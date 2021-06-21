ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE — Area track and field athletes who earned a berth in the Minnesota Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School competed last weekend.
Following are results of the meet:
Class AA
Boys
Junior Jackson (J.D.) Weston of Grand Rapids placed second in the shot put with a throw of 54-feet, 10-inches which bested his throw at the section meet by more than three feet. Senior Marcus Hansen of Waseca won the event with a nice throw of 63-2.25.
Weston also placed fifth in the discus with a distance of 143-feet, 1-inch. Hansen of Waseca also won that event with a throw of 178-8.
Grand Rapids’ 4 x 800-meter relay made up of senior Sam Stertz, sophomore Ian Andersen, senior Derek Erdman and junior Austin Hanson placed 12th in a time of 8:10.97. Andover won the event in a time of 7:54.58.
Girls
Class AA
Senior Merica Beighley was Grand Rapids’ lone representative at the state meet. She competed in the shot put and placed 15th with a throw of 35-feet, 0.75 inches. Junior Hadley Streit of Mounds View won the event with a distance of 41-4.25.
Girls
Class A
Rockford won the girls team title with Annandale placing second and Grand Meadow coming in third.
Sophomore Emmalee Oviatt of GNK was 13th in the shot put with a throw of 35-feet, 0.5-inches. Delaney Smith, a senior from Windom Area, won the event with a heave of 43-2.75.
Boys
Class A
Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta won the state team title for the boys with Plainview-Elgin-Millvillle second and Perham placing third.
Senior Geno Uhrbom of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) placed third in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 9:20.65. Emmet Anderson, a senior from Staples-Motley, was first in 9:17.11 while sophomore Alden Keller of Breck School was second in 9:19.03.
Uhrbom also placed third in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:19.39. Sophomore Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge won the state championship in a time of 4:17.56 while junior Jacob McCleary of Perham was second in 4:16.38.
GNK’s 4 x 400-meter relay comprised of senior Isaiah Austad, junior Bodie Jorgenson, junior Taevon Wells and senior Geno Uhrbom was ninth in a time of 3:35.04. Lake City won the event in a time of 3:27.43.
Junior Taevon Wells of GNK was 10th in the 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of 51.50 seconds. Kyler Bade of Plainview-Elgin won the event in 49.63 seconds.
GNK’s4 x 800-meter relay was consisting of senior Weston Marx, sophomore Benjamin Plackner, junior Daniel Olson and senior Michael Butterfield was 11th in 8:30.30. Park Rapids Area won the event in a time of 8:12.86.
Senior JaJuan Hall of GNK was 15th in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.56 seconds. Jayson Ekiyor of Providence Academy won the event in a time of 14.51 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.