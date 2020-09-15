GRAND RAPIDS — In a recent column I stated that I would feel really good about the Vikings if Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t carve up their defensive secondary in the season-opening contest on Sunday.
Well, I got the exact opposite feeling as I watched the veteran Rodgers turn the Minnesota defensive secondary into mincemeat.
On every play there was a wide-open Packers receiver and with the Vikings’ pass rush being just as dismal as the pass coverage, Green Bay’s offense could not be stopped.
And I think people will have to wait a bit before they can say that rookie receiver Justin Jefferson and the rest of the receiving corps will be able to replace what Stefon Diggs gave Minnesota. While Diggs was a pain in the butt in the locker room, he had to be accounted for on the football field. Adam Thielen had a nice day on Sunday but it is obvious that a second receiving option needs to emerge.
Jefferson seems like the logical choice to make that step up, especially when he doesn’t have to face such a good defense as what Green Bay has.
What else did I see in the loss? The Viking had possession of the football a little more than 18 of the 60 minutes on Sunday and that in itself tells you that both the offense and defense failed to make plays.
Things need to get better immediately for the Vikings to even have a chance of sniffing the postseason. The young defensive secondary needs to make a huge step forward as soon as next week. Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers is another veterans quarterback who can exploit weaknesses and inexperience. If there is no improvement in next week’s game, I fear it will be another dreadful loss.
The offense revolves around Dalvin Cook and he didn’t make the plays he needs to for that offense to work. Yes, he scored two red zone touchdowns but he needs to create excitement between the 20s and he just didn’t do that.
Let’s hope there is improvement this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.