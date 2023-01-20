Wrestling Gone Wild (WGW) will put on a professional wrestling card at the Hibbing National Guard Armory on Saturday, Feb. 4. There will be five high-flying matches on the card featuring 12 wrestlers. Above at left is The Masked Outlaw from Hangem, Texas, and at right is WGW World champion Rampage Santana.
HIBBING — There will be arm bars and body slams galore when Wrestling Gone Wild (WGW) puts on what promises to be a spectacular series of professional wrestling matches in Hibbing in early February.
The event is slated for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hibbing Armory. The card is made up of five high-flying matches with the doors to open at 5:30 p.m. and the bell rings to start the matches at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door the day of the event. Ringside tickets cost $20 with general admission tickets priced at $10. Children 6 and under will be admitted free.
Highlight matches include a battle for the WGW World title and also a match for the vacant cruiserweight WGW title.
It is a family-friendly event and there will be raffles and prizes for the kids, according to WGW owner and promoter Tom Burdick aka Cocky Tommy Tutone.
“I have been working on this card for the last six months and it is going to be an explosive card,” said Burdick. “These guys have been all over. I have wrestlers coming from South Dakota, Fargo, N.D., Minneapolis, Chicago, Colorado, Washington and Canada, all around the globe. There are 12 wrestlers, and there are going to be many surprises.”
The highlight of the card is the World title match between current champion Rampage Santana of Canada and challenger Alex Fridely. Other wrestlers who are on the card include The Masked Outlaw from Hangem, Texas, Chay Diesel, The System, Devo Knight, Jason Rage, Nick Pride, Bullet Bison and Levi. Also making his pro wrestling debut is a local wrestler by the name of Big Bad Bob.
AWA legend and commissioner Dirty Ernie will also appear at the event. In addition, the Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team along with Discovery Channel stars from the show Finding Bigfoot will appear.
Burdick said there are fabulous prizes available in the raffles with cost being $2 per ticket or three for $5.
