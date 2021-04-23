Softball

HCR 18

McGregor 2

REMER — Coach Danny Potter’s Hill City/Remer softball team opened its season in grand fashion on April 20, with an 18-2 victory over McGregor.

The game was shortened to five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Maycee Lathrop picked up the win on the mound, hurling a complete game and allowing two hits. She walked two and struck out 11.

Ally Zapzalka had a double and a triple for HCR.

Softball

HCR 10

Wrenshall o

HILL CITY — The Hill City/Remer Storm had little trouble on April 22, as it defeated Wrenshall 10-0 in a five-inning contest at Hill City.

Maycee Lathrop was the winning pitcher as she hurled a one-hit shutout. She walked one and struck out six.

Storm hitters Emma Finke and Kaija Neary had two hits each.

Golf

Swan Lake Spring Classic

PENGILLY — The Swan Lake Country Club Spring Classic 3-Person Scramble will be conducted on May 22 and 23, in Pengilly.

Cost is $75 per person for members and $85 for non-members.

It will be a shotgun start with tee times at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be a cash payout, a Giant Skins game with 100 percent cash payout, and cash hole games.

To sign up, stop in at the country club or call 218-885-3543.

Track and Field

Boys

CAMBRIDGE — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team competed in the Cambridge-Isanti Mississippi Quadrangular on April 22.

Cambridge-Isanti won the four-team meet with 273 points. The Thunderhawks were second with 169 followed by Elk River, 115, and Hibbing, 78.

Taking first for the Thunderhawks were Sam Stertz in the 800-yard run (2:06.81); the 4 x 100-meter relay comprised of Caden Hofstad, John Bonner, Wade Brouse and Max Bergman (45.10 seconds); the 4 x 800-meter relay comprised of Austin Hanson, Ian Andersen, Derek Erdman and Stertz (8:37.45); and Jackson Weston in the shot put (46-feet, 2-inches).

Placing second for Grand Rapids were Wade Brouse in the 100-meter dash (11.62 seconds); Austin Hanson in the 400-yard dash (53.40 seconds); Ian Anderson in the 1,600-meter run (5:01.90); the 4 x 400-meter relay made up of Austin Hanson, Risto Borgman, Sam Stertz and Wade Brouse (3:41.18); and Hunter Hillman in the shot put (42-00).

Finishing third for the Thunderhawks were Derek Erdman in the 400-yard dash (54.69 seconds); Matej Cervenka in the 1,600-meter run (5:06.80); Dane Kennedy in the 110-meter hurdles (17.79 seconds); and Isaiah Edel in the high jump (5-feet, 8-inches) and the triple jump (36-04.5).

C-I Quadrangular

Team Scores: 1. Cambridge-Isanti 273; 2. Grand Rapids 169; 3. Elk River 115; 4. Hibbing 78

100 dash: 1. Gaven Ziebarth, CI, 11.35; 2. Wade Brouse, GR, 11.62; 3. Matthew Beaudry, ER, 11.73; 4. John Bonner, GR, 12.11; 6. Risto Borgman, GR, 12.29.

200 dash: 1. Gaven Ziebarth, CI, 23.84; 2. Amari Manning, H, 24.24; 3. Beck Flaguear, ER, 25.69; 4. Caden Hofstad, GR, 25.74; 6. Aiden Chandler, GR, 26.33.

400 dash: 1. Joseph Gustafson, ER, 52.77; 2. Austin Hanson, GR, 53.40; 3. Derek Erdman, GR, 54.69.

800 run: 1. Sam Stertz, GR, 2:06.81; 2. Austin Otier, CI, 2:14.32; 3. Jacob Jensrud, H, 2:16.63; 8. Nic Langlois, GR, 2:22.29.

1,600 run: 1. Jaxon Jones, CI, 4:55.00; 2. Ian Anderson, GR, 5:01.90; 3, Matej Cervenka, GR, 5:06.80; 5. Micah Lane, GR, 5:29.20; 6. Josh Timm, GR, 5:32.80; 7. Caleb Rychart, GR, 5:33.10.

3,200 run: 1. Matthew Binsfeld, ER, 10:40.28; 2. Owen Jarvela, CI, 11:10.55; 3. Zach Rusich, H, 12:41.34.

110 hurdles: 1. Andrew Head, CI, 16.89; 2. Riley Wilson, CI, 17.67; 3. Dane Kennedy, GR, 17.79; 6. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 19.96.

