GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) baseball team sailed through the District 8 VFW Baseball Tournament at Bob Streetar Field, going undefeated in the tournament and clinching a spot in the state VFW tournament by virtue of winning the district tournament on Monday.
Grand Rapids was the defending champion of the tournament, winning it in 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic so the 2021 championship extends the state tournament streak. Manager Greg Tulla said it was a good tournament for his team and he added that it is good to be able to play at state once again.
“Obviously winning the championship feels good, but it says a lot about our program here in Grand Rapids all the way down from T-ball all the way up to the high school program,” said Tulla. “We have been real successful. Looking at this summer, not many – if any – schools or communities can say that they went to the state high school tournament, the state Legion tournament and the VFW state tournament. It is quite the accomplishment.
“Hats off to these kids. We have a lot of talent here and obviously talent helps.”
The state VFW tournament is set for Aug. 12-15, at Austin, Minn. The bracket for the state tournament was not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
“We have a competitive bunch of kids and we are going to go down to state with one goal in mind, and that’s to win the state title,” Tulla said. “Potentially we have the ability to do that but it is just a matter of getting a few breaks, playing errorless ball and getting some good pitching.
“I think we will be right there at the end.”
Following are results of games that Grand Rapids played in the tournament:
Game 1
GR 11
West Duluth 1
In the first game of the tournament, Grand Rapids ripped West Duluth 11-1 in a five-inning contest.
Easton Sjostrand picked up the win on the on the mound, pitching a complete game and allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven.
Nolan Svatos, David Wohlers, Kyle Henke and Dom Broberg all had two hits for Grand Rapids.
Game 2
GR 5
Duluth East 3
In game No. 2 of the tournament, Grand Rapids came away with a hard-fought 5-3 victory over Duluth East.
Myles Gunderson came on in relief of Dom Broberg to pick up the win on the mound for Grand Rapids. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and yielded one run on four hits while fanning five.
Kyle Henke had a two-run double in the game while David Wohlers added a run-scoring double. Kyler Miller had a RBI single and a sacrifice fly.
“I think the turning point in this game was when Myles (Gunderson) came into the game with runners on first and second and two runs in and put the fire out and got us out of the inning with no more damage,” Tulla said.
The win guaranteed a state trip for the Grand Rapids team.
Game 3
GR 16
Hermantown 0
Grand Rapids pounded Hermantown 16-0 in the final game of the tournament on Monday.
Kyle Henke pitched a complete game two-hitter in recording the shutout on the mound for Grand Rapids. He struck out seven hitters.
Grand Rapids had 12 hits in the game with Myles Gunderson and Xander Sheiman both having two hits.
Tulla praised the play of the bench players for Grand Rapids in this game as they entered the game in the fourth inning and then hit the ball all over the park.
