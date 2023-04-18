GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Swan Lake Country Cub
PENGILLY — The Swan Lake Country Club 2023 Spring Classic 3-Person Scramble will be conducted at the Pengilly golf course on May 20 and 21.
Cost for members to participate is $80 per person while cost for non-members is $95 per person.
There will be a shotgun start with tee times between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There will be a cash payout with Giant Skins with 100 percent cash payout. There also will be cash hole games.
To sign up, stop in at the country club or call 218-885-3543.
Baseball
Mesabi East 9
Deer River 1
AURORA—The Giants opened up their season April 12, with a 9-1 win over visiting Deer River.
Cooper Sickel got the win on the mound giving up just a hit and two walks over four innings of work. He struck out seven.
At the plate, Mesabi East collected seven hits with Louie Karish leading with a two-RBI triple. Easton Sahr had an RBI double, Sickle had two hits and Zach Norberg and Ryder Gerulli had a hit apiece.
With the loss, Deer River is 0-1 for the season. It was scheduled to play Hill City/Northland on April 13, but that game was postponed. Also postponed was a game versus Floodwood on April 14. The Warriors were slated to play on the road against Rock Ridge on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. Weather conditions prevailing, they are scheduled to be at home against International Falls on Thursday, April 20, for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Track and Field
Little Amik 2023
BEMIDJI — Some members of the Grand Rapids High School girls and boys track and field teams competed in the Little Amik 2023 which was conducted on April 11, at Bemidji State University.
Girls
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were junior Whitney Sylvester in the 3,200-meter run (13:10.53); and sophomore Ellee Nelson in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.42 seconds.
Boys
Finishing fourth for the Thunderhawks were sophomore Taguta Tadiwanaishe in the 200-meter dash (24.44 seconds); and the 4 x 800-meter relay (9:35.26).
Taking fifth for Grand Rapids were sophomore Austin Prebeck in the 60-meter dash (7.38 seconds); and freshman Brenden Sylvester in the 3,200-meter run (11:03.71.
Little Amik 2023
Girls
60 dash: 1. Ava Phrakonkham, Bagley, 8.07; 2. Paige Haack, LOW, 8.14; 3. Violette Metz, Pill, 8.34.
200 dash: 1. Ava Phrakonkham, Bagley, 26.85; 2. Paige Haack, LOW, 27.82; 3. Lauryn Rustad, Perham, 28.11; 15. Ellee Nelson, GR, 29.63; 20. Lauren Bates, GR, 30.19;
400 dash: 1. Calia Chaney, PL, 1:01.52; 2. Amber Collins, WDC, 1:02.72; 3. Tessa Manecke, Bagley, 1:05.58.
800 run: 1. Calia Chaney, PL, 2:20.41; 2. Emery Maki, Hib, 2:21.55; 3. Regan Dewitt, Bem, 2:22.94.
1,600 run: 1. Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 5:13.86; 2. Mia Hoffman, Bem, 5:22.11; 3. Anjalie Aho, Menahga, 5:27.55.
3,200 run: 1. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 12:33.74; 2. Ella Hendrickson, Perham, 12:36.73; 3. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 13:10.53.
60 hurdles: 1. Lauryn Rustad, Perham, 9.54; 2. Jessa Kimman, Pill, 9.90; 3. Ellee Nelson, GR, 10.42; 12. Lily DeBay, GR, 10:87.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Frazee, 1:55.50; 2. Pillager, 1:55.93; 3. Pequot Lakes, 1:57.05; 14. Grand Rapids, 2:02.89.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Pequot Lakes, 4:16.46; 2. Perham, 4:18.72; 3. Wadena-Deer Creek, 4:28.21; 12. Grand Rapids, 4:56.15.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Bemidji, 10:13.98; 2. Hibbing, 10:39.32; 3. Rock Ridge, 10:45.49; 10. Grand Rapids, 11:55.71.
High jump: 1. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 5-2; 2. Faith Lilly, Warroad, 5-0; 3. Brynn Larson, Frazee, 5-0; 12. Memphys Tendrup, Bigfork, 4-8; 16. Shea Hennessy, Bigfork, 4-4.
Pole vault: 1. Gracie Morris, Perham, 10-0; 2. Maya Richter, Perham, 9-6; 3. Daniel Van Watermulen, Perham, 9-0.
Triple jump: 1. Jaden Hackel, Perham, 35-0; 2. Kennedy Pilgrim, Perham, 34-11; 3. Kaidence Mayfield, Frazee, 33-5;
Long jump: 1. Jaden Hackel, Perham, 15-10.5; 2. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 15-10.5; 3. Alaura Dahl, PRB, 15-9.75.
