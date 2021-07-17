Local athlete Freya Peterson Dick was recently inducted into the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) Hall of Fame as a member of the Rainy River Community College volleyball team.
“I’m truly honored,” Dick said. “I certainly give a lot of credit to my teammates.”
Dick was a setter for the Voyageurs volleyball team during the 2001 and 2002 seasons. During her tenure with the Voyageurs, she claimed NJCAA First Team All-American honors and was named to the NJCAA All-Tournament Team, while also taking home the MCAC Northern Division First Team and MCAC All-State First Team awards. Dick continues to hold the Rainy River record for assists in a season with 1210 and in a career with 2208.
She was one of the leaders on the 2002 NJCAA National Tournament team that finished second in the nation.
After her second season with Rainy River, she transferred to Concordia-St. Paul where she led the Golden Bears to an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament. Several knee injuries eventually took their toll, and Dick transferred to Bemidji State the next year to earn a business degree online.
“Ultimately, I had to give up my passion, but I played with a lot of great athletes in my career,” Dick said.
Dick was a volleyball star at Deer River High School and graduated in 2001. After she graduated from college, she coached volleyball in Deer River for three years.
She still stays connected with sports, but nowadays she’s often focused on her children’s teams. Her life-long love of athletics has passed down to her two children, Tenley and Lewis.
Tenley,10, enjoys playing basketball, volleyball, and golf. Lewis, 8, loves to play hockey, baseball, and golf.
Currently, she coaches with grades 3-6 in the Grand Rapids Area Basketball Association.
Her husband Adam coaches Lewis in baseball and also helps out with hockey in the winter.
“Any chance I get to volunteer or coach, I jump at the chance,” Dick said.
Dick said she feels blessed to enjoy athletics with her family and remembers her time as a collegiate athlete fondly.
The MCAC Hall of Fame, along with the conference membership, has recognized and highlighted student-athletes, coaches, administrators, media members and those individuals in the community who have contributed to the success of the organization.
MCAC Hall of Fame inductees are nominated by member college athletic or student service administrators and approved by the MCAC General Assembly at the spring MCAC meeting. Student-athletes become eligible for nomination five years after the conclusion of their participation at a Minnesota College Athletic Conference member college.
