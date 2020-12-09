GRAND RAPIDS — Recently I said in a column that the Minnesota Vikings need to be aggressive because you just can’t count on the defense to make a big stop.
That was shown again against Jacksonville on Sunday when the Vikings went into their prevent defense and watched what was an inept passing attack for the Jaguars suddenly flourish. Jacksonville easily drove into field goal range in very little time. The Vikings were fortunate that the Jaguars missed the game-winning field goal or their playoff chances probably would have been dashed.
The defense has played much better in recent weeks but it still seems to lack the big-play ability to stick with the big dogs like Kansas City. Still, with the hand that was dealt the Vikings concerning their defense, I have to give the team credit for being able to adapt and find players who can make plays.
Now at .500 for the season, the Vikings can control their own playoff destiny by playing well. A win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs this week would be a big plus for the Vikings’ chances to make the playoffs. Let’s see what happens.
---------
I see that the Minnesota Twins have parted ways with outfielder Eddie Rosario.
Rosario was a solid player for the Twins since coming upon the scene in 2015. What he provided for the Twins was power and the Twins are not in need of that. What they are in need of are intangibles like Rosario couldn’t provide.
What, you may ask, are those intangibles. Like I said, he provided power but that was about it. He was only average defensively in the field and his lifetime .310 on-base percentage is not good.
But what really bothered me about Rosario was his propensity to make mistakes whether he was in the field or on the bases. I don’t know how many times that Rosario ran the Twins out of innings with foolish mistakes.
The Twins will have plenty of candidates to replace Rosario as there are young outfielders galore in the farm system. It is almost a sure thing that one of those young outfielders will emerge and open some eyes at the Major League level this season.
As the offseason continues, I am still hoping the Twins can latch onto a No. 1 starter whether it comes via trade or by free agency. It would preferably come via trade as the Twins would probably not pay the going rate for the top starting pitchers. Signing a top pitcher comes at risk if injury happens.
