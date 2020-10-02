GRAND RAPIDS — It was a surprising ending to the Minnesota Twins 2020 season, losing twice to the Houston Astros, the only team in MLB history to win a game after reaching the postseason with a losing record.
Then again, it wasn’t surprising. The Twins were near the bottom of the American League in batting average, runs, hits, and walks. In the two-game series with the Justin Verlander-less Astros, the Twins picked up a total of seven hits in 59 at bats (a .118 average) – two doubles by 40-year-old Nelson Cruz and five singles. Cruz also had the only two RBIs of the series.
The team just can’t hit. Cruz squeaked by the .300 mark with a .303 average for the year. Luis Arraez came in at .324 but didn’t have enough at bats to qualify. But the rest? Mitch Garver, last year’s Silver Slugger Winner who nearly broke the MLB record for catchers in only 93 games, hit only .167 with two home runs.
Miguel Sano needed a hit in the ninth inning of the last regular season game to push his average over .200 to finish at .204.
Josh Donaldson was at .222, Max Kepler at .220, Marwin Gonzalez at .211, Jake Cave at .221. Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco were all in the .250 neighborhood.
The pitching staff was outstanding, one of the best in baseball. The team’s ERA was ranked third in the American League. Only one pitching staff gave up fewer hits, only three staffs had more strikeouts. As far as giving up the long ball? Twins pitchers were the league’s stingiest, giving up on average, only 1.1 home runs per game.
But it’s time to clean house.
The team can’t stand pat and hope that the normalcy of a full season can fix the weak hitting lineup. Their go-to guy, the team’s MVP, leading hitter, leading home run slugger, leading RBI guy – Nelson Cruz – is a free agent – about to be a 41-year-old free agent. He doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing down and might get some serious offers from other ball clubs. Cruz and his family live in New York City during the off-season; could the Yankees make a run at him?
If he does leave, there’s a certain Mr. Michael Brantley, the 33-year-old Astro who is in the final year of a two-year contract, who would be available. Brantley ranks high in making contact (90.2%) and has a strikeout rate of only 10.9%, which would place him near the top in baseball. He’s not a “bomba” guy but has a career average of about .300. Defensively, he was rated the best defensive left fielder in the major leagues in 2019.
Starting pitching isn’t the problem. The concern in that department is that Jose Berrios won’t resign with the Twins; that he will go elsewhere. The Twins gave contract extensions to both Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco last year but Berrios did not accept the Twins contract extension; he was looking for more. If they work something out with him, it will be in the neighborhood of $40-$50 million for four years. The relief staff needs an overhaul.
Ryan Jeffers looks like he’s ready to assume the duties of a starting catcher in the big leagues. I doubt the Twins could get much for Mitch Garver, but you just can’t ignore that .167 average. He needs to go.
Jorge Polanco turned a routine play into a game-losing error in game one of the Astros series. Polanco was second in the American League in errors committed in 2019. It’s time to bring up Royce Lewis, the No. 1 prospect in the Twins farm system and one of the best prospects in all of baseball. The Twins should get something for Polanco, or use him as a utility guy to take the place of the soon-to-be departed Marwin Gonzalez, whose stock has dropped dramatically.
I think it’s also time to cut Eddie Rosario loose. The Twins’ second best prospect, Alex Kirilloff, who was only the third player in MLB history to make his debut in the postseason, is ready. Rosario is 29, and is projected to make about $10 million via arbitration. His numbers are about average for a left fielder. Let him go.
From what I’ve read, the Twins have a couple of outfielders that are ready to make the jump to the big club – Brent Rooker and Trevor Larnach.
It’s time to shop Miguel Sano as well. He has continued to strike out at about a 50% clip, 90 strikeouts in 186 at bats this year. He is a liability in the field and on the bases. I’ve watched all but one or two games this year. Sano’s success has come off mediocre pitching, pitches that miss the target and are basically thrown right down the middle of the plate. When seeing off speed pitches, he had two hits all season. Facing breaking balls, he had a .146 average. He hit .233 when seeing fastballs. He’s undisciplined. The Twins should at least throw his name out there as available to see if there’s even any interest.
Right now, my starting lineup for 2021 would have Jeffers behind the plate, Donaldson at third, Lewis at short, Arraez at second and Brent Rooker at first. Outfield would be Kirilloff, Buxton and either Kepler or Larnach.
The new-look Twins would definitely be a youthful bunch. But maybe they’ll be the team that won’t leave Twinkie fans frustrated with playoff losses next fall.
