MARBLE — The Virginia American Legion baseball team expected a tough battle in their substate playoff opener with Taconite on Wednesday and that’s exactly what they got.
Taking on the hosts of the tournament, the No. 2 seeded team from Virginia went back and forth the whole way with No. 7-seeded Post 301. Tied 5-5 after five and a half innings, it was an RBI double from Dan Moore in the bottom of the sixth that drove home the winning run for Post 239, keeping them alive in the winner’s bracket of the tournament.
Closing pitcher Ryan Hujanen and the Virginia defense allowed Taconite runners to reach second and third with no outs in the top of the seventh, but back-to-back strikeouts from Hujanen and a fly out to right field ended the threat and the game, giving Post 239 the 6-5 win.
Tom Nemanich got the start on the mound for Virginia and went three up, three down in both the top of the first and second. Post 239 got their offense rolling in the bottom of the second, scoring four on Taconite starter Ezra Carlson.
Moore got things started with a one-out single to right with Ryan Scherf following that up with a single to left-center. A walk to Hujanen loaded up the bases with Logan Nordby clearing the bags on a three-RBI double to center field.
Later in the inning, Nick Peters ripped a single up the left side to score Nordby. The big inning put Post 239 on top of Post 301 4-0 after two.
Setting things up for a close contest from start to finish, Taconite answered in the top of the third with four runs of their own. Post 301 loaded up the bases early with no outs. Ethan Endreson reached on a hit by pitch, Gaige Waldvogel singled to left and Ethan Ambuehl reached on a Virginia infield error.
Two runs came in to score on a single to left field from Darric Davidson, cutting Virginia’s lead in half 4-2. Another run came in to score with Ezra Carlson hitting into the fielder’s choice. Post 239 opted to throw the man out at first, letting in run No. 3.
Taconite then tied things up later in the inning with Mathias Neumayer singling up the middle to drive home Davidson. With runners still on first and third, Virginia’s Nemanich ended the threat as Matthew Hannah flew out to right field.
The topsy-turvy contest continued in the bottom of the third with Virgnia retaking the lead. Moore again started things off, this time with a one-out bloop single to reach first. Scherf then singled down the third base line to reach while Hujanen loaded up the bases after being hit by a Carlson pitch.
Recording his fourth RBI of the day, Nordby flew out to the outfield, giving Moore enough time to tag up and reach home, putting Virginia on top 5-4. Hoping to score more runs with runners still on second and third, Post 239 had to settle for five after three, with their next hitter lining out to right field.
Wasting no time, Taconite answered with one more run of their own in the top of the fourth. Now hitting against Virginia’s reliever in Scherf, Waldvogel doubled to left-center to get himself into scoring position with one out. An out later, Davidson singled up the right side to score Waldvogel, while a throwing error from Post 239 allowed him to reach second. Scherf got his squad out of the jam however, with Taconite’s Carlson hitting into a routine play to end the inning.
A quiet bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth made way for Virginia’s next scoring chance in the bottom of the fifth. Post 239 quickly loaded up the bases with Nemanich reaching on a double, Moore getting hit by a pitch and Scherf singling to right.
Taconite pulled Carlson at this point and went with Neumayer with the bases loaded and no outs. Saving his squad in the moment, Neumayer recorded three straight outs, striking out Hujanen, Nordby and Cole Schaefer to quell the threat, sending the game into the sixth.
In the top of the sixth, Post 301 found their next best scoring chance with Hannah getting all the way to third from the leadoff spot thanks to an error from Virginia’s outfield. 90 feet from home, Taconite couldn’t bring in the run, however, with Scherf earning three consecutive outs, including a strikeout of Waldvogel.
The game came to a head in the top of the sixth with Mason Carlson reaching on a two-out single before being driven home by Moore to put Virginia on top 6-5. That score held on through the seventh with Hujanen closing things out on the mound for Post 239.
After the game, Virginia manager Tom Norman was happy to see his squad get the win, especially knowing Taconite was giving his team the best effort they had seen yet from them.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times and we knew Taconite was going to give us their best game,” Norman said. “It’s playoff time. The two-seed doesn’t matter. Records don’t matter. Anyone can beat anyone on any day but I’m happy we came out with the win and now we get ready to come back against Wadena on Friday.”
