GRAND RAPIDS — The headline shows I am really going out on a limb when I exclaim that the Minnesota Twins will be better this season than last.

After all, the Twins compiled a losing record last season, being completely overmatched during the second half of the season. Injuries and a terrible starting rotation – along with a lack of timely hitting – proved to be disastrous for Minnesota in 2022.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments