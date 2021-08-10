GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 1720 baseball team is no stranger to state championships.
The local team made up of 15-and-16-year-olds won the state title back in 2015, and the current team has similarities to that team that makes manager Greg Tulla optimistic about his team’s chances in the Minnesota State VFW Baseball Tournament which gets underway Thursday.
“To win a state championship, you have to have a few breaks,” said Tulla. “I look at our pitching and I think it is fairly comparable to the 2015 team; we may have had one more older player on that 2015 team that was one of our four top pitchers but as far as pitching, it is pretty comparable.
“The team is a little different as far as offense; I think this year’s team may have a little more power. I think the 2015 team hit for a better average. They are very, very similar defensively. So I would say they are somewhat similar but at the same time both teams have their own identity.”
Post 1720 enters the state tournament with a 22-7 record. It played four exhibition games in the Brainerd area late in the week in preparation for the state tournament. Tulla said this will help because there is a long gap between the last game of the district tournament and the first game of the state tournament.
“It is real helpful because to take 10, 11 days off without playing an actual game, it’s tough,” the manager explained. “Game situations are way different than practice situations; you just can’t simulate a game situation. There will be teams at the state tournament that probably will have not played a game in 15 to 18 days. I think 10 to 12 days is too much let alone 15 to 18.”
As always in the Grand Rapids baseball program, Tulla said the team needs to receive good pitching and solid defense behind that pitching in order to be successful at the state tournament. Post 1720 will be solid in the pitching department with Kyle Henke and Myles Gunderson – who were the top two pitchers for both the high school and American Legion teams that both earned state berths – leading the way.
“From experience from past tournaments, the team that has won it has always been able to do those two things,” said Tulla. “For most kids, their favorite thing to do is hit but unfortunately offense is not going to be there game in and game out. If you play defense and pitch, you are going to be there every game.”
Tulla said the regular season in VFW ball is for development and it gives the players a chance to prove themselves. He said the philosophy during the regular season is that all team members get even playing time. However, that changes during playoff time.
“Come playoff time, that is all thrown out the window and we play the best players that proved themselves throughout the regular season,” the manager said.
Tulla said with Henke and Gunderson as the two top pitchers, it should give Grand Rapids an advantage over most teams entering the tournament.
“Game experience is one thing but big-game experience, those two fortunately have had the opportunity to pitch in big games in the state high school tournament as well as the state Legion tournament, and that doesn’t include the section high school tournament as well as the Legion district tournament,” the manager said. “Those two are definitely not going to get rattled in the big games and big situations and I count on those two to be big-time leaders to settle the younger kids down. I tell you, just having them there is a big plus. But we still are going to need one or two other kids step up on the mound and I feel real confident that we do have one or two other guys that can do it.”
Other older players on the Post 1720 team who also provide leadership due to playing in big games are Ben Keske and David Wohlers, according to Tulla.
The tournament will be conducted in Austin and the hosts of this year’s tournament will take on the winner of a play-in game between Stewartville and Maple Grove at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Marcusen Park. The play-in game between Stewartville and Maple Grove will be played at 11 a.m. that same day at Dick Seltz Field at Riverland Community College.
Other quarterfinal matchups on Thursday will include Sartell taking on Grand Rapids at Marcusen Park at 1:30 p.m., Mankato versus either Owatonna or Hermantown at 4 p.m. that afternoon at Dick Seltz Field, as Owatonna and Hermantown will meet in the other play-in game for the tournament at Marcusen Park that morning at 11 a.m. The other quarterfinal matchup for the first day of the tournament will pit Elk River against St. Cloud at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon at Seltz Field.
The tournament will continue with the winner’s bracket semifinals at Marcusen Park on Friday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and elimination bracket games will continue that same day at both sites. The winner’s bracket final will be played on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Marcusen Park at 11 a.m. and the elimination bracket semifinals and finals will also be played at Marcusen that same afternoon at 1:30 and 4 p.m. The state championship game or games will then be played on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Marcusen Park at 11 a.m., with another game to follow if needed.
Tulla said Sartell, Post 1720’s first-round opponent, is a formidable opponent.
“We are going to have to move runners over offensively and get timely hits,” Tulla said. “But I just really feel confident that if we pitch and play defense, we will be fine. I don’t feel that we are going to face someone where we are going to strike out 10 or 12 times but we definitely are going to face some quality pitching.
“That is kind of the myth about VFW baseball – a lot of people think because they are so young they are not going to face a stud pitcher. Well, from experience in the past, there are a lot of VFW pitchers who are every bit as good as Legion pitchers if not better. So we can’t go in cocky and thinking it is going to come easy because they are all quality teams there.”
Tulla said the favorites in the tournament would be the teams that are there nearly every year like Maple Grove, Elk River, Sartell, and Austin.
“Our 22-7 record is a solid record for who we played and who we have had out on the ball field. But I am a firm believer it is better to be .500 and win a state championship than going into a tournament 30-0 and get beat,” Tulla explained.
