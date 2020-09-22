GRAND RAPIDS — Putrid, ishy, smelly....that’s all I will say about the Minnesota Vikings this week.
They’re BBAAACCKK.
In a decision that has a lot of people smiling, the Minnesota State High School League has decided to start the high school volleyball and football programs. For more information on what is happening with this, see the top story on this page which explains it exactly.
On a personal level, I am pleased to see this happen. It is not so much for missing the two sports. In fact, it is because it gives the student-athletes – especially the seniors – a chance to compete and reward them for their hard work and dedication.
While the seasons will be shorter than usual with an unknown postseason, you can bet the players and coaches around the state are ready to get started.
However, with the pandemic still extremely prevalent in our society, measures are being taken to try to keep everybody safe. Good measures are being taken to cut down the chances that the pandemic strikes athletic teams.
As we all know, the coronavirus plays no favorites and can strike at any time. Let’s hope it all works out.
With the Twins officially clinching a postseason berth, what can we expect from the Twins in the postseason?
That’s a tough question. Each of the 16 teams in the playoffs have a chance to advance to the World Series if things go right for them.
For the Twins, I think it is going to come down to starting pitching. They are going to need five or six good innings from the starters in every game to give the bullpen a chance to sew things up.
For me, one area of concern is the defensive play of the Twins’ catchers. How many times have passed balls and wild pitches allowed opponents an extra base in key situations this year? A lot.
Another is the closer situation, which scares me right now.
