GRAND RAPIDS — Thanks to the generosity of a local couple who wish to remain anonymous, Pokegama Golf Course has two new Trackman Indoor Golf Simulators (TIGS) that are open for use to the public.
In addition, the couple wanted to enhance youth golfing in the area so subsequently area youth will be able to use the equipment at a reduced cost – or free of charge if a member of the Grand Rapids golf program.
“The reason they donated it is because they wanted to enhance our junior golf program,” said Bob Cahill, director of golf at Pokegama Golf Course. “In the spring, the middle school teams and the high school teams will have free use of the simulator during the season, and they will have very reduced rates on the simulator prior to the start of the golf season. So, we will have some after-school programs beginning in January for young golfers.”
Profits from the use of the simulators will primarily be used to enhance the various junior golf programs in the Grand Rapids area.
Cahill said a TIGS is made up of different modes, including a Virtual Golf Mode where there are about 130 golf courses from around the world are on the system. Some of the more recognizable courses on the mode include Pebble Beach, Spyglass, Muirfield Village, and four St. Andrew’s courses in Scotland.
Minnesota courses on the mode include Interlachen and Wayzata Country Club. Cahill said a year from now, Pokegama Golf Course will be one of just three state courses on the system. He said Pokegama will be mapped out next summer and will be on the system next fall.
“It’s great; by having Pokegama on the system, people will see it from wherever they are playing, and they will see it in Minneapolis and around Minnesota,” Cahill said. “Hopefully those people who are seeing us in our region will like what they see and that will entice them to come up and play Pokegama Golf Course for real.”
Cahill said golfers can choose the tee boxes that they want to play, and added that the golf courses are very realistic. He said courses are mapped to within one inch of reality of the exact topography of the golf course. He said the altitude of the golf course also is taken into consideration.
“If you hit a slice, it is going to slice and you will see that with the tracer on the golf ball where it shows you the flight of the golf ball,” Cahill said.
In addition to virtual golf, there also are practice modes to include a driving range, and people can get up to 30 different parameters that are measured by the radar including club head speed, attack angle, how far the ball carries in the air, club path, swing plane, ball speed, smash factor, spin rate, launch angle, curve, height, total yards, landing angle and face of the club consideration.
“A person who is really into learning what is happening in their golf swing, this is a great place to take lessons, and I will be giving lessons here this winter,” Cahill explained. “It is a fantastic way for a person to hone their game with indoor lessons.”
Cahill and Emma Petermeier will be teaching lessons on the TIGSs throughout the winter and into the spring.
Another mode is called “Games” which includes games for adults and children called Magic Pond, Trading Post, Hit It – a long drive contest game, Capture the Flag, Closest to the Pin, and Bullseye. Games are set up for all levels of expertise.
“There is something here for the whole family,” Cahill said.
For more information, go to pokegamagolf.com where details are listed. Cahill said use of the simulators is sold by the hour. The standard rate is $45 per hour for adults and $35 per hour for children 18 and under, but there are ways to do it more economically if – for example – 10 hours are bought in advance, there is a 20 percent discount. The more hours bought in advance, the more of a discount is available.
“We have a promotion right now where if you book two hours and you will be charged for only one hour of play,” Cahill said. “That runs from now through Dec. 23 so it has to be used by Dec. 23.”
League play is planned to start at the beginning of the new year. More information will be forthcoming. In addition, snack food such as pizza will be available.
