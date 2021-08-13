PENGILLY — The Vangen 2-Person Scramble will be conducted on Sept. 11-12, at Swan Lake Country Club in Pengilly.

The entry fee is $85 per person for non-members and $75 per person for members.

The tournament will have a shotgun start with tee times at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be a cash payout and Giant Skins game with 100 percent cash payout. There also will be cash hole games.

To sign up, stop in at the pro shop or call 218-885-3543.

