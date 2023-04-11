GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Northern Revival
Volleyball
VIRGINIA — Northern Revival is excited to partner with Mesabi Range volleyball to offer the first-ever college volleyball recruitment camp on in the Northland.
It will be July 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mesabi Range Gym in Virginia. This is for any girls looking to play volleyball in college who will be a part of the graduating classes of 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027. This is a camp that will currently have these colleges in attendance: Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range (NJCAA DIII), Minnesota North College-Vermillion (NJCAA DIII), University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA DII), Minnesota North College-Rainy River (NJCAA DIII), Minnesota North College-Itasca (NJCAA DIII), and Bethany Lutheran College (NCAA DIII).
This is a camp that will have these college coaches running drills, evaluating and teaching the girls techniques and what goes into being recruited to play volleyball at the next level. The camp will be limited to 60 kids to make sure there is quality interaction.
If your daughter is thinking about playing volleyball in college you need to take part in this great opportunity, said camp officials. They added that the same camps in the Twin Cities cost more than $120 per camp with unlimited amount of girls.
For more information, contact Minnesota North College-Mesabi or Northern Revival head coach Rob Hering.
Northern Revival in action
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Northern Revival 17’s were recently back in action in Rochester, Minn., for the Med City Cup.
It battled against some very tough teams and ended up taking third in the 18’s Gold Division, only dropping one set to bring its overall record to 39-5. It will be back in action Saturday, April 15, at Minnesota Select in Maple Grove.
Following is the stat line for the Rochester tournament:
Braya LaPlant (Grand Rapids), 10 ace serves, 21 kills, eight blocks, 168 set assists, 48 digs; Kyra Johnson (Esko), 10 ace serves, 23 kills, 10 blocks, seven set assists and 27 digs; Savanna Hering (Superior), 18 ace serves, five kills, one block, eight set assists and 53 digs; Haylee Finckbone (Grand Rapids), two ace serves, 39 kills, six blocks and 13 digs; Ella Walker (Proctor), two ace serves, 45 kills, 13 blocks and eight digs; Quinn Danielson (Cloquet), eight ace serves, one kill, 14 set assists and 54 digs; and Ava Carlson (Cloquet), six ace serves, 66 kills, four blocks and 41 digs.
Titleist fitting event
GRAND RAPIDS — Appointments are still available for Pokegama Golf Course’s Titleist Fitting Event on Wednesday, April 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside its Trackman Indoor Golf Simulators!
“We ask that only those that are seriously considering purchasing Titleist clubs book a fitting time,” said Bob Cahill, director of golf. “Having said that, know that booking a fitting time does not commit you to a club purchase. If you are interested in a fitting, please email Bob and he will get back to you ASAP! Send to: bob@pokegamagolf.com or call 218-326-3444.
