PENGILLY — The Vangen Two-Person Scramble will be conducted Sept. 12 and 13, at Swan Lake Country Club in Pengilly.

The entry fee is $85 per person for non-members and $75 per person for members.

The event will have a shotgun start with tee times at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

There will be cash payouts, Giants skins with 100 percent cash payout, and cash hole games.

To sign up, stop at the country club or call 218-885-3543.

