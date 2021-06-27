The Grand Rapids High School Trap and Skeet Team participated in the USA Clay Target League Championships at the Alexandria Shooting Park on Saturday, June 19.
More than 324 High School Teams participated during the nine days of shooting.
Grand Rapids participants had several highlights.
Allison Rademacher tied for first place in the Female Novice Division.
Katelyn Slettom tied for tenth in the Jr Varsity female division
Jaxon Pedley tied for 31th place on Jr. Varsity .
Eric Linder tied for 29th place & Nathan Ewen tied for 33 place in the Novice Division
Team leader Brody Munger tied for 51 place in the Varsity High Gun Overall.
Grand Rapids finished third in the conference.
Tommy Ives and Wes Huntley shot at the state shoot on Thursday at the Minneapolis Gun Club.
Ives finished in 20th place Junior Varsity with a 74 and Huntley finished in 27th place Junior Varsity with a 64.
