GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway had an action-packed night of racing Thursday night.
This week was a WISSOTA Late Model week instead of a Non-Winged Sprint week. The Late Models got to finally kick off their race season. Derek Vesel won in his late model, Chaston Finkbone took a first feature win in his WISSOTA Hornet, Charlie Castle took a WISSOTA Midwest Mod win, Tristan LaBarge won in his WISSOTA Super Stock, Johnny Broking took the checkered flags in his WISSOTA Modified, and James Vandella closed out the night with a win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock.
The Midwest Mods rolled onto the track first for the night, with Charlie Castle and Leo Schweiss in the poll positions. After two cautions right away for spun cars, Castle led out front, Tyler Kintner raced quickly from eighth up into second after battling with Lawler for the spot for a few laps. A caution flag for debris brought the pack back together again, and the racers were halfway done.
Even after the caution, Castle still had first secured from Kintner. Lawler raced in third, Matthew Anderson raced in fourth and Paul Ripley secured fifth. Another caution flag was thrown and the racers lined up single file and went green, white, and checkered. On the last lap, Kintner gave all he could to try and get around Castle for the win but wasn’t able to. Castle secured first the whole race.
Robert Lore and Tristan LaBarge led the Super Stocks on the track next. When the green flag dropped, LaBarge wasted no time securing the lead. After a caution was dropped, LaBarge kept out front, Doug Koski drove into second, Matt Sparby raced into third, Kevin Salin and Lore kept close behind. Two more caution flags came out, and the racers grouped back together. When the green flag dropped, LaBarge kept out front still while Salin kept very close behind.
The last caution grouped the racers back together again and they lined up single file. LaBarge, Koski, Salin, and Don Smith raced in the top four while Dalton Carlson and Lore battled for fifth. Carlson was able to get around Lore for a top five win. The Super Stocks raced very fast but LaBarge ended up being the fastest this night and took the win.
The Hornets had a very good and competitive race. Chaston Finkbone and Travis Olafson put on a very good race for first, but even with all the back-and-forth with taking the lead and keeping everyone on their toes for who was going to win, Finkbone ended up coming out on top for his first feature win as a rookie this year.
Olafson started in fifth and raced into second and challenged Finkbone until the checkered flags.
Casey Fitzpatrick was third and Justin Barsness finished fourth. Ryder Gangl finished in sixth.
Jeff Tardy and Bob Broking led the Modifieds onto the track for their race. On green, Tardy took the lead for just a little bit then B. Broking quickly stole it back by racing low. Johnny Broking raced quick into second, Dan Kingsley raced in third, Deven VanHouse raced in fourth, and Tardy raced in fifth.
Near the end of the race, J. Broking was finally able to look for a possible pass on B. Broking for the lead. They both raced side-by-side with each other and with two laps to go J. Broking was finally able to sneak by for the checkered flags. B. Broking, VanHouse, Kingsley, and Jensen followed in the top five.
Seventeen Late Models rolled onto the track with Mark Heinle and Jeffrey Massingill out front of the pack. Almost right away when they started, a car spun which caused a caution to go out. When they got going, Heinle raced out front but Massingill raced high and was able to steal the lead. Kyle Peterlin followed right behind Massingill into second, and Peterlin challenged Massingill.
Derek Vesel and Jeff Provinzino raced for third while Frank hung on into fifth. Vesel secured the lead and Massingill secured second, Peterlin raced in third and secured that position as well. Provinzino hung onto fourth and Zach Wohlers took fifth.
To close out the racing night were the Pure Stocks, and they had a very good race with no cautions and very fast racing.
Josh Berg and Chad Finkbone started off in the pole positions. On green, Berg took the lead but Finkbone wasted no time to steal in by passing by him low. James Vandella challenged Berg low also and quickly got around and wasted no time to challenge Finkbone. Jon Burt raced into third after passing Berg, and Chris Miller raced in fifth.
Vandella was able to move around Finkbone and secure the lead. Miller and Burt battled for third but Miller was able to move around and stop Burt from getting a pass around him. Berg secured fifth from Tanner Gehi. Vandella took the checkered flags to close out the night of racing.
