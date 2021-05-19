Walleye season is finally here. You have time, a boat and a stimulus check burning a hole in your pocket. Now it’s time to hit the water. Walleyes can be an intimidating species to target for some people, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Here are a few simple tips that can put you on a multitude of Northern Minnesota Gold.
The old “up north” standard for early season walleyes is a jig and a minnow, and for good reason. It’s caught probably more walleyes than any other method. But things have changed up here. We now have zebra mussel infested waters. Zebra mussels filter the water, making it clearer than before, which causes a lot of problems for the ecosystem.
All species living in the lake are affected and must adjust.
Clearer water means that fish can see your boat easier and therefore scatter off to the side. Using the old jig and minnow method sometimes doesn’t get your bait far enough away from the boat to catch the eye of scattering fish, especially when it’s calm and sunny.
To trick these fish, you can try using a “Lindy Rig” and minnow, with a 5-foot leader and a snap-on weight above the swivel. Try a one-quarter or three-eighths ounce, depending on how deep you’re fishing. I like to long line a lindy rig on the calm days and incorporate wide turns on sand flats to get your minnow off to the side and away from the boat. Hook the minnow lightly through the upper lip with a single hook so it can swim freely.
This is a very lively and natural bait that easily tricks walleyes. Try a leech or night crawler as the water warms up toward the end of May and into June.
Remember to pay close attention to your speed. When you catch that first fish, take note of how fast the boat was going and try to replicate that. In May, I typically I run my trolling motor at about 0.8 - 1 mph, but faster or slower might be the key that day.
Have you ever been out on opener and noticed that one of the 20 or more boats around you is catching more fish than everyone else? Pay attention to what they are doing, especially boat control. Are they going faster than you are? Say you’re going 0.6 mph, but they are doing 1.2 mph. That’s double the speed. In theory, they will catch twice as many fish as you because they are covering twice as much water as you are, meaning double the amount of fish are seeing their bait versus your own.
As a side note, I don’t like to run the big motor for trolling when it’s calm and sunny. It’s just too noisy, so use a trolling motor or drift as a stealth approach. Fish are much more aware of your boat and motor than you might think.
Practice catch and release and use safe fish handling practices. With more and more people on the water, more fish are being caught and eaten by anglers. Let’s all try to selectively harvest smaller male walleyes, say 18 inches and under as a rule of thumb on lakes with no slot limit. If you catch a fish that you intend to release, take care not to have it out of the water for too long, and don’t damage its mouth or gills in the unhooking process.
Keep a pair of pliers handy and try to remove the hook gently from a deeply hooked fish. If you’d do more damage than good by removing the hook, you can cut the line and leave it in the fish, but this is not the preferred method. The best way to avoid hooking a fish deeply is to set the hook soon after your feel the bite. Don’t let the fish swallow the bait completely.
Remember, more fish living in the lake, equals more fish to be caught.
This time of year is your best chance at catching a lot of walleyes. Get your friends and family out there and try some of these tactics to put more fish in your boat.
Kirby Budrow is a local fishing enthusiast and native of Grand Rapids. He’s a former muskie fishing guide, public speaker, and a forester with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Fishing runs deep in his blood and he spends most of his days and nights on the water pursuing all species of fish with friends and family.
