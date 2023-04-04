GRAND RAPIDS — The headline shows I am really going out on a limb when I exclaim that the Minnesota Twins will be better this season than last.
After all, the Twins compiled a losing record last season, being completely overmatched during the second half of the season. Injuries and a terrible starting rotation – along with a lack of timely hitting – proved to be disastrous for Minnesota in 2022.
So, saying the Twins will be better this season is a no-brainer.
The first thing that gets me excited about the Twins is their improved pitching staff, from the starting rotation to the bullpen. The rotation consists of five above-average starters and while it lacks a true shutdown ace, it should be sufficient to win. Plus, there is actually depth with the inevitable injuries that are sure to hit during the long season.
As for the bullpen, the Twins finally got on board with most teams and they have a stable of pitchers who can throw in the high 90’s. So, instead of bringing in hurlers who pitched to contact when a strikeout was needed, Minnesota now has a complete bullpen where a strikeout specialist can be called on if needed.
Offensively, it remains to be seen if the Twins will generate enough offense to be successful. I think it is safe to say that Minnesota needs Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa to remain in the lineup for the majority of the season if the Twins are to make the playoffs.
Early in the current season, players like Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach are stepping up as Jorge Polanco and Alex Kirilloff try to get healthy enough to get back into the lineup. When everybody is healthy and ready to go, I think the Twins will have enough offense to reach the playoffs.
The big advantage for Minnesota in my mind is its defense. Even without Buxton – one of the best-fielding center fielders in baseball when healthy – playing in the field early in the season, the Twins defense still is outstanding.
With defensive whiz Christian Vazquez added to the catching corps and Gold Glove winner Michael Taylor patrolling center field,the Twins had two nice pickups to shore up the defense.
All around, from the catching to the infield to the outfield, the Twins’ defense should be among the best in baseball.
With that being said, I think the Twins will make the playoffs this season and actually break their long losing streak in the playoffs. Will they win the World Series?
Looking at the Twins’ 1987 world championship, you can never say never.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.