WISSOTA Hornet
A Feature 1: 1. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[2]; 2. 12O-Travis Olafson[5]; 3. 13-Casey Fitzpatrick[1]; 4. 47J-Justin Barsness[6]; 5. 7H-Ryder Gangl[8]; 6. (DNF) 75EH-Austin Herr[4]; 7. (DNF) 15K-Kambria LePage[7]; 8. (DNF) 14-Ricky Helms[3]
Heat 1: 1. 13-Casey Fitzpatrick[4]; 2. 12O-Travis Olafson[6]; 3. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[5]; 4. 14-Ricky Helms[1]; 5. 75EH-Austin Herr[8]; 6. 47J-Justin Barsness[7]; 7. 15K-Kambria LePage[2]; 8. 7H-Ryder Gangl[3]
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[5]; 2. 45-Bob Broking[2]; 3. 17-Deven VanHouse[4]; 4. 68K-Dan Kingsley[1]; 5. 23-Ryan Jensen[6]; 6. 67-Jeff Tardy[3]; 7. 34-Scott Engholm[7]; 8. 17A-Michael Procopio[8]; 9. (DNF) 55-Jeff Wood[9]
Heat 1: 1. 45-Bob Broking[2]; 2. 17-Deven VanHouse[4]; 3. 68K-Dan Kingsley[3]; 4. 45J-Johnny Broking[8]; 5. 67-Jeff Tardy[1]; 6. 23-Ryan Jensen[9]; 7. 34-Scott Engholm[6]; 8. 17A-Michael Procopio[5]; 9. 55-Jeff Wood[7]
WISSOTA Pure Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 15-James Vandella[4]; 2. 40-Chad Finckbone[2]; 3. 25M-Chris Miller[5]; 4. 31-Jon Burt[3]; 5. 35B-Josh Berg[1]; 6. 2-Tanner Gehl[7]; 7. 32-Margo Butcher[6]; 8. 21-Mark Gangl[9]; 9. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[8]
Heat 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[3]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg[1]; 3. 25M-Chris Miller[5]; 4. 15-James Vandella[8]; 5. 31-Jon Burt[6]; 6. 32-Margo Butcher[4]; 7. 2-Tanner Gehl[7]; 8. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[9]; 9. (DNF) 21-Mark Gangl[2]
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 19-Tristan LaBarge[2]; 2. 76-Doug Koski[3]; 3. 11-Kevin Salin[8]; 4. 86-Don Smith[5]; 5. 57-Dalton Carlson[4]; 6. 81X-Matt Sparby[6]; 7. 24R-Robert Lore[1]; 8. 69-Trista Pankratz[9]; 9. (DNF) 02-Jase Lien[7]
Heat 1: 1. 19-Tristan LaBarge[1]; 2. 24R-Robert Lore[2]; 3. 86-Don Smith[7]; 4. 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 5. 76-Doug Koski[5]; 6. 81X-Matt Sparby[8]; 7. 02-Jase Lien[9]; 8. 11-Kevin Salin[6]; 9. 69-Trista Pankratz[4]
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature 1: 1. 16-Derek Vesel[4]; 2. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill[2]; 3. 23-Kyle Peterlin[3]; 4. 28-Jeff Provinzino[5]; 5. 71-Zach Wohlers[12]; 6. 50-Deven VanHouse[9]; 7. 79-Kevin Carlson[13]; 8. 21F-Gunner Frank[10]; 9. 21-Todd Frank[8]; 10. 12X-Ben Heinle[14]; 11. 28C-Cole Provinzino[7]; 12. 55-John Meeds[15]; 13. 13-Roger Paolo[11]; 14. 81X-Matt Sparby[16]; 15. 292-Kevin Bahr[17]; 16. (DNF) 35-George Ledin Jr[6]; 17. (DNF) 12-Mark Heinle[1]
Heat 1: 1. 16-Derek Vesel[4]; 2. 23-Kyle Peterlin[5]; 3. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill[8]; 4. 12-Mark Heinle[1]; 5. 50-Deven VanHouse[3]; 6. 13-Roger Paolo[2]; 7. 79-Kevin Carlson[6]; 8. 55-John Meeds[7]; 9. 292-Kevin Bahr[9]
Heat 2: 1. 21-Todd Frank[4]; 2. 35-George Ledin Jr[2]; 3. 28-Jeff Provinzino[8]; 4. 28C-Cole Provinzino[5]; 5. 21F-Gunner Frank[6]; 6. 71-Zach Wohlers[7]; 7. 12X-Ben Heinle[3]; 8. 81X-Matt Sparby[1]
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature 1: 1. 2-Charlie Castle[1]; 2. 22-Tyler Kintner[8]; 3. 19-Darrin Lawler[4]; 4. 20-Matthew Anderson[10]; 5. 28-Paul Ripley[6]; 6. 40-Travis Krumrei[3]; 7. 29-Leo Schweiss[2]; 8. 4AL-Dane Olson[11]; 9. 18-Justin Feltus[7]; 10. 77N-Chris Magistad[12]; 11. 8E8-Jessy Krause[9]; 12. (DNF) 88J-Joey Krause[14]; 13. (DNF) 16-Skyler Smith[13]; 14. (DNF) 10-Mervin Castle III[5]; 15. (DNF) 79A-Andy LaBarge[15]
Heat 1: 1. 2-Charlie Castle[3]; 2. 18-Justin Feltus[5]; 3. 29-Leo Schweiss[2]; 4. 28-Paul Ripley[6]; 5. 8E8-Jessy Krause[7]; 6. 4AL-Dane Olson[8]; 7. 16-Skyler Smith[1]; 8. (DNF) 79A-Andy LaBarge[4]
Heat 2: 1. 40-Travis Krumrei[2]; 2. 19-Darrin Lawler[3]; 3. 22-Tyler Kintner[5]; 4. 10-Mervin Castle III[6]; 5. 20-Matthew Anderson[1]; 6. 77N-Chris Magistad[4]; 7. 88J-Joey Krause[7]
