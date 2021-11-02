GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
All-Division
Volleyball
Reed honored
GRAND RAPIDS — Freshman outside hitter Kaisa Reed is the lone member of the Itasca Community College volleyball team to be named to the MCAC North All-Division Team. Reed, a Greenway High School product, was named to the First Team.
The MCAC volleyball coaches cast their votes, and the 18-member North and South All-Division teams, coaches-of-the-year, and players-of-the-year were named. The top nine vote-getters from each division were also named to the All-MCAC Team.
In the North Division, Haley Schleper was named the MCAC North Player-of-the-Year. Schleper, a sophomore middle hitter from Central Lakes College, has racked up 379 kills on the season to lead all MCAC hitters, averaging 3.64 kills per set and a .307 hitting percentage on the season. She has also served 47 aces and blocked 50 balls, while digging 301 of her opponents’ hits. Schleper will lead her Raiders team into the NJCAA DIII National Volleyball Tournament on Nov. 11-13, in Rochester, Minn.
After leading her team to a 4-16 overall record, and going 2-10 in the MCAC North, coaches selected Rainy River Community College head coach, Mel Millerbernd, as this year’s MCAC North Division Coach-of-the-Year.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College libero, Bailey Marty, has been named the MCAC South Player-of-the-Year. Leading the nation in digs with 754, and digs per set with 8.11, Marty has been named MCAC and NJCAA Defensive Player-of-the-Week on multiple occasions; and now leads her Spartan team to the NJCAA DIII National Volleyball Tournament as well.
With a 4th place finish in the MCAC South regular season and a Region XIIIA Volleyball Tournament appearance, Century College’s head coach, Jay Kam, has been named the MCAC South Coach-of-the-Year. Kam led the Wood Ducks to an 11-12 overall record and an 8-8 record in the MCAC South this season.
Playoff Football
Following are scenarios for the various high school football section tournaments that involve area teams:
Section 7AAAAA
No. 1 seed Andover will meet No. 2 seed Elk River on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. in Andover.
In semifinal games, Andover downed Cambridge-Isanti 56-21 and Elk River defeated Duluth East 54-37.
Section 7AAAA
The Grand Rapids High School football team has reached the Section 7AAAA championship game and will face North Branch.
The game is set for Fri
see sports, b3
sports
from page b1
day, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
In semifinal games, Grand Rapids topped Hermantown 19-7 while North Branch beat Cloquet 34-13.
Section 7AAA
No. 1 seed Esko and No. 2 seed Aitkin will play for the Section 7AAA championship on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at Malosky Stadium in Duluth.
In semifinal games, Esko dumped Rock Ridge 43-14 and Aitkin defeated Two Harbors 16-6.
Section 7AA
No. 1 seed Moose Lake-Willow River and No. 3 seed Mesabi East will play for the Section 7AA championship on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at Esko Stadium in Esko.
In semifinal action, MLWR pounded International Falls 63-26 while Mesabi East tipped Hinckley-Finlayson 14-6.
Section 7A
No. 1 and unbeaten Deer River will play No. 3 seed Barnum at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, in Proctor.
In semifinal action, Deer River downed Chisholm 44-14 while Barnum downed North Woods 48-26.
Section 7 9-Man
No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl and No. 3 seed Cherry will play in the championship game on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at Mesabi East.
In semifinal action, MIB downed Cook County 48-12 while Cherry tipped No. 2 seed Hill City/Northland 12-6.
Playoff Volleyball
Following are results of volleyball tournaments in Section 7:
Section 7AAAA
In semifinal action on Nov. 3, with matches to be played at the site of the highest seed at 7 p.m., No. 1 seed Blaine will play host to No. 4 seed Centennial, and in the other semifinal match No. 2 seed Forest Lake will play No. 3 seed Andover.
The championship match will be Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. in Cambridge.
Section 7AAA
In quarterfinal action on Oct. 29, Grand Rapids had a bye into the semifinals. In matches, North Branch downed Princeton 3-0, Cloquet defeated Duluth Denfeld 3-0, and Hermantown beat Hibbing 3-0.
In semifinal action on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. at the site of the highest seed, No. 1 seed Grand Rapids will play No. 4 seed North Branch and No. 2 seed Cloquet will face No. 3 seed Hermantown.
The championship match is slated for Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. in Cloquet.
Section 7AA
In quarterfinal action on Oct. 29, Proctor defeated Pine City 3-0, Rush City stopped Esko 3-2, Greenway beat Virginia 3-0 and Mesabi East downed Aitkin 3-0.
In Greenway’s win, the Raiders were led by Bri Miller with 15 kills and 10 digs. Emma Markovich added 14 kills and 11 digs. Kyra Williams and Ellie Vekich added 10 and 11 digs, respectively, while Lexi Hammer put up 40 set assists in the win.
Ashley Dahl had 12 digs for Virginia while Macy Westby finished with 15 set assists and 10 digs. Aune Rian had six kills and 17 digs and Maya Carlson recorded eight kills and 12 digs.
In semifinal play on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Hermantown, Proctor will play Mesabi East at 5:15 p.m. and Greenway takes on Rush City at 7:15 p.m.