300 hurdles: 1. Andrew Head, CI, 44.95; 2. Riley Wilson, CI, 46.51; 3. Micah Wilson, CI, 46.86; 4. Dane Kennedy, GR, 46.95; 5. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 48.39.

4 x 100 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Caden Hofstad, John Bonner, Wade Brouse, Max Bergman), 45.10; 2. CI, 46.60; 3, Hibbing, 47.20; 3. Elk River, 47.20.

4 x 200 relay: 1. CI, 1:37.06; 2, Elk River, 1:41.23; 3. Hibbing, 1:52.51.

4 x 400 relay: 1. CI, 3:38.98; 2. Grand Rapids (Austin Hanson, Risto Borgman, Sam Stertz, Wade Brouse), 3:41.18; 3. Elk River, 3:51.34.

4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Austin Hanson, Ian Andersen, Derek Erdman, Sam Stertz), 8:37.45; 2. CI, 8:54.19; 3. Grand Rapids, 9:42.45.

High jump: 1. Jacob Ziebarth, CI, 6-0; 2. Andre Hall, CI, 5-8; 3. Isaiah Edel, GR, 5-8.

Pole vault: 1. Ethan Hintermeister, CI, 14-6; 2. Jack Gebhardt, ER, 11-6; 3. Colin Bedbury, ER, 11-6.

Long jump: 1. Devin Larson, CI, 19-6.5; 2. Amari Manning, H, 19-01; 3. Gaven Ziebarth, CI, 19-00; 7. Isaiah Edel, GR, 17-08.

Triple jump: 1. Matthew Beaudry, ER, 38-11; 2. Alex Thompson, CI, 37-08; 3. Isaiah Edel, GR, 36-04.5; 5. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 34-09.

Shot put: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 46-02; 2. Hunter Hillman, GR, 42-00; 3. Trent Beseth, CI, 39-09; 4. Connor Brainard, GR, 38-04; 6. Ben Linder, GR, 35-06; 8. Nathan Roberts, GR, 34-11.

Discus: 1. Cooper Laase, CI, 115-02; 2. Logan Orr, CI, 113-02; 3. Trent Beseth, CI, 113-00; 4. Jackson Weston, GR, 112-08; 5. Hunter Hillman, GR, 108-04.

Track and Field

Girls

CAMBRIDGE — The Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team placed second in the Cambridge-Isanti Quadrangular Thursday.

In a close meet, Elk River was first with 178 followed by Grand Rapids, 173, Cambridge-Isanti, 166, and Hibbing, 126.

Taking first for Grand Rapids was Whitney Sylvester in the 800-meter run (2:50.45).

Placing second for the Thunderhawks were Ainsley Olson in the 100-meter dash (13.95 seconds): Alvine Njounang in the 300-meter hurdles (54.86 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay (1:57.39); the 4 x 800-meter relay (11:10.26); Josie Hanttula in the pole vault (10-feet); and Merica Beighley in the shot put (30-feet).

Finishing third for Grand Rapids were Kayla Jenkins in the 400-meter dash (1:08.84); Emily Timm in the 800-meter run (3:02.52); Lilly Watkins in the 100-meter hurdles (19.71 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (55.86 seconds); and the 4 x 100-meter relay (56.22 seconds).

C-I Quadrangular

Team Scores: 1. Elk River 178; 2. Grand Rapids 173; 3. Cambridge-Isanti 166; 4. Hibbing 126.

100 dash: 1. Larissa Block, CI, 13.83; 2. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13.95; 3. Maddie Williams, ER, 14.17; 4. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 14.29; 6. Alvine Njounang, GR, 14.58.

200 dash: 1. Aiyana Knight, CI, 27.59; 2. Anika Larson, CI, 28.03; 3. Kaylee Clement, CI, 28.73; 4. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 29.24; 6. Katie Jamtgaard, GR, 30.13.

400 dash: 1. Aiyana Knight, CI, 59.87; 2. Audrey Neurerburg-Chapman, ER, 1:01.33; 3,. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:08.84; 4. Ainsley Olson, GR, 1:10.54.

800 run: 1. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 2:50.45; 2. Elissa Vasseur, ER, 2:58.05; 3. Emily Timm, GR, 3:02.52; 4. Gabby Daydodge, GR, 3:03.90; 6. Katherine Eddy, GR, 3:06.62.

