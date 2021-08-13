GRAND RAPIDS — This is perhaps the most disappointing season that I can remember enduring as a Minnesota Twins fan.
And that is a lot of years, folks, a lot of years.
Funny, but I was 8 years old when the Minnesota Twins played in the World Series in 1965, and I can’t remember a thing about it.
But the World Series appearance must have sparked some huge interest in the Twins in the following years because I can remember everything from 1966 on.
I can remember my first trip to a Twins game as a member of Troop 30 of the Boy Scouts from Coleraine. We were part of the Knot Hole Gang and we sat in the old left field bleachers at old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minn.
This trip was in the late 1960s, and it gave me a chance to see my heroes. Harmon Killebrew, Bob Allison, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, Cesar Tovar....instead of faces on my baseball cards, they were right there in front of me playing the game I loved.
Speaking of trips to Minneapolis, that Twins trip wasn’t my first. I can’t remember which organization sponsored this trip, but my first trip was to Memorial Stadium in Minneapolis to watch the football Minnesota Gophers.
The opponent for the Gophers and the final outcome of the game have long escaped my mind, but seeing the big city for the first time had many of us Rangers mesmerized.
You see, a trip to the Twin Cities was a big thing back then. I can remember marveling at how big Hibbing was at that time. It had probably three times the population than it has now and it was easily the largest city on the Range.
A trip to Duluth was like visiting New York City! The bright lights, the city itself, for a kid who rarely escaped the small-town life of the Range, it was magical.
Getting back to the 2021 version of the Twins, it really makes me feel like belching. The Twins started the season regarded by the experts as a certain playoff team. But things started out bad and got worse from there.
The pitching staff to start the season was out and out lousy. Twins management likes to use analytics to decide which players would fit on the roster and those analytics must have gone through the washer and got messed up.
The starting staff, the relief corps and the people who filled in were terrible. Matt Shoemaker and J.A. Happ, who made up 40 percent of the Twins’ starting rotation to start the season, were absolutely horrible.
The closer position has not been reliable and the offense has been stagnant.
Ouch.
