tonight, in interleague play baseball’s South Chicago team will go up against North Chicago.
And in hockey St Paul will play Dallas.
There. Problem solved. An additional plus? Fans won’t have to watch dorky mascots run around and dance anymore.
