GRAND RAPIDS — It’s been another wonderful spring for area teams and athletes.
One of the top accomplishments of the spring is the state championship earned by Grand Rapids High School senior J.D. Weston in the shot put.
J.D. entered the state track and field meet with a big target on his back because he placed high last year and also owned the longest throw in the state in Class AA by about three feet.
Weston didn’t let the pressure get to him as he set a new personal best throw of 58-feet, 2-inches to claim the state title.
J.D. also competed at state in the discus but results were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
Another track and field athlete who stood out in the preliminaries of the state Class A meet was Taevon Wells, a Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior. Wells notched the top time in the preliminaries in the 400-meter dash and was prime to take a shot at a state title in the event on Saturday.
Another accomplishment is the Grand Rapids High School baseball team earning another berth in the state tournament.
The Thunderhawks powered through the section tournament, dominating in the three games they won. Manager Bill Kinnunen, the head coach of a staff of grizzled veteran coaches, said his team is entering the tournament playing its best baseball of the season. That is the goal when you start the season, to reach the state tournament meanwhile playing your best of the season.
Grand Rapids will play its first state baseball game on Tuesday in Chaska at a yet undetermined time against an undetermined foe.
It’s hard to put a finger on what is going to happen with the Minnesota Twins.
Sure, they have a nice little lead in their division right now but it not even mid-June and there is a lot of season left.
I feel the Twins need to add an arm or two in the starting rotation before the trade deadline to solidfy that part of the team. A top-notch, proven closer also would be a luxury.
It seems that the entire lineup has the ability to contribute and that it can score the runs needed to win.
One big advantage of the Twins is the team defense. Both the infield and outfield defense have been good, which has helped the pitching staff big time.
Let’s hope the Twins are in a position to win when the calendar reaches September.
