GRAND RAPIDS — In the past, I have written a few columns about a state record 99-yard run that was performed by a Greenway athlete way back in 1974.
To set the stage: In a game against the International Falls Broncos – a game in which I was playing in – the Broncos took the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field, finally facing a fourth and goal from the one yard line. The Raiders were able to stop the fourth-down play giving us first and 10 from our own one-yard line (actually one-inch line).
I was playing left tackle and in the huddle in the end zone, a play was called for halfback Frank Serratore to blast up the middle and try to get some yardage. As we got to the line of scrimmage, junior Greenway quarterback Mark White looked over the Falls defense, saw something he liked and patted the behind of center Jimbo Elioff, signifying he wanted a quarterback sneak.
While everybody was expecting Franko to run up the middle, Mark took the snap and quickly broke into the Broncos’ secondary, veered toward the corner of the end zone and outran the defenders for the state-record 99-yard touchdown run.
Great stuff. But it now gets better.
Fast forward 47 years and we are in the year 2021. The Deer River Warriors are playing in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota State Class A Football Tournament. The Warriors fought hard but ultimately lost the game, but a play in this game would have Las Vegas gamblers drooling at the possibilities.
The Warriors were backed up on their own one-yard line when running back Joe Herfindahl was handed the football. Herfindahl broke free to join those in the record book who have completed 99-yard runs.
A great accomplishment, Joe, and congratulations.
But what makes this story even better is that Joe Herfindahl is the nephew of Mark White. There have been less than 10 players in Minnesota high school football history – which spans more than 100 years – that have ever had 99-yard runs in a game.
So, what are the chances that two members of this exclusive list are uncle and nephew.
Wow!
