Troumbly commits to D-1 Augustana

Bovey native and former Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin hockey star, Ben Troumbly, recently committed to play Division 1 college hockey at the new hockey program at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Troumbly made the announcement via Twitter on June 21 saying, “I’m honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at Augustana University! A big thanks to everyone who has supported and helped me along the way.”
Troumbly joins former Grand Rapids Thunderhawk, Hunter Bischoff, as the second area hockey player to commit to the new program. Bischoff committed there at the beginning of the month on June 6. Troumbly was previously verbally committed to St. Cloud State University for about four years, but things ended up not working out there. After graduation, Troumbly has been playing for the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League for the past two seasons. In 109 games with the Bobcats, he has tallied 20 goals and 36 assists. Bismarck Head Coach Layne Sedevie said this about Troumbly, “In tight, he can make plays because he has such a good stick.” Troumbly also had a short stint with the Wenatchee Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League, totaling two points in four games, before heading back to the NAHL.
In high school, Troumbly was one of the pillars of the Greenway Raider teams that took Hermantown to overtime in back-to-back Section 7A championship games in 2018 and 2019. In the year Greenway dethroned Hermantown in the title game in 2019, Troumbly scored both regulation goals for the Raiders in the 3-2 double overtime section championship victory. In the Class A state tournament, Troumbly didn’t slow down one bit, notching six total points in three games. The biggest goals scored by him came in the state semifinal vs. Mahtomedi. Greenway was trailing the Zephyrs by a goal with 1:46 remaining in regulation and Troumbly scored with a snapshot from the top of the circle to tie the game. Then, in overtime he was the hero again with the game-winning goal to send Greenway to the state championship game. They later settled for the runner up title after falling to St. Cloud Cathedral, 5-2. The Augustana Vikings are set to take the ice in the 2023-24 academic year and will compete in the CCHA Conference. The program will be led by former University of Minnesota Assistant Coach Garrett Raboin, who was named the first head coach in program history in April. Troumbly will have one more year of playing junior hockey, before presumably playing in the inaugural season of Viking hockey.