1,600 run: 1. McKenna Sjoberg, CI, 6:04.59; 2. Jorie Anderson, H, 6:08.13; 3. Jordan Langbehn, ER, 6:14.68; 6. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 6:16.66; 7. Ella Karkela, GR, 6:17.22; 8. Sanny Gangi, GR, 6:19.54.

3,200 run: 1. Annika Bauer, ER, 12:23.09; 2. Cierra Johnshoy, CI, 12:47.65; 3. Gianna Figueroa, H, 13:29.82; 5, Emily Walters, GR, 14:34.09: 7. Katherine Eddy, GR, 14:49.56.

100 hurdles: 1. Johanna Langbehn, ER, 18.54; 2. Haley Hawkinson, H, 19.28; 3. Lilly Watkins, GR, 19.71; 7. Liv Hofstad, GR, 21.48.

300 hurdles: 1. Hannah Bingham, CI, 54.14; 2. Alvine Njounang, GR, 54.86; 3. Lilly Watkins, GR, 55.86.

4 x 100 relay: 1. CI, 53.86; 2. Elk River, 54.74; 3. Grand Rapids, 56.22.

4 x 200 relay: 1. CI, 1:52.17; 2. Grand Rapids, 1:57.39; 3. Elk River, 1:57.75.

4 x 400 relay: 1. Eli River, 4:30.15; 2. Hibbing, 4:31.78; 3. Elk CI, 4:37.86; 5. Grand Rapids, 5:06.01.

4 x 800 relay: 1. Hibbing, 10:58.79; 2. Grand Rapids, 11:10.26; 3. CI, 11:14.80.

High jump: 1. Emily Jones, CI, 4-10; 2. Johanna Langbehn, ER, 4-10; 3. Lori Omollo, ER, 4-0; 6. McKayla Cagle, GR, 4-2; 7. Alvine Njounang, GR, 4-2; 8. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 4-0.

Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 11-0; 2. Josie Hanttula, GR, 10-0; 3. Madison Erickson, ER, 7-6; 4. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 7-0.

Long jump: 1. Adaeze Udalla, ER, 15-7; 1. Kaylee Clement, CI, 15-7; 3. Emily Jones, CI, 15-6.

Triple jump: 1. Emily Jones, CI, 34-4.5; 2. Adaeze Udalla, ER, 31-7; 3. Haley Hawkinson, H, 31-2; 4. Kyra Giffen, GR, 28-8.5; 5. Lilly Watkins, GR, 26-8..

Shot put: 1. Johanna Langbehn, ER, 33-4; 2. Merica Beighley, GR, 30-0; 3. Andi Mehrer, ER, 27-4; 4. Justine Carsrud, GR, 27-3; 8. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 24-4..

Discus: 1. Andi Mehrer, ER, 100-10; 2. Johanna Langbehn, ER, 94-4; 3. Jennifer Steinbring, CI, 86-4; 4. Justine Carsrud, GR, 83-10; 5. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 74-6; 6. Merica Beighley, GR, 72-0.

Boys Tennis

GRG 5

Hibbing 2

GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team got two wins in singles but it wasn’t enough as Grand Rapids/Greenway came away with a 5-2 victory Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.

At fourth singles, the Thunderhawks’ Blake Henricksen beat Cooper Hendrickson, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5). At third singles, Alex Frismanslund of the Lightning downed Tristan Babich 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

In doubles, Rapids’ Luc Dulong and Wyatt Simonson beat Christian Dickson and Andrew Hendrickson at first doubles, 6-3, 6-0.

At second doubles, the T’Hawks’ Hunter Bischoff and Zach Lagergren beat Jack Gabardi and Benny Galli by the scores of 6-0, 6-2.

At third doubles, Rapids’ Joey DelGreco and Justin Kerr beat Isaiah Hildenbrand and Gavin Schweiberger 6-3, 7-5.

Grand Rapids 5, Hibbing 2

Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand, H, Easton Young, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; No. 2 — Drew Anderson, H, Blayne Mortenson, 6-2, 8-6; No. 3 — Alex Frismanslund, GRG, Tristan Babich, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; No. 4 — Blake Henricksen, GRG, Cooper Hendrickson, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).

Doubles: No. 1 — Luc Dulong-Wyatt Simonson, GRG, def. Christian Dickson-Andrew Hendrickson, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 — Hunter Bischoff-Zach Lagergren, GRG, Jack Gabardi-Benny Galli, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Joey DelGreco-Justin Kerr, GRG, Isaiah Hildenbrand-Gavin Schweiberger, 6-3, 7-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments