COLERAINE — Jim Underwood of Grand Rapids made a hole-in-one while golfing at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine on Aug. 18.

He achieved the ace on hole No. 17, which was playing at 133 yards. He used a 9-iron.

It was witnessed by Dan Peluso, Tom Peluso, Ken Gernander and Mike Petrich.

