ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE — Area track and field athletes who earned a berth in the Minnesota Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School competed last weekend.

Following are results of the meet:

Class AA

Boys

Junior Jackson (J.D.) Weston of Grand Rapids placed second in the shot put with a throw of 54-feet, 10-inches which bested his throw at the section meet by more than three feet. Senior Marcus Hansen of Waseca won the event with a nice throw of 63-2.25.

Weston also placed fifth in the discus with a distance of 143-feet, 1-inch. Hansen of Waseca also won that event with a throw of 178-8.

Grand Rapids’ 4 x 800-meter relay made up of senior Sam Stertz, sophomore Ian Andersen, senior Derek Erdman and junior Austin Hanson placed 12th in a time of 8:10.97. Andover won the event in a time of 7:54.58.

Girls

Class AA

Senior Merica Beighley was Grand Rapids’ lone representative at the state meet. She competed in the shot put and placed 15th with a throw of 35-feet, 0.75 inches. Junior Hadley Streit of Mounds View won the event with a distance of 41-4.25.

Girls

Class A

Rockford won the girls team title with Annandale placing second and Grand Meadow coming in third.

Sophomore Emmalee Oviatt of GNK was 13th in the shot put with a throw of 35-feet, 0.5-inches. Delaney Smith, a senior from Windom Area, won the event with a heave of 43-2.75.

Boys

Class A

Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta won the state team title for the boys with Plainview-Elgin-Millvillle second and Perham placing third.

Senior Geno Uhrbom of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) placed third in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 9:20.65. Emmet Anderson, a senior from Staples-Motley, was first in 9:17.11 while sophomore Alden Keller of Breck School was second in 9:19.03.

Uhrbom also placed third in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:19.39. Sophomore Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge won the state championship in a time of 4:17.56 while junior Jacob McCleary of Perham was second in 4:16.38.

GNK’s 4 x 400-meter relay comprised of senior Isaiah Austad, junior Bodie Jorgenson, junior Taevon Wells and senior Geno Uhrbom was ninth in a time of 3:35.04. Lake City won the event in a time of 3:27.43.

Junior Taevon Wells of GNK was 10th in the 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of 51.50 seconds. Kyler Bade of Plainview-Elgin won the event in 49.63 seconds.

GNK’s4 x 800-meter relay was consisting of senior Weston Marx, sophomore Benjamin Plackner, junior Daniel Olson and senior Michael Butterfield was 11th in 8:30.30. Park Rapids Area won the event in a time of 8:12.86.

Senior JaJuan Hall of GNK was 15th in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.56 seconds. Jayson Ekiyor of Providence Academy won the event in a time of 14.51 seconds.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments