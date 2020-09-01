COLERAINE — Jim Underwood of Grand Rapids made a hole-in-one while golfing at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine on Aug. 18.
He achieved the ace on hole No. 17, which was playing at 133 yards. He used a 9-iron.
It was witnessed by Dan Peluso, Tom Peluso, Ken Gernander and Mike Petrich.
