GRAND RAPIDS — It is hard to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are capable of this season.
Most of the predictions I have seen from national sites have the Vikings finishing around .500 this season. I would have to agree with these assessments.
I am usually a homer and pick the Vikes to finish in double digits in wins every season. But this year things just don’t seem to be stacking up in the Vikings’ favor.
An extremely young secondary will open the season against veteran Aaron Rodgers. I have heard Minnesota coaches praise the play of their young cornerbacks and the skill that they have exhibited in the preseason.
That’s fine and dandy, folks, but now the games are for real and I will truly be delighted if I don’t see Rodgers pick apart the young Vikings secondary. A strong pass rush from the defensive line and stellar play from the secondary are needed to stop the talented Rodgers.
The receiving corps also is suspect entering the season. Remember recent No. 1 pick Laquon Treadwell did not pan out as a receiver, so what assures Minnesota that 2020 first round pick Justin Jefferson – another receiver – is going to excel? Somebody needs to step up to team with Adam Thielen and if Jefferson doesn’t impress, there really is nobody else who will either.
While I think the offensive line is better than at the start of last year, it still is not projected to be among the NFL’s best. Since it is expected that the Vikings’ offense will revolve again around running back Dalvin Cook, a good offensive line is needed to get the running game going.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins also needs the line to provide solid protection for him in the pocket. If Cousins is constantly harried in the pocket or is forced to roll out, his effectiveness drops significantly.
I am predicting a finish around .500 this season. I think the Vikings will be competitive in most games but just can’t find the formula to pull out wins.