Shot put: 1. Liddy DeWulf, Nevis, 37-10; 2. Amelia Davis, PL, 37-1; 3. Katelyn Vestledahl, Bagley, 35-10; 23. Ariahana Schjenken, Northland, 27-6.
Boys
60 dash: 1. Malachi Ervasti, BH, 7.22; 2. Noah Nelson, Bag, 7.24; 3. Ayo Ogundeji, Nevis, 7.32; 5. Austin Prebeck, GR, 7.38.
200 dash: 1. Ayo Ogundeji, Nevis, 23.59; 2. Sam GIfford, Bem, 24.42; 3. Malachi Ervasti, BH, 24.44; 4. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 24.44; 17. Auatin Prebeck, GR, 25.48.
400 dash: 1. Micah Thompson, Perham, 53.48; 2. Blake Swenson, Perham, 53.67; 3. Kade Mudgett, PL, 54.59; 6. Dylan Schwarz, Northland, 54.87; 8. Alec Wake, Northland, 55.28; 10. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 55.67; 16. Gunnar Larson, GR, 56.67.
800 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:56.83; 2. Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 1:59.07; 3. Jared Delich, RR, 2:06.80; 13. Gunnar Larson, GR, 2:18.29; 18. Larson Curnow, GR, 2:24.91; 23. Mason Sovada, GR, 2:27.88.
1,600 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:19.18; 2. Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 4:24.30; 3. Brady Rach, BH, 4:28.39; 15. Zane Poenix, GR, 5:11.85; 21. Mason Adler, GR, 5:19.67; 22. Larson Curnow, GR, 5:19.77.
3,200 run: 1. Eli Hall, PL, 9:53.67; 2. Caron Maish, Bem, 10:16.80; 3. Zane Guderjahn, BH, 10:35.35; 5. Brenden Sylvester, GR, 11:03.71; 7. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:30.42; 8. Zane Poenix, GR, 11:35.33; 12. Kale Fairchild, GR, 12:07.73;.
60 hurdles: 1. Charlie Schiessl, PL, 8.90; 2. Dallas Swart, Hib, 9.25; 3. Shane Zancauske, Chis, 9.25; 5. Armando Salazar, Northland, 9.47.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Perham, 1:38.65; 2. Rock Ridge, 1:39.99; 3. Chisholm, 1:40.78; 16. Grand Rapids, 1:50.81;.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Perham, 3:35.76; 2. Bemidji, 3:40.03; 3. Pequot Lakes, 3:40.35.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Bertha-Hewitt, 8:35.24; 2. Bemidji, 8:49.40; 3. Hibbing, 9:32.13; 4. Grand Rapids, 9:35.26.
High jump: 1. Quinten Yueng, Bem, 6-2; 2. Lyrik Haug, WDC, 6-0; 3. Avery Lavine, C-G, 5-10; 5. Dylan Schwarz, Northland, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Noah Novotny, Perham, 12-6; 2. Aiden Kennedy, Perham, 11-0; 3. Austin Valento, Hib, 11-0.
Triple jump: 1. Micah Thompson, Perham, 38-8.25; 2. Alec Wake, Northland, 38-8.0; 3. Zach Baumgartner, BH, 38-2;
Long jump: 1. Brady Rach, BH, 19-3.75; 2. Shane Zancauske, Chis, 19-0.5; 3. Preston Miller, BH, 19-0.25; 5. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 18-4.5; 11. Alec Wake, Northland, 18-0.50;.
Shot put: 1. Isaac Flatley, RR, 46-1; 2. Aiden Sheperd, Hib, 45-9; 3. Jake Borowicz, Roseau 45-8; 8. Chase Jacobson, Bigfork, 44-5.
Baseball
GNK 6
Ashland 5
ASHLAND, Wis. — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) baseball team opened its season with a 6-5 road victory over Ashland, Wis., on April 14.
GNK is 1-0 on the season. Its opening game against Proctor was postponed and it was scheduled to play Cherry on April 18. It will travel to Mora for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, April 22.
Softball
Floodwood 16
Deer River 6
FLOODWOOD — The Deer River High School fastpitch softball team lost its opening game on the road to Floodwood by a 16-6 score in five innings on April 14.
K. Stokke was the winning pitcher for Floodwood. K. Fjeld had three hits with a double, two triples and four RBIs while H. Casey, D. Autio, B. Bennett and K. Riley all had two hits.
Delaney Cleath took the loss on the mound for the Warriors.
With the loss, Deer River is 0-1 on the season. Games against South Ridge on April 10, against Littlefork-Big Falls on April 11, and versus Cromwell-Wright on April 17 were postponed. The Warriors were scheduled to play Carlton/Wrenshall on April 18, and they will be home against Hill City/Northland for a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday, April 24. They remain home on Tuesday, April 25, for a 4:30 p.m.. contest against Ely.
