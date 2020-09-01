ALEXANDRIA — The Tioga Trailblazers participated in their first race of the season on Sunday, Aug. 30. It was organized by the Minnesota High School Cycling League and took place in Alexandria.
Competitors competed on a course that was four miles long.
For sixth grade boys, William Haarklau of the Trailblazers was second overall out of 14 finishers while Kody Lokken was third. Luke Palecek placed fifth while Cooper Lonson was sixth.
For seventh grade boys, Max Connelly was seventh out of 38 finishers while Lance Tabbert was 32nd.
For eighth grade boys, Gus Drennen was second out of 42 finishers while Niko Adams was 19th and Dryden Anderson was 33rd.
For ninth grade boys, Isaac Palecek was 22nd out of 37 finishers.
For 10th grade boys, Luc Dulong was third out of 50 finishers. Sawyer Beck was 26th while Grant Chandler was 34th.
For 10th grade girls, Sanny Gangi finished third out of 16 finishers.