The championship match is slated for Saturday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. in Hermantown.
Section 7A
In quarterfinal action on Oct. 29, Barnum downed Cromwell-Wright 3-0, South Ridge tipped Floodwood 3-2, Ely defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-0, and Northeast Range beat Chisholm 3-0.
In semifinal action on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Hibbing, Barnum will play Northeast Range at 5:15 p.m. with Ely taking on South Ridge at 7:15 p.m.
The championship match is set for Saturday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. in Hibbing.
Section 5A
The Hill City Hornets were victorious in the first round of the Section 5A Volleyball Tournament on Friday, defeating Northland-Remer 3-0.
The Hornets won the games by the scores of 25-19,25-15, 25-17.
Ava Klennert finished with 13 kills and two blocks for Hill City while Michelle Smith had nine kills and one block. Randi Wilson recorded five ace serves, Mack Casper had 10 digs and one ace and Saige Ahonen had 26 set assists to put her over the 1,000 set assist mark for her fine career.
Hill City moves on to quarterfinal action where it played Braham on Monday in Aitkin.
Girls Swimming
Grand Rapids 107
Duluth Denfeld 45
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team defeated Duluth Denfeld 107-45 in dual meet action in Grand Rapids.
Taking first place for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Emily Ericson (1:57.35); Nevaeh Hoard in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.70); Verke in the 200-yard individual medley (2:21.01) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:33.36); Rauzi in the 50-yard freestyle (25.87 seconds); Addie Albrecht in diving (274.35 points); Liisa Wyland in the 100-yard butterfly (1:15.01); Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard freestyle (58.91 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Chloe Petersen, Rauzi, Ericson and Krueger-Barth (1:47.08); Alyssa Jackson in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.13);
GR 107, DD 45
1-meter diving: 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 274.35; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 216.35; 3. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 214.80.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:57.35; 2. Grand Rapids (Marlene Ericson, Chloe Lee, Alyssa Jackson, Alyssa Dormanen), 2:09.93; 3. DD, 2:12.43.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:09.70; 2. Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 2:10.42; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 2:15.55; EX. Emily Ericson,GR, 2:09.32.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:21.01; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:27.83; 3. Gentry Byers, GR, 2:46.20.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 25.87; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 26.64; 3. Liv Wyland, GR, 29.84.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Liisa Wyland, GR, 1:15.01; 2. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 1:19.64; 3. Izzy Cullen-Luoma, DD, 1:26.88.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 58.91; 2. Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 59.40; 3. Selah Smith,GR, 1:01.85.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 5:33.36; 2. Kayla Franke, DD, 6:39.44
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Hannah Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Rowan Krueger-Barth), 1:47.08; 2. DD, 1:52.22; 3. Grand Rapids (Ada Jackson, Alyssa Dormanen, Liisa Wyland, Selah Smith), 1:56.14.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.13; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:09.98.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Marlee Bugbee, DD, 1:25.16; Ex. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:15.75; Chloe Lee, GR, 1:18.08; Ada Jackson, GR, 1:21.98.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. DD, 4:19.73; Ex. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Sophia Verke, Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi), 3:51.26; Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Ada Jackson, Chloe Lee, Liisa Wyland), 4:17.02
GRHS Winter
Schedules
GRAND RAPIDS — Following is the Grand Rapids athletics 2021=22 winter practice start dates and times:
Students are required to have all eligibility forms completed, physical on file and participation fees paid before attending a practice. Students are required to have a physical every three years starting in seventh grade. The physical must be on MSHSL Form (No Well Child Physicals).
Participation fees for sports are $130 per sport for students in grades 9-12 and $100 per sport for students in grades 7-8. Activity forms and fall schedules can also be accessed on the school Web site at www.isd318.
Girls Hockey (9-12): Monday, Nov. 1, 3:30-5:30 p.m., IRA Civic Center
Boys Hockey (9-12): Monday, Nov. 15, 3:30-6 p.m., IRA Civic Center
Nordic Ski (7-12): Monday, Nov. 15, 3-6 p.m., GRHS Lobby
Girls Basketball (9-12): Monday, Nov. 15, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GRHS Gyms
Boys Basketball (9-12): Monday, Nov. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m., GRHS Gyms
Wrestling (9-12): Monday, Nov. 22, 3:30-6 p.m., GRHS Wrestling Room
Boys Swim/Dive (9-12): Monday, Nov. 29, 3:30-6 p.m., Middle School Pool
Middle School
Boys and Girls Basketball (7-8): Monday, Nov. 29, 3:30-5 p.m., RJEMS Gyms
Wrestling (7-8): Monday, Nov. 22, 3:30-6 p.m., RJEMS Multi-Purpose
Boys Swim/Dive (7-8): Monday, Nov. 29, 4:30-6 p.m., Middle School Pool
Online registration is open. Go to the GRHS Activities Homepage, Sports Online Registration. If you pay with cash/check or request a waiver, come to the Activities Office located inside GRHS.
org>Schools>GRHS>Activities>
Online sports registration: Coaches will provide calendars for the season at the first practice.
All paperwork, fees and physical must be completed before the first day of practice. Following is information:
