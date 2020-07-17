GRAND RAPIDS — Isabel Weber, a member of the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls lacrosse team, has received a state award.
Weber, who served as captain of the GRG team for two years, was recently named a Positive Athlete winner.
Weber, who recently graduated from Greenway High School and Itasca Community College, was named the “Most Positive Girls Lacrosse Athlete in Minnesota.”
According to Positive Athlete officials, “This year has been a wonderful year for Positive Athlete with growth all around the state. We hope that winning this award will be a valuable addition to a resume, applications and will be something your school and family will celebrate.”
Weber will attend the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth this fall to study nursing to achieve a nurse practitioner degree.
