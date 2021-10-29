MAY LAKE — We are out there and you don’t know who we are.
We give each other knowing nods once we meet, confident that we have each others’ backs if it comes down to it. We are a huge minority up here in northern Minnesota and – sometimes with our backs to the wall – we group together to commiserate in our own cause.
You see, we are the deerless hunters, hunters of all ages, sexes and everything else. We sit in deer shacks around northern Minnesota hearing successful endeavors of that day’s hunt, and as night comes, the old stories about the 18-point buck whose head is hanging on the hunter’s wall or some youngster’s first deer. We have little to offer to the conversation because – as much as it hurts to say – we have never bagged a deer.
For some, it is no big deal. I fall in this category because I haven’t hunted for more than 20 years, yet it still hurts to know I was deerless for about 30 years of hunting. But you get over it.
Then there are the gung-ho members of our hapless crew, usually young men in search of that first deer. On Friday before the opener, they guarantee a deer but as the weekend draws to an end, they are just like me. That is to say deerless. Sigh......
If I was to hunt anything in this day and age, it would be grouse and squirrels – pesky, know-it-all squirrels who pestered me for years at my hunting spot, taunting my lack of success.
It seemed like those darn squirrels would congregate in my hunting area, and then start chortling and shaking, like they were delirious with laughter. I suppose when you live in the woods there is some humor in a hapless hunter without a clue....sigh...
Having not ever added to the deer count at deer camp is not a stigma you would like to have as you close in on Medicare age. Throughout the years I have learned that if you can’t contribute to the meat in camp, you need to be able to contribue elsewhere. That’s my strength during deer season – being a shack hunter who offers unlimited support to those who have the gumption to get out in the woods.
I try to be a good guy in camp because one slip-up and my miserable hunting resume may be brought up. That’s something you don’t want at deer camp.
I will be going to Uncle Butch’s Hunting Lodge on May Lake once again, having first attended camp as a 10-year-old in 1967.
I can’t wait to see the guys again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.