College Softball
Itasca 11
Mesabi Range 2
AURORA — Amelia Fritz went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, but that’s about as much as the Norse could muster Friday as they fell 11-2 in the first game of their doubleheader with Itasca.
Mesabi Range finished with five hits in the loss with Elizabeth Hey aiding the cause by going 2-2. Lauren Lautigar was 1-2. Raven Sainio tallied a run scored.
Jasmine Heikkila took the loss in the circle, giving up all 11 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and three walks in four innings of work. She struck out one.
Itasca 11
Lady Norse 3
AURORA — The Lady Norse couldn’t fare much better in their second game Friday, falling to the Vikings 11-3.
Amelia Fritz and Joey Westby led the way, going 2-2 with a run scored each. Jasmine Heikkila was 1-3.
Lillian Archambeau took the loss in the circle, giving up 11 runs (eight earned) on nine hits and five walks over 4.1 innings of work. She struck out three.
Mesabi Range (0-8 overall, 0-5 MCAC North) is scheduled to take on Rainy River on Wednesday, weather permitting.
Baseball
Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The first two games for the Grand Rapids High School baseball team have been postponed due to inclement weather.
Games on April 11, versus Superior, Wis., and April 13, against Duluth Denfeld, were postponed.
The Thunderhawks are scheduled to open their season on Saturday, April 22, when they travel to Eagan for a noon contest.
Softball
Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team was scheduled to open its season on April 18, with a road game versus Duluth Denfeld.
The Thunderhawks will then travel to Rock Ridge (Seppi Field) for a 4:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, April 19. They are then off until Monday, April 24, when it will have its home opener at 4:30 p.m. against Esko.
College Baseball
Itasca 5
Mesabi 0
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team downed Minnesota North College-Mesabi 5-0 in action April 18, at Superior, Wis.
The Vikings scored the only run they needed in the first inning, added two more in the second and scored their final two runs in the sixth inning.
Avery Liestman hurled a shutout on the mound for Itasca, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out an eye-popping 14 hitters.
Joshua Grimmer had a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in two for the Vikings while Kole Paulsen had two doubles, scored two runs and drive in one. Carter Kalin drove in the other Itasca run.
Brandon Lind took the complete-game loss on the mound for Mesabi. He allowed five earned runs on six hits while walking one and fanning six.
Itasca played another game on April 18, against Mesabi Range at Aurora. Results of that game were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
The Vikings are now 13-1 overall on the season and 3-0 in North Division play. It will play at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the University of Minnesota-Crookston versus Northland CTC. They will play Northland in another game at 3 p.m. Itasca is set to play a doubleheader against Central Lakes on Thursday, April 20, at Brainerd with games slated for 2 and 4 p.m. On Saturday, April 22, the Vikings will play Vermilion Community College at 10 a.m. at Aurora, and then play another game at noon. On Sunday, April 23, Itasca faces Vermilion again at 3 p.m. at Aurora.
College Softball
Itasca 11
Mesabi Range 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team defeated Minnesota North College-Mesabi Rage 11-2 in five innings in action April 14.
Taylor Shepard pitched the first four innings to pick up the win on the mound for the Vikings. She allowed one earned run while yielding four hits, no walks and striking out five.
Mia Brandt pitched the final inning for Itasca and allowed one earned run on one hit while walking two and fanning two.
Jasmine Heikkila was the losing pitcher for Mesabi.
Lexie Tatro had three hits with a home run, scored three runs and drove in three for Itasca while Haylie Webster had three hits with a double and a home run, scored a run and drove in three more. Shepard had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in two. Hannah Reiplinger had two hits and scored two runs, Abby Gustason scored two runs, and Brooke Meyer had two hits.
Amelia Fritz and Elizabeth Hey both had two hits for Mesabi.
College Softball
Itasca 11
Mesabi 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team downed Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range 11-3 in their second game on April 14.
Lexie Tatro started on the mound for Itasca and walked the only two hitters she faced and was replaced by Taylor Shepard. Shepard went on to get the win as she allowed four hits and one unearned run in her five innings of work. She walked two and struck out three.
Shepard also had three hits with a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in five. Abby Gustason had a double, scored two runs and drove in two while Tatro had two hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in one. Hannah Reiplinger had a hit and scored two runs, Mariah Graves had two hits and Donna Thayer had a hit and scored a pair of runs.
Lillian Archambeau was the losing pitcher for Mesabi. Johanna Westby had two hits with a triple while Amelia Fritz also had two hits.
The Vikings are 7-17 overall but 4-0 in play in the North Division. It played a doubleheader at Brainerd against Central Lakes on April 18. They are then off until Tuesday, April 25, when it travels to Hibbing for a doubleheader with games at 6 and 8 p.m.
