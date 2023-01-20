HIBBING — There will be arm bars and body slams galore when Wrestling Gone Wild (WGW) puts on what promises to be a spectacular series of professional wrestling matches in Hibbing in early February.

The event is slated for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hibbing Armory. The card is made up of five high-flying matches with the doors to open at 5:30 p.m. and the bell rings to start the matches at 6:30 p.m